Community Impact Austin

$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion

The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
KYLE, TX
CBS Austin

Leander Grocery store fire causes $350k in damage, one firefighter injured

LEANDER, Texas — A fire at Leander Grocery over the weekend caused around $350,000 worth of damage and left one firefighter injured. The Leander Fire Department was dispatched to the reported commercial structure fire at 307 South US Highway 183 just before 5:30 Sunday morning. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | US...
LEANDER, TX
fox7austin.com

City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter

AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
AUSTIN, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

The Caring Place Announces Online Portal to Request Services

The Caring Place now offers an online portal for neighbors in crisis to begin the enrollment process for financial assistance. This new link offers neighbors the opportunity to confidentially fill out paperwork, upload documents and begin the enrollment process when their schedule permits. The link can be found at caringplacetx.org/gethelp and it is also posted outside of the Programs & Services building at 2001 Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, Texas. Neighbors utilizing this link must reside within The Caring Place service area.
GEORGETOWN, TX
CBS Austin

Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown

Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
GEORGETOWN, TX
roundtherocktx.com

Light Up the Lake is this Weekend

ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
ROUND ROCK, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Austin FD investigating warehouse fire that burned through two businesses

AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating what caused two businesses to go up in flames Friday morning. Austin firefighters spent the morning trying to knock down the large fire that started at a warehouse that was under construction. One of the impacted businesses is The Yard, which is a new mixed-use development in south Austin. Austin Fire said that's where the main fire started. The fire quickly spread to ICON which is a 3D printing construction company.
AUSTIN, TX

