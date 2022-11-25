ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Tyla

People left divided after woman reveals she washes her Christmas tree

One woman's festive trick when it comes to her Christmas tree has left people very split over whether it's the right thing to do. The exact date you're allowed to put up the Christmas tree is getting closer and obviously, you want it up as soon as possible to enjoy the maximum tree time in the year.
buckinghamshirelive.com

Town's Christmas tree mocked as locals say it was 'dressed by the Andrex puppy'

A town's Christmas tree has been ridiculed by residents who said it looked like it had been "dressed by the Andrex puppy". Embarrassed locals said they were "underwhelmed" when they saw the festive display that had been erected in Kidderminster's town centre this week. With Christmas Day fast approaching, towns...
Gillian Sisley

Christmas Cat Furious After Failing to 'Claw' at Tree

Photo byPhoto by Linker Design on UnsplashonUnsplash. Anyone who is a cat owner knows that these frisky felines come with some rather quirky and strange behaviors. One of the reasons people love cats is because they are independent and have entertaining personalities.

Comments / 0

Community Policy