Read full article on original website
Related
After 35 years in SPS, Gwen Marshall still inspires struggling students to 'keep going'
For 35 years, Gwen Marshall has been showing up for the children of Springfield Public Schools. Community members returned the favor recently by packing a school board meeting, during which the long service of "Miss Gwen" — as she is often called — was being honored. "There are very few places you can go...
Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota responds to low reading and math performance
ST. CLOUD – Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota implements two new programs in response to the low reading and math proficiency with implementing two nationally tested and proven initiatives to combat learning loss for Boys and Girls Club youth. According to the Minnesota Department of Education statistics...
newsnationnow.com
Wounded Warrior Project helps veterans during the holidays
(NewsNation) — Thanksgiving is a time for togetherness and family, Ret. U.S. Army Gen. Michael Linnington said on “Morning in America.”. Linnington, the CEO of the Wounded Warrior Project, explained that some of his fondest holiday memories were when he was deployed in groups far from home. He said Thanksgiving is a time for family, and military service members look at their unit as their family.
Comments / 0