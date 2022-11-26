Polkstarter has announced the nominees for the 2023 GAM3 Blockchain Gaming Awards. The first round of decision-making saw 106 unique games across 13 categories and 13 chains. Then, after selecting the Top 5 for each category, the jury has pared down the list to only 32 games. As a result, these games represent the best that Web3 has to offer. The GAM3 Awards will take place on December 15th, 2022. Let’s take a look at the GAM3 award nominees!

