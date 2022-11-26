Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
North Vermilion's Cinderella run to quarterfinals ended by West Feliciana
MAURICE — For the last time this season, North Vermilion football coach Brett Blakey huddled up his team. Not even persistent rains that fell throughout Friday’s Division II nonselect state quarterfinal could put a damper on what was still the Patriots’ finest hour. “Like I told the...
NOLA.com
Two 2023 defensive linemen have now decommitted from LSU in the last week
Four-star edge rusher Joshua Mickens decommitted Monday from LSU. Two four-star defensive linemen in the 2023 class have now decommitted in the last week after Darron Reed flipped to Auburn. Mickens and Reed were part of an impressive recruiting haul over the Fourth of July weekend this summer when LSU...
NOLA.com
No. 11 LSU women's hoops team returns home after successful trip to Bahamas
The LSU women's basketball team had its streak of 100-point games stopped during its first road trip to the Goombay Splash in Bimini, Bahamas, last week, but returned home to a higher ranking and a 7 p.m. Tuesday night game against Southeastern Louisiana at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Kim...
NOLA.com
The top transfer for LSU women's basketball has been named SEC player of the week
LSU’s Angel Reese was named Southeastern Conference Player of the Week on Tuesday for the second time this season after leading the Tigers to two wins in the Bahamas last week. Reese — one of the nation’s top transfers, having come to LSU this offseason from Maryland — has...
NOLA.com
Scott Rabalais: LSU's regular season wasn't all it might have been, but all it could be
Brian Kelly stood at the podium Monday at his weekly LSU football news conference, the one no one could have predicted would happen back in August. There was a need for a weekly news conference because Kelly and his LSU Tigers are playing Georgia at 3 p.m. Saturday in the SEC championship game in Atlanta.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers
Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss
After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chaos in College Station: Fans roast Texas A&M fans for storming field following win over LSU
There are wins that necessitate storming the field. Tennessee beating Alabama to snap a long win streak comes to mind. Texas A&M beating No. 5 LSU to finish with a 5-7 record does not. But Aggie fans did it anyway, eliciting some pretty crazy reactions from social media. And not...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25
LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
houmatimes.com
Turning Data Into Decisions: LSU AgCenter Works to Give Louisiana Sugarcane Farmers a Sweeter Deal Using AI, Drones
This story was published in fall 2022 in “Working for Louisiana: AI in Action.”. Slattery McCollam farms 2,800 acres of sugarcane near Schriever and Thibodaux in southern Louisiana, in Terrebonne Parish and Lafourche Parish. It’s a large farm—a land area equivalent to half of all football stadiums in the world.
1 Person Dead After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, La)
Authorities from the Lafayette Police Traffic Division state that 1 person has died after a major two-vehicle collision. The incident is reported to have taken place on Monday afternoon.
Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
KLFY.com
Something for almost everybody, 6 days a week!
YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today, Gerald Gruenig took the Acadiana Eats Kitchen segment to KK Cafe’s kitchen in Youngsville. KK’s featured several items including a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, fried chicken, a breakfast burrito, and of course, Gerald Gruenig couldn’t leave without a slice of cheese cake.
theadvocate.com
How did Bayou Teche get its name? It's a long and winding tale.
People often take the names of rivers and bayous for granted but some of them — Bayou Teche, for example — have a long and interesting history behind their names. That’s why James Ledbetter asked the question: How did Bayou Teche get its name?. Ledbetter lives in...
Police investigating shots fired into Eunice home, Monday night
unice Police are investigating after shots were fired into a home on Acadia Street, late Monday
Lafayette Parish Student and All-American Cheerleader Performs at Disney World
LAFAYETTE (KPEL News) - A cheerleader from David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy in Lafayette had the opportunity of a lifetime and took it. Chloe Domingue, an All-American cheerleader at DTSMA, was selected by Varsity Spirit, a global organization dedicated to the sport of cheerleading, to perform in the Orlando Thanksgiving Tour over the Thanksgiving break.
Hands Down the Best Chicken Nuggets in Lafayette
The Popeye's chicken nuggets, 8 out of every 10 people in Acadiana had no idea the fast food chain served them.
Early voting underway for December election
We've got the information about what's on the ballot, including run-offs and proposed constitutional amendments.
WAFB
Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
