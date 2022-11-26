Minnesota Football defensive back Steven Ortiz Jr. announced on Tuesday, via social media, his intention to enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-foot-0, 180-pounder was a second-year player entering the Golden Gophers' 2022 college football season. The Arizona native had appeared in one game for the Gophers this season. Ortiz is the third Minnesota scholarship player to announce his intentions to enter the transfer portal when it opens on December 5th, as he joins defensive tackle Gage Keys and defensive back Jalen Glaze. Minnesota loses safety Jordan Howden after this season, and we'll see what Tyler Nubin decides to do, but they've still got young safeties such as Michael Dixon, Darius Green and Coleman Bryson among others back there.

