ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
macaronikid.com

Thanksgiving Weekend Adventures

Are you home this Thanksgiving? Whether you're enjoying the peace and quite of your immediate family, or you're hosting a huge gathering, there's tons of local opportunities to get (or stay) in the Holiday Spirit! Check out a few of our favorites below. Wednesday, November 23 - Visit our friends...
theseasonalhomestead.com

The Weekly Digs #190

Hope you all had a good Thanksgiving! We enjoyed the time together with family. It’s always fun to have a Thanksgiving meal where you feel true gratitude for it all. When you raise something from seed to harvest, or from poults to full grown turkey, there is an extra measure of thankfulness because it took a lot of hard work to get there! But it also sure tastes delicious!

Comments / 0

Community Policy