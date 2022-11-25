Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana high school football scores for LHSAA playoffs quarterfinals
Here are the Louisiana high school football scores for the LHSAA quarterfinals. SEMIFINAL BRACKETS:LHSAA football playoff semifinals pairings.
University Lab ends Arch Manning's high school football career, Isidore Newman's season
The 5-star Texas Longhorns commit left late in the fourth quarter of Newman's lopsided loss
1st & 10: Week 3 of High School Football playoffs in Acadiana
KLFY Sports’ George Faust and Karaski Melvin discuss the third week of the High School football playoffs in Acadiana.
Southern Beats Grambling, Punches Ticket to SWAC Championship Game for 'Boom Box' Rematch
The Southern Jaguars exacted revenge and punched their ticket to the 2022 SWAC Championship game against Jackson State on Dec. 3.
WLBT
The End Zone: West Point advances to MHSAA 5A State Championship game
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A battle between two physical teams hoping to advance to the state championship game highlighted WLBT’s Game of the Week. To see the full list of scores, click here. West Point (11-2) at Vicksburg (10-3) The Green Wave snap Vicksburg’s 10-game win streak, shut the...
College football bowl schedule announced for 2022-23 postseason
Bowl Season has announced the complete college football bowl schedule for the 2022-23 postseason for all 43 bowl games. One fact that sticks out on the schedule: there are no bowl games set for Jan. 1. That day officially belongs to the NFL this year, as New Year's falls on a Sunday. Who's going ...
Westgate silences critics, knocks off Neville to advance to LHSAA football semifinals
Westgate heard all the noise leading up to the Friday night's Non-select Division I quarterfinal playoff showdown with Neville. Too small. Too soft. Westgate couldn't play with Neville. Much of that banter was rooted in Westgate's shortcomings against Neville during the 2019 and 2020 playoffs. But Westgate is the reigning...
Shreveport Times Non-Football Athlete of the Week 13 ballot features 12 area athletes
Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 12 northwest Louisiana schools. Fans of those students, their schools or their particular sport can vote...
