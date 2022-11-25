Read full article on original website
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
Marietta, Cobb Cities Hosting Holiday Illumination EventsDeanLandMarietta, GA
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving dayEdy ZooNewnan, GA
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
THE NEW CLASS: First-time teachers struggle, triumph in metro Atlanta
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution is following three new teachers in their first year in the classroom. This is the first part of that series.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Georgia football: 10 takeaways from the 2022 regular season
The regular season has come to a close, and for the 2nd year in a row Georgia is 12-0. The Dawgs haven’t lost a regular season game since playing Florida on Nov. 7, 2020. That’s 27 wins. Counting postseason games, the Dawgs are 30-1 in their past 31 contests.
JUST IN: Georgia Still No. 1, Where is Bama, OSU, Tennessee?
The Georgia Bulldogs polished off yet another perfect regular season, the second consecutive, under head coach Kirby Smart with a 37 to 14 win over the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. After a rather slow start for the Bulldogs, the No. 1 team in the country pulled away in the second half, scoring 27 ...
CFP Rankings Prediction: Who's Georgia Most Likely to See in Round 1?
It’s that time of year when everyone has stuffed their face with their favorite thanksgiving dishes, arguing about when is the right time to put up Christmas decorations. With those seasonal debates comes a familiar bickering amongst college football fans surrounding the CFP Rankings and who will ...
saportareport.com
Bridges between Black and white
On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, the life of the remarkable and humble Dorothy Marie Mallinson Todd was celebrated at her lifetime home church, St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in West End. It is the blessed congregation of mostly Black faithful that begs to be chronicled by this event. Dot...
Voters turn out for Saturday voting in Senate runoff
Thousands turn out for Saturday early voting in the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia.
dawgnation.com
Senior day quotes by Stetson Bennett show just how far the Georgia football program has come
ATHENS — Stetson Bennett sounded a little bit like Justin Timberlake’s character in The Social Network. The 37-14 win over Georgia Tech moved Georgia to 12-0 on the season, giving the Bulldogs back-to-back unbeaten regular seasons. But going undefeated in the regular season isn’t cool, much like one...
Dollar General Robbed in Georgia
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:Rockdale Newton Citizenand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Jaylen Bell, Class of 2025 DB from Georgia, announces SEC commitment
Jaylen Bell marked his birthday with a big announcement. The young standout cornerback from Georgia has pledged to play college football at LSU. Bell, out of Grayson High School in Loganville, Georgia, shared the big news on social media. As a prospect in the class of 2025, Bell is over...
atlantafi.com
Where To Travel In 2023: 5 Great Weekend Getaways From Atlanta
There’s something really rejuvenating about doing a weekend getaway. When you live in Atlanta, Georgia, there are several cities that make for ideal destinations. This article will show you the U.S. cities in the Southeast that are travel-ready. Weekend Getaways From Atlanta: Supply List. There are a few things...
atlantafi.com
Whataburger Opening In Metro Atlanta
Metro Atlanta’s first Whataburger is opening in Kennesaw, Georgia on November 28, 2022. The restaurant is widely considered one of the best places to get a burger. The eatery will begin serving customers through the drive-thru initially. In-store dining will come later. What Is WhataBurger’s History?. Whataburger’s history...
vanishinggeorgia.com
Meansville, Georgia
Meansville is purportedly named for John William Means (20 June 1812-28 February 1896), who migrated to the area from the Carolinas. I’m not sure when he arrived in Pike County, but he married Nancy B. McGinty here on 26 September 1833. Interestingly, his obituary does not make note of his being the namesake of the community; it does state that he was one of Pike County’s oldest and most respected citizens.
Yahoo Sports
College football hot seat tracker: Wisconsin officially hires Luke Fickell, Georgia Tech reportedly nearing deal with Willie Fritz
Sadly, the college football regular season has come to an end. While the action on the field may be dwindling, the end of the regular season opens the floodgates for major activity in the coaching market. Which head coaches have been fired? Who is on the move to another job? Here is a running list of the ongoing movement in the college football coaching carousel. This will be updated chronologically.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia father and son prepare for military flyover at UGA vs Georgia Tech game
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - You see military flyovers during some football games or during holidays, but rarely do you get the chance to meet the people behind the glass. ”I graduated from the University of Georgia ROTC program in 1987. I went to flight school. I was a...
bulldawgillustrated.com
A View From…Atlanta
Wiley Ballard, my young friend and outstanding announcer for the Yellow Jackets, is kind enough to once again give us some excellent insight on Saturday’s game, the program at Tech and college football. Wiley is the voice of Tech’s baseball program and the pregame and sideline reporter for football. He can also be heard as a pre and post game host on the Atlanta Braves Radio Network and is an ACC football sideline reporter for Bally Sports South.
College Football World Reacts To Georgia's Struggles Against Georgia Tech
The Georgia Bulldogs entered this afternoon's rivalry-week matchup against Georgia Tech as 35.5-point favorites. But at the end of the first quarter, the visiting Yellow Jackets lead the No. 1 Bulldogs 7-3. Georgia has just 53 total yards and gave up nearly 100 to Georgia Tech and third-string quarterback Zach...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands headed to State Farm Arena
The HBCU Culture Legacy Foundation 501(c)3 announced this week plans for The HBCU Culture Homecoming Fest & Battle of The Bands MLK Weekend Edition, which features the headlining event Battle of the Bands MLK Weekend Edition at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. The event is at 5 p.m. on Sunday,...
accesswdun.com
Gwinnett County representative elected Georgia's house minority whip
Georgia's House Democratic Caucus met and elected on Tuesday its leadership for the upcoming 2023-2024 legislative session, and one of those leaders comes from Gwinnett County. According to a press release from the Georgia House of Representatives, Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, will become the House Minority Whip in January. This makes...
Carvana announces 2nd round of layoffs, metro Atlanta impact unclear
“We don’t have any specifics to share on local impact and no new updates to share on our expansion,” a company spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
cobbcountycourier.com
Eight new businesses took out licenses with Cobb County over the past week
Here are the eight new businesses listed by Cobb County with licenses taking effect by Sunday November 27. This is far fewer than the norm (one report in October listed 60 new businesses over a one-week period), but it was also a short holiday week. We’ve edited out some of...
