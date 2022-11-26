Read full article on original website
Indianapolis to fund $20M in West Washington Street upgrades
Construction on the West Washington Street corridor is expected to begin in 2025. Indianapolis to fund $20M in West Washington Street …. Construction on the West Washington Street corridor is expected to begin in 2025. A house divided: Colts or Steelers?. A fun moment where Meterologist Krista McEnany goes to...
Tracking severe storm chances in Indiana tonight
INDIANAPOLIS – Good morning and happy Tuesday! We are starting off this morning chilly and dry. Today will be the warmest day of the week as we continue to ride the temperature rollercoaster into the end of the week. Warm and windy Tuesday. As we continue into your Tuesday,...
Mild Tuesday comes with strong storms in the night
INDIANAPOLIS – Monday was a quiet day weather-wise, but will not set the tone for the rest of the week. We jump right into active weather on Tuesday with mild temps & strong storms. Temperatures soar on Tuesday. Overnight weather conditions will be uneventful as we head into Tuesday,...
Whiteland police: Teenager found
WHITELAND, Ind. — The Whiteland Police Department is alerting the public about a missing teenager. Police said 14-year-old Braylon Horn was reported as a runaway on November 28. Braylon is 5’11” and 165 pounds with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt. According to...
Pedestrian hit, killed in Irvington area
INDIANAPOLIS — One person was killed Monday morning after being hit by a vehicle on the east side of Indianapolis. Police responded to S. Kitley Avenue and E. Washington Street for a report of a pedestrian struck around 8 a.m. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital in critical...
Mild week ahead with storms late Tuesday
INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures will remain mild for the most part this week. Then late Tuesday night, showers and thunderstorms roll in. Our next storm system will impact the state on Tuesday and Wednesday. It will bring a sharp warm up on Tuesday with highs reaching the upper 50s despite a mostly cloudy sky. There will be a breeze through the day as well. Then a burst of rain comes through early Wednesday morning. This will be accompanied by gusty wind a much cooler weather – even a few wet snowflakes are possible as this moves out around lunchtime. The sun will come out in the afternoon, but temps will be dropping through the 40s after early day highs in the mid 50s.
VIDEO: Flames erupt after truck hits near east side overpass
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive gust of flames was captured on security cameras after a dump truck hit an overpass on the near east side of Indianapolis, causing an impact so powerful it appeared to shake nearby buildings. The truck hit a bridge over E. New York Street with an...
Heavy rain overnight into Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – Heavy rain showers are on the way across Central Indiana tonight. Clouds have built up across the region throughout Saturday afternoon as our next storm system approaches from the southwest. Nighttime lows will remain mild in the mid 40s as this approaches and carries warmer air with it. Steady rain will enter from the south between 11pm-1am tonight and continue into the morning. Rainfall will be heavy at times and there may even be a couple rumbles of thunder.
1 arrested after deadly shooting in Hope, Indiana
HOPE, Ind. — The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office has a man in custody after a deadly shooting Saturday night. The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 300 block of Elm Street in Hope shortly before 10 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found 18-year-old Jesse Bragg suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.
Indy man sentenced in 2019 hammer murder along White River
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County man has been sentenced to 55 years in prison for his involvement in the 2019 death of a man near a homeless camp along the White River during a robbery. Fernando Bornstein, a 21-year-old Indy man, was sentenced Monday on one count of felony...
2 dead after train crashes into car in Rush County
RUSH COUNTY, Ind. –Police are investigating after two people were killed in a crash involving a train and passenger vehicle early Sunday morning. The Rush County Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 2 a.m. on County Road 700 West in Arlington. When police arrived, they found two occupants of a passenger vehicle dead. No injuries were reported on the train.
Coroner hoping to identify more than a dozen potential serial killer victims
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office is trying to identify the remains of more than a dozen people found on one Westfield property back in 1996. Police suspect Herbert Baumeister was a serial killer, operating in the mid-80s to mid-90s. “We do know Mr. Baumeister...
2 dead, 2 injured in shootings across Bartholomew County over Thanksgiving weekend
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — The Bartholomew County community is shaken after a particularly violent holiday weekend in which sheriff’s deputies responded to three shooting scenes in two days. Then on Thanksgiving afternoon, Columbus police found a man wounded in a road-rage shooting on Indianapolis Road. “In the 30...
Work resumes to identify suspected serial killer’s victims in Hamilton County
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — In 1996, deputies from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office discovered thousands of decomposed and charred remains. Now, the coroner’s office hopes to give names to the victims. The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office said Herbert Baumeister owned the property the remains were discovered on....
Triple murder suspect jailed on pre-trial release violation
INDIANAPOLIS — Accused triple killer Caden Smith turned 18 last Wednesday morning and celebrated with a female friend in her brother’s house, where Indy police detectives served a search warrant and claimed they found marijuana, ammunition and four guns. Smith was out on bond at the time, wearing...
1 dead after domestic disturbance in Cumberland
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — A domestic disturbance turned deadly in Cumberland overnight Tuesday. Cumberland police responded to the disturbance around 1:30 a.m. at the Elmtree Park Apartments on Elmtree Park Way. That’s near 10th Street and N. German Church Road. One male had been shot. Investigators said a domestic...
Kokomo woman charged in fentanyl overdose death, turns herself in
KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County woman has turned herself in nearly a month after police say a man died of an overdose from fentanyl that she sold him. The charges against 37-year-old Courtnay Titus stem from a Sept. 29 incident where Kokomo Police found a man dead in a southside apartment complex. An autopsy on the man, KPD said, showed he died from fentanyl toxicity.
Analysts predict possible $3 gas prices for Christmas
INDIANAPOLIS — Is lower gas prices on your Christmas wish list? Analysts predict the national price of gasoline may fall under $3 per gallon by Christmas, but it isn’t all good news. Analysts from AAA say the national average pump price for a gallon of gasoline dropped 12...
Anderson man accused of firing gun into mother’s home, possessing machine gun
ANDERSON, Ind. — An Anderson man accused of firing a gun into his mother’s home is facing charges. Damien Lee McGuire, age 25, was charged with criminal recklessness, possession of a machine gun and unlawful carrying of a handgun with a prior conviction. Court documents state that at...
Indianapolis man sentenced on meth charges as investigators seize $160K in cash, 8 firearms
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man received a 15-year federal prison sentence in connection to drug and money laundering charges. According to the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Indiana, Steven Francis pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon and laundering of monetary instruments.
