Drive-by shooting in Reedley
REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Reedley following a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Reedley police have a large area blocked off and are collecting evidence. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near...
Suspect wanted after man found stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Monday following a stabbing in Southwest Fresno. According to Fresno Police, officers were called to a home in the 2900 block of South Clara around 1 p.m. after learning that a fight had broken out. When officers arrived,...
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford
HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
Drive-by shooting sends one to the hospital in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help following a drive-by shooting in the community of Armona. According to deputies, the shooting took place early Sunday morning near Grant Street and Hume Avenue. Investigators say one person was...
Drivers cited, vehicles impounded following illegal street racing in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia
A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
Deputy's patrol vehicle crashes, lands in ditch during pursuit near Parlier
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has one less patrol vehicle as of Friday night due to a pursuit. Deputies were attempting to pull over a Hummer for a vehicle code violation when the two occupants refused to stop. During the pursuit, a deputy’s patrol...
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say
CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
Lemoore woman fights to keep the man who killed her great grandfather in prison
For the third time in eleven years, a Lemoore woman will ask a state board to deny parole for the man who brutally killed her great-grandfather. Cindy Craddock-Biletnikoff holds on to wonderful memories of her great-grandfather Lawrence Harrison. He was revered by many people in Hanford. "My great-grandfather was a...
Sky Lanterns cause concerns for Portville Fire Department after house almost catches fire
PORTERVILLE, Calif (FOX26) — A Sky Lantern was seen on fire floating above houses in Porterville dropping flames on a home's roof Sunday night. Porterville Fire Department is now warning the public to not use these types of lanterns as they can be highly flammable and dangerous. On Sunday...
Quinceañera victim says she has found herself in another loophole, problem not resolved
FRESNO, Calif. — We have an update to a story that FOX26 News aired two weeks ago. Crystal Ballesteros, a Fresno mom who said a local business nearly ruined her daughter's Quinceanera, filed a lawsuit and won but is still dealing with the company months later. "Basically, I was...
Candy Cane Lane Parade kicks off holiday season in downtown Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — Downtown Visalia kicked off the holiday season Monday evening with its Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade. The Annual Candy Cane Lane Parade is free to all and included decorated trucks and floats, plus dancers, bands, and more.
Central Valley Iranian American's "car rally" around Fresno protesting Iran's government
FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — For the ninth week in a row, Iranian Americans have protested Iran's government and the violent killings that are happening in the foreign country. Over 80 cars took to the streets of Fresno honking their horns and playing songs from Iran, making it clear that the protestors are against the current government and would like elected officials in California to not support the regime.
Fresno State science professor not surprised Mauna Loa ended its slumber
The world's largest volcano has been spewing lava for nearly two full days on Hawaii's Big Island. While it's putting on a show a Fresno State science professor says it's nothing unusual for the world's most active volcano. Sunday night, the Mauna Loa volcano finally came out of a 38...
Alexis Govea previews Hanford's Winter Wonderland
The City of Hanford Parks and Community Services presents the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink at Civic Park in downtown Hanford. The ice rink is open 7 days a week and guests can enjoy ice skating, food vendors, hot cocoa/coffee, and photos with Santa. Main Street Hanford will also be hosting...
Bulldogs talk Boise State, Mountain West Championship
For the third time since 2017, Fresno State will travel to Boise State for the Mountain West championship game. It will also be the Bulldogs fifth title appearance in ten years. The Bulldogs and Broncos last met in the title game in 2018 at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State won the...
