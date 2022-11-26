A couple of season-long trends were on display for Utah State’s football team in its regular season finale against Boise State last Friday at Albertsons Stadium. The Aggies have been resilient throughout the 2022 campaign and that certainly was the case in their much-closer-than-the-score-indicated 42-23 loss to the Broncos. Unfortunately for the Aggies, they have also made too many mistakes in ’22, whether it be committing far too many penalties and turnovers, or just the failure to execute in big moments, and that was also evident last Friday.

LOGAN, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO