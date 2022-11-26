Read full article on original website
carolinapanorama.com
Locally grown food headed to SC schools
COLUMBIA – South Carolina students will be eating more food grown by local farmers as part of a partnership involving the South Carolina Department of Agriculture and the South Carolina Department of Education. Under the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Local Food for Schools Cooperative Agreement Program, the South Carolina...
carolinapanorama.com
Public Works to review Orangeburg County-owned ditches for maintenance needs
The Orangeburg County Public Works Department will conduct a review of county-owned ditches to better determine their maintenance needs. "Over the years the county kind of got behind on the maintenance work and the trees have gotten out of hand," Orangeburg County Public Works Director Henry Summers told Orangeburg County Council members during a Nov. 22 Public Works Committee meeting. "I am looking at where you will find trees that will be falling on people's houses and we own the ditch, we will be responsible for these people."
carolinapanorama.com
BRANCHVILLE TOWN COUNCIL: Walking track work almost done
BRANCHVILLE – Councilman Brett Banks started Branchville’s November town hall meeting with the announcement that the Horton Field walking track is nearly finished and will be usable in the coming weeks. Councilwoman Rhonda Peeples stated that the town’s Halloween trick-or-treat event at Branch Junction was a success.
carolinapanorama.com
Holiday market expands opportunity for farmers
Locally grown and freshly produced goods were sold at the Holiday Farmers Market, hosted by South Carolina State University’s 1890 Research & Extension Program. The event was held at the lower-level concourse of SC State’s Oliver C. Dawson Bulldog Stadium. SC State 1890 staff and local farmers provided...
