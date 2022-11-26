ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

saturdaydownsouth.com

Texas A&M fan gets destroyed by LSU player while storming field following upset win over Tigers

Very few people expected Texas A&M to upset LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday. Fewer expected it to be a 38-23 final, especially after how the Aggies struggled to find the end zone against UMass a week ago. However, with their bowl hopes already gone, they played spoiler in a major way to eliminate Brian Kelly’s team from College Football Playoff contention.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
The Comeback

CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss

After Ohio State was routed at home by Michigan, No. 5 LSU’s path to the College Football Playoff seemed set. Beat Georgia in the SEC Championship Game on December 3 and a trip to the CFP would likely be in the cards. That’s not an easy path — but everything was laid out clearly for Read more... The post CFP world slams Brian Kelly after LSU’s brutal loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush

Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
WWL-AMFM

LSU falls, Tulane climbs in AP Top 25

LSU’s loss the Texas A&M dropped the Tigers five spots in the AP Top 25 College Football Poll. Tulane’s victory over Cincinnati pushed the Green Wave up a spot. LSU fell from #6 to #11. Tulane move to #18 from #19.
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Arrest Made in Armed Robbery that Caused Lockdown of Lafayette Christian Academy

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL) - UPDATE: 25-year-old Rasheed Cosby of Lafayette is now behind bars after a victim says he tried to rob her at gunpoint. Lafayette Police say she told them she stopped momentarily in Moore Park when the man unknown to her allegedly approached her and allegedly asked for an undisclosed amount of money, while carrying a rifle. When she told him she did not have any money, he ran away in an unknown direction into the park. Because the park is so close to Lafayette Christian Academy, the school was placed on lockdown.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KLFY.com

Something for almost everybody, 6 days a week!

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) — Today, Gerald Gruenig took the Acadiana Eats Kitchen segment to KK Cafe’s kitchen in Youngsville. KK’s featured several items including a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, fried chicken, a breakfast burrito, and of course, Gerald Gruenig couldn’t leave without a slice of cheese cake.
YOUNGSVILLE, LA
WAFB

Man shot in Baton Rouge on Thanksgiving Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department expects a man will survive after he was shot on St. Gerard Avenue in Baton Rouge, police said. The shooting happened in the afternoon on Thanksgiving Day. A woman argued with the man prior to the shooting, then left the...
BATON ROUGE, LA

