On Monday (28 November 2022), troubled crypto lender BlockFi announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to the press release, BlockFi Inc. and eight of its affiliates today “commenced voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey… to stabilize its business and provide the Company with the opportunity to consummate a comprehensive restructuring transaction that maximizes value for all clients and other stakeholders.”

