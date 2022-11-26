Read full article on original website
GAME DAY: Wake Forest at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. -- Now receiving votes in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, Wisconsin (5-1) looks to keep its momentum going against Wake Forest (6-1) in the Big Ten/ACC challenge. The Badgers and Demon Deacons meet for just the fourth time in school history and first since 2005. UW is...
DT Roderick Pierce de-commits from Wisconsin
Chicago (Ill.) Brother Rice defensive tackle Roderick Pierce announced his de-commitment from Wisconsin on Sunday night. The news comes just after the Badgers announced Luke Fickell as their next head coach. Pierce had committed to Paul Chryst's staff and remain committed through Jim Leonhard's interim tenure. However, a strong senior...
Four factors Jim Leonhard might need to consider if staying is an option
MADISON, Wis. — One of the hottest topics at Monday's momentous press conference did not have anything to do with Luke Fickell. It had to do with the man who really wanted his new job. Fickell, the 31st head football coach in Wisconsin history, faced questions about Jim Leonhard,...
Minnesota Football DB Steven Ortiz to enter the NCAA transfer portal
Minnesota Football defensive back Steven Ortiz Jr. announced on Tuesday, via social media, his intention to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-0, 180-pounder was a second-year player entering the Golden Gophers' 2022 college football season. The Arizona native had appeared in one game for the Gophers this season. Ortiz is the third Minnesota scholarship player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 5th, as he joins defensive tackle Gage Keys and defensive back Jalen Glaze. Minnesota loses safety Jordan Howden after this season, and we'll see what Tyler Nubin decides to do, but they've still got young safeties such as Michael Dixon, Darius Green and Coleman Bryson among others back there.
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 27th
CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. Cotton Bowl (Arlington, TX) - Penn State vs. Tulane. Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) - Illinois vs. Florida. Duke's Mayo Bowl (Charlotte, NC) - Maryland vs. Duke. Pinstripe Bowl (New York, NY) - Minnesota vs. Pittsburgh. Guaranteed Rate Bowl...
Everything Ben Johnson Said Following Minnesota's 67-57 loss to Virginia Tech
Minnesota Head Coach Ben Johnson spoke with the media following the Gophers 67-57 loss at Virginia Tech. Here is everything Ben Johnson had to say. What about the Virginia Tech defense made it a tough shooting day for you guys?. Ben Johnson: “I thought they did a pretty good job...
Chris McIntosh reveals contract details for Luke Fickell
MADISON, Wis. — University of Wisconsin athletic director Chris McIntosh disclosed some details on new head football coach Luke Fickell's contract during a news conference Monday evening. McIntosh told reporters that Fickell's contract, a seven-year deal, starts at $7.5 million per year and averages $7.8 million per year. ESPN's...
UW posts job openings for several football coaching positions after hiring Fickell
MADISON, Wis. — Less than 24 hours after announcing Luke Fickell as its next head football coach, the University of Wisconsin on Monday posted several job openings for positions on Fickell's staff. The Badgers, according to UW's job board, listed openings for offensive coordinator, defensive coordinator, football assistant coach...
