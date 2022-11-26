Read full article on original website
John Albert Henry, Sr.
John Albert Henry, Sr., age 73 of Franklin, Tenn., passed away November 27, 2022. Native of Williamson County, where his ancestors were among the founders and settlers of Williamson County. He was a former co-owner and Vice President of Henry Drilling and Pump Company, Inc. The family business was instrumental in providing water wells for the growth of Williamson County.
Stan Hardcastle
On Saturday, November 26, 2022, Stan Hardcastle, a beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away at age 69. Born to Loy G., Sr. and Marjorie (Andrews) Hardcastle, Stan was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. After graduating from Franklin High School, Stan received a music scholarship to Memphis State University....
Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee
December may very well be one of the best months for free family events, which is great since the end of the month proves very, very expensive for most. The governor is inviting folks in to tour the Tennessee Residence, which will be decorated for the holidays. Franklin will be putting on the perfect Hallmark Christmas downtown with the annual tree lighting and parade. There’s a straggler Thanksgiving event in Nashville and a bevy of holiday concerts going on at the Nashville Public Library.
Christmas at the Capitol sees lighting of state Christmas Tree
This year's Christmas at the Capitol celebration took place at the Tennessee State Capitol in Nashville on Monday evening with the lighting of the state Christmas tree. The tree first served as a small Christmas tree for Joe and Suzie Barry in their Inglewood home some 20 years ago, marking the first Christmas for their daughter, Sarah, who was born on Dec. 28.
12South-area church property sells for $1.6M
A 12South-area modernist church building has sold for $1.6 million, about 11 months after a transaction involving that property and some accompanying parcels and the latest purchase of former religious property in the general area. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner is an LLC...
Hillwood football coach Tom Moore steps down amidst transition to Lawson High School
Hillwood football coach Tom Moore is stepping down after four years at the helm of the program. During his time coaching the Hilltoppers, Moore compiled a 10-28 record. The move comes amidst Hillwood's transition to James Lawson High School, which will be located in Bellevue. The $150-million, 273-acre campus is being built on Highway 70S off Interstate 40 and is set to open in August 2023.
NCAAF Roundup: Tennessee blanks Vandy in Nashville
Every week, the Nashville Post will have a roundup of the weekend's Nashville-area college football games, including top performers and takeaways, as well as updates from around the state and on local players. Let's take a look back at the slate from week 14 of the college football season. UT...
