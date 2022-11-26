FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — For the ninth week in a row, Iranian Americans have protested Iran's government and the violent killings that are happening in the foreign country. Over 80 cars took to the streets of Fresno honking their horns and playing songs from Iran, making it clear that the protestors are against the current government and would like elected officials in California to not support the regime.

FRESNO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO