Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies headed west for NCAA Tournament
While some teams were sweating it out Sunday evening as the NCAA Selection Show wound down on EPSNU, the Aggies were not worried. Utah State knew it was in the Big Dance. That’s because the Aggies had captured the Mountain West Conference Tournament title in volleyball on Friday in Fort Collins, Colorado. With that championship came an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament.
Herald-Journal
USU football: Pair of trends continued for Aggies in regular season finale
A couple of season-long trends were on display for Utah State’s football team in its regular season finale against Boise State last Friday at Albertsons Stadium. The Aggies have been resilient throughout the 2022 campaign and that certainly was the case in their much-closer-than-the-score-indicated 42-23 loss to the Broncos. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they have also made too many mistakes in ’22, whether it be committing far too many penalties and turnovers, or just the failure to execute in big moments, and that was also evident last Friday.
Herald-Journal
Prep hoops: Preston boys beat Burley in season opener
It was the kind of early-season test Tyler Jones was hoping for, and his team passed with flying colors. Preston outscored host Burley in each of the final two quarters on its way to a 69-58 victory in the season opener for both high school boys basketball programs last Saturday night.
Herald-Journal
BR boys start wrestling season with sweep at Davis Duals
The Bear River boys wrestling team earned a little extra Thanksgiving gravy in their first official tournament of the season. The Bears headed to Kaysville on Wednesday, Nov. 23 for the Davis Duals, where they fought their way to a sweep of all five schools they faced.
Herald-Journal
Hull, Kirk Dean "Butch"
Hull Kirk Dean "Butch" Hull 71 Richmond, Utah passed away November 26, 2022. Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 at 12 p.m. in the Whitney Idaho LDS Chapel, 1444 S. 1600 E., Preston, Idaho. A visitation will be held Saturday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, using only fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Herald-Journal
Noelle Cockett announces plan to step down as USU president
Utah State University President Noelle Cockett announced last week that she will step away from the position effective July 1, 2023. According to a news release from USU, Cockett will continue as a tenured faculty member and a national search for USU’s next president will begin immediately, headed by the Utah Board of Higher Education.
Herald-Journal
Dickerson, Sandra Valene Poppleton (Murray)
Sandra, 85, born 2/9/1937 & died 11/18/22 in Syracuse, UT, age-related illness. Daughter of Preston and Valene Murray, Wellsville. Married to Carl A. Dickerson 9/3/69, Salt Lake Temple. Two children, Marilee Cooper and Dr. Darin Dickerson. Preceded in death by husband Dr. Carl A., parents, parents-in-law Carl & Jean, daughter Marilee (Don), brothers Arlin (Joyce), Joel (Mickey), sister Deanna (Bill). Survived by brother Dr. Bruce (Leona), son Darin (Jenni), sister-in-law Donna Jean (John) and 10 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. Graduate of South Cache High School and LDS Seminary. Attended Ricks College, Rexburg, ID. Beautiful person with cheerful smile , pleasant personality and traits of love, compassion, virtue, meek and lowly in heart. Jr. PromQueen (high school) and Homecoming Queen at Ricks. Worked as secretary LDS Church, Thiokol; many years as dental receptionist/assistant--practice linchpin. Active in Church, RS and YW programs. An earthly angel who cared for family and for parents in their diminishing years. Visitation and funeral service Friday 12/2/22, 11 a.m., LDS Church RS room, 195 W. Center Street, Wellsville, UT. Interment Wellsville City Cemetery. Family expresses thanks to all who made Sandra's mortal life successful and complete.
Herald-Journal
Forsberg, Ralph Lynn
Forsberg Ralph Lynn Forsberg 75 Hyrum, Utah passed away November 28, 2022. Arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary www.allenmortuaries.com .
ksl.com
USU professor internationally acclaimed for photo display 'LGBTQ in Utah'
LOGAN — An Iranian photographer and Utah State University professor is getting some international recognition for a photo display that shows the struggles of being gay in Utah. Fazilat Soukhakian said recent events in Colorado Springs and in Iran have added some unexpected meaning to her photo essay. She...
kvnutalk
Study finds Utah among states coping with property value escalation – Cache Valley Daily
CACHE COUNTY — With the Nov. 30 property tax deadline fast approaching, Utahns are justified in feeling the pinch of escalating home values. That’s because Utah is one of the top ten states where homes have gained the most value in the past year, according to a recent nationwide study of real estate values.
Herald-Journal
Stone, Carolyn Marie (Smith)
Stone Carolyn Marie Smith Stone 80 Preston passed away November 27, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 1, 2022 at 12:00 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E. Preston, Idaho. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10-11:30 a.m. Interment will be in the Downey Idaho Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
kjzz.com
GALLERY: Storm drops 2 - 19 inches on Utah, leaves crashes in its wake
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monday night's snowstorm, along with several bands of lake-effect snow Tuesday morning, left northern Utah coated in a fresh blanket of snow. According to the National Weather Service, Kaysville had the largest amount as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with 9 inches of snow and Cottonwood Heights picked up 7 inches.
‘Glad no one was in there:’ Boxing and fitness gym suffers damage after vehicle slams into the side of it
The owner of PFX Boxing and Fitness in Roy said he's thankful no one was hurt after police say a vehicle crashed into his building Friday night, Nov. 25.
Ogden woman has gender reveal plot twist at Carrie Underwood show
One mother took her gender reveal story to a whole new level at the Carrie Underwood concert on Thursday, Nov. 17.
Herald-Journal
Utah man charged with threatening passenger on flight
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah man was arrested and charged in federal court with carrying a straight-edge razor blade on a JetBlue flight and using it to threaten another passenger, according to the federal prosecutors. The U.S. Attorney's Office in Salt Lake City filed a complaint Tuesday...
ABC 4
Pilot ‘miraculously’ walked six miles from plane crash in Mountain Green
MOUNTAIN GREEN, Utah (ABC4) – Officials say the pilot of a small plane that crashed in Mountain Green near Durst Mountain walked six miles to reach cell service and call 911. The crash happened on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 27, several miles up Cottonwood Canyon Road, according to the Mountain...
East Idaho farm offers unique Christmas experience
PRESTON — Hydeaway Wagon Rides in Preston offers an unforgettable Christmas experience that is the perfect weekend family excursion this holiday season. What is now a 15-year tradition, Melissa Ward and Mike Hyde are excited to provide a horse-drawn carriage ride through their farm featuring Christmas lights, decorations, Santa Claus, and hot cocoa. “We’ve got lights all throughout our farm, and then out in the back-field we’ve got probably around 100 wooden cartoon characters,” Hyde said. ...
utahstories.com
FOOD ON THE FLY Eating at the new SLC International Airport
Lots and lots of folks are going to be flying to visit friends and relatives this Thanksgiving holiday, which will give many a first look at the newly (and beautifully) revamped Salt Lake City International Airport. It’s a stunner. I got a somewhat unwanted chance to explore the new...
North Utah Northrop Grumman employees see years of work come to fruition with launch of Artemis I
For the past several years, scientists have been hard at work in the remote northern Utah desert west of Tremonton, designing and testing key components of the rocket that blasted off toward the moon on Nov. 16. With a long history as one of the main contractors working with NASA on the U.S. space program, it was only fitting that several members of the team at Northrop Grumman Corp.’s Promontory facilities in Box Elder County were among the crowd of thousands who gathered on the...
