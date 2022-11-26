INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will remain mild for the most part this week. Then late Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms roll in. Our next storm system will impact the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will bring a sharp warm up on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 50s despite a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a breeze through the day as well. Then a burst of rain comes through early Wednesday morning. This will be accompanied by gusty wind a much cooler weather – even a few wet snowflakes are possible as this moves out around lunchtime. The sun will come out in the afternoon, but temps will be dropping through the 40s after early day highs in the mid 50s.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO