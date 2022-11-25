Read full article on original website
$37 million Kyle Public Safety Center nearing completion
The Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, is anticipated to be completed in March. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Construction continues on the city of Kyle Public Safety Center, located at 1760 Kohlers Crossing, Kyle, and is about 70% complete. The $37 million project was approved and funded through the November 2020 bond election, passed by 55.49% of voters. Built to accommodate the rapid growth of the city, the new facility will house the Kyle Police Department and will also establish an emergency operations center to allow local agency collaboration during critical situations.
Crews fix gas leak that led to voluntary evacuations in Kyle
The City of Kyle posted an update on social media that the crews stopped the gas leak near Spring Branch Loop and Grant Way, and the area is now clear.
CBS Austin
Leander Grocery store fire causes $350k in damage, one firefighter injured
LEANDER, Texas — A fire at Leander Grocery over the weekend caused around $350,000 worth of damage and left one firefighter injured. The Leander Fire Department was dispatched to the reported commercial structure fire at 307 South US Highway 183 just before 5:30 Sunday morning. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | US...
fox7austin.com
City of Austin offers free supplies, tips to help prepare for winter
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin Water, Austin Energy and the City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management are offering free supplies to help customers prepare for the upcoming winter season. Meter keys, hose bib covers, hand-crank flashlights, emergency preparedness kit materials and winter preparedness tip sheets will be...
‘Alarming increase’ of homelessness in Hays County; center needs more funding to provide shelter
More than 300 families experiencing homelessness have gone to H.O.M.E Center in San Marcos for help this year.
hellogeorgetown.com
The Caring Place Announces Online Portal to Request Services
The Caring Place now offers an online portal for neighbors in crisis to begin the enrollment process for financial assistance. This new link offers neighbors the opportunity to confidentially fill out paperwork, upload documents and begin the enrollment process when their schedule permits. The link can be found at caringplacetx.org/gethelp and it is also posted outside of the Programs & Services building at 2001 Railroad Avenue in Georgetown, Texas. Neighbors utilizing this link must reside within The Caring Place service area.
KSAT 12
Scam callers posing as Guadalupe County Chief Deputy, requesting money
GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas – Phone scammers are targeting Guadalupe County residents, claiming to be Chief Deputy Joshua Ray with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office and are requesting money. The sheriff’s office warned of the active scam on social media Sunday afternoon. According to the GCSO, the scam...
fox7austin.com
Giving Tuesday: Help someone in need pay their City of Austin utility bill
AUSTIN, Texas - This Giving Tuesday, you can bring some holiday cheer to a loved one, friend, or neighbors by making a payment toward their City of Austin utility bill. All you need is their name and address. You don't need to know their account number, although it can be helpful if you do.
CBS Austin
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
APD asking for public's help with Nov. 25 fatal crash at I-35 and Parmer
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is turning to the public for information regarding a Nov. 25 fatal crash. APD officers responded to a single-vehicle crash early that Friday, just before 5 a.m., at the intersection of the North Interstate 35 service road and Parmer Lane. When officers...
AFD: No injuries reported in south Austin fire
No injuries were reported after a structure fire in south Austin Monday morning, according to the Austin Fire Department.
Austin Police seeking information on Black Friday fatal crash
Officers responded at 4:59 a.m. to a single-vehicle crash involving a pick-up truck. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been ejected from the truck. She died on the scene.
Facility fire will not delay Icon's construction of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown
Workers set up the foundation for one of Icon's new 3D-printed homes in Georgetown. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact) Icon, the construction technology company building the world’s largest community of 3D-printed homes in Georgetown’s Wolf Ranch neighborhood, does not expect any delays to the project after one its facilities in South Austin caught fire Nov. 25.
roundtherocktx.com
Light Up the Lake is this Weekend
ROUND ROCK, WE HAVE A MAP! SO MANY #festivities will be happening at Light Up the Lake ALL THE WAY AROUND Bright Lake at Old Settlers Park! Click for more info: roundrocktexas.gov/lightupthelake and to download the festival map click here: https://bit.ly/3GQgM0G Light Show (Friday Dec. 2 at 6:15pm countdown with the Mayor and Council Members at the Main Stage) PLUS there’s #concerts, Santa’s Village, #candy Land, #Holidays Over Yonder (live band at Yonders), Tribute to #Heroes #BlueSanta, #mystical Meadows, #Bright Wood Forest, #Country Christmas with a #yulelog and more! Then we do it again Saturday Dec. 3!
Record high tied, but temperatures will plunge overnight
Gusty north winds will make Wednesday's cooler temperatures feel even colder. Highs will be 25 degrees colder than Tuesday's readings in the 80s.
Search warrants reveal disturbing details in search for missing Domain resident
AUSTIN, Texas — Search warrants for the apartment of a missing Domain resident have revealed disturbing details in the search for 34-year-old Justin Haden. Haden was reported missing in early November. He was last seen on the 3100 block of Esperanza Crossing. According the warrants, investigators believe Haden may...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Austin (Austin, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 8800 block of South Congress Avenue around 1:54 a.m. According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the adult person driving an unknown vehicle struck a tree. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.
abc7amarillo.com
Austin FD investigating warehouse fire that burned through two businesses
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — The Austin Fire Department (AFD) is investigating what caused two businesses to go up in flames Friday morning. Austin firefighters spent the morning trying to knock down the large fire that started at a warehouse that was under construction. One of the impacted businesses is The Yard, which is a new mixed-use development in south Austin. Austin Fire said that's where the main fire started. The fire quickly spread to ICON which is a 3D printing construction company.
PHOTOS: Police search for man who robbed east Austin bank
The Austin Police Department needs help with identifying the man who robbed an east Austin bank on Monday afternoon.
fox7austin.com
New Braunfels woman featured in new TxDOT drunk driving awareness campaign
AUSTIN, Texas - The holiday season is officially underway, and it’s one of the deadliest times of the year on Texas roads. To remind Texans to drive safe and drive sober, TxDOT is launching a new campaign, which features a New Braunfels woman who grew up without her parents—all thanks to a drunk driver back in 1985.
