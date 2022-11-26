Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
VC Firm Partner: “’Crypto’ Industry Will Be Purged by a Successful Bitcoin Industry”
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Marty Bent, who is the Founder of media company TFTC as well as a partner in Bitcoin-focused venture capital firm Ten31, said that “the ‘crypto’ industry will be purged by a successful bitcoin industry.”. Here is how Ten31, which was — according...
Gnosis CEO Explains Why $WETH Will NEVER Lose Its 1:1 Peg to $ETH
On 27 November 2022, Martin Köppelmann, Co-Founder and CEO of Gnosis, and independent Ethereum educator and consultant Anthony Sassano explained what Wrapped Ether is ($WETH) and why it is not in danger of losing its 1:1 peg to Ethereum ($ETH). Here is how Binance Academy explains Wrapped Ether ($WETH):
Ethereum: Crypto Analyst Explains Why ‘$600 ETH Is Potentially in the Cards’
On 27 November 2022, crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen shared his thoughts on Bitcoin’s and Ethereum’s price action. Cowen’s comments were made during an interview on “Altcoin Daily” that was released yesterday. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, with regard to Bitcoin, he said:
Bitcoin ‘Shrimp’ Investors Add $1.5 Billion in $BTC As Supply on Exchanges Hits Record Low
Cryptocurrency investors with a relatively low supply of Bitcoin ($BTC), the so-called “Shrimp” investors, have added over $1.5 billion worth of the flagship cryptocurrency to their wallets over the last few weeks. According to on-chain cryptocurrency analytics firm Glassnode, ever since FTX collapsed, shrimp wallets – those who...
$BTC: Morgan Creek Digital Assets Partner Says ‘Miner Capitulation Is in Full Effect’
On Tuesday (29 November 2022), Jason A. Williams, a founding partner of Morgan Creek Digital Assets, and the author of the book “Bitcoin: Hard Money You Can’t F*ck With“, explained why this could be a great time to buy Bitcoin. Williams told his over 207K Twitter followers:
$ADA: Number of Smart Contracts Deployed on Cardano Grew 100% Year-to-Date
The number of smart contracts deployed on the Cardano ($ADA) network has grown by more than 300% year-to-date as the cryptocurrency’s network keeps on growing, despite the ongoing bear market. According to data from Cardano Blockchain Insights, as Finbold reports, there were 947 Plutus smart contracts on the Cardano...
$BTC: Bloomberg Strategist Reiterates Bitcoin Floor Price Prediction
In an interview released on 26 November 2022, Mike McGlone, a Senior Commodity Strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence (Bloomberg’s research arm on the Bloomberg Terminal”), predicted how low the Bitcoin price could go in the short to medium term. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, during an...
$DOGE Price Surges After Elon Musk Suggests Twitter 2.0 Will Support Payments
On Sunday (27 November 2022), the Dogecoin ($DOGE) price got a nice push higher from a tweet by Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, who recently bought micro blogging platform Twitter. Dogecoin was initially released on 6 December 2013, as a “fun and friendly internet currency.” It was created by...
How to Transfer From Coinbase to MetaMask
Coinbase is one of the leading cryptocurrency exchanges in the US and abroad, with over 100 million verified users and over $200 billion in assets under management. The platform supports various third-party and EVM-compatible wallets. One frequent question newcomers ask is: how can I transfer from Coinbase to MetaMask? Well, it’s simpler than it looks.
Matt Hamilton on ‘Source of Most of the Disinformation Spread About XRP’
On Sunday (27 November 2022), Matt Hamilton, a former Principal Developer Advocate at FinTech firm Ripple, explained the origin of “most of the disinformation spread about XRP.”. Hamilton, who is currently Principal Developer Advocate at Protocol Labs, still spends time on Twitter helping to clarify confusion around XRP and...
BlockFi Files for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy
On Monday (28 November 2022), troubled crypto lender BlockFi announced that it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. According to the press release, BlockFi Inc. and eight of its affiliates today “commenced voluntary cases under Chapter 11 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of New Jersey… to stabilize its business and provide the Company with the opportunity to consummate a comprehensive restructuring transaction that maximizes value for all clients and other stakeholders.”
