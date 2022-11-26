ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Selma, CA

Drive-by shooting in Reedley

REEDLEY, Calif. (FOX26) — There is a heavy police presence at an apartment complex in Reedley following a drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon. Reedley police have a large area blocked off and are collecting evidence. The shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. outside an apartment complex on E. Cypress Ave. near...
REEDLEY, CA
Drive by shooting left 3 wounded in Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (FOX26) — A drive-by shooting in Hanford left 3 people wounded on Saturday night. It happened in the 9500 block of Garden Drive. Kings County Sheriffs say two of the people shot had wounds that didn’t appear to be life-threatening. Deputies say the third person is...
HANFORD, CA
Drive-by shooting sends one to the hospital in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The Kings County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for help following a drive-by shooting in the community of Armona. According to deputies, the shooting took place early Sunday morning near Grant Street and Hume Avenue. Investigators say one person was...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
Drivers cited, vehicles impounded following illegal street racing in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Several drivers were cited and had their vehicles impounded Saturday night after police say they were caught driving recklessly and partaking in illegal street racing in Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, officers were called around 11 p.m. after learning that several drivers were...
FRESNO, CA
CHP: Driver accused of DUI causes 4-vehicle crash in Visalia

A man is behind bars after officers say he was driving under the influence when he caused a four-vehicle crash in Visalia. CHP responded to the intersection of State Routes 198 and 65 Friday night. When they arrived, several people were found with major injuries. Officers say 32-year-old Ruben Martinez...
VISALIA, CA
Man dead after officer-involved shooting in Madera

MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — One man is dead after an officer-involved shooting that took place Saturday night in Madera. The Madera Police Department responded around 8:20 p.m. to calls of a man that was acting erratic and had a gun near Ellis Street and Merced Street. When officers arrived,...
MADERA, CA
Lockdowns lifted after unconfirmed report of man with a rifle in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno Police Department says two schools near Jensen and Armstrong were locked down Tuesday morning after a report of a man with a rife. The call came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. and both Sequoia Elementary School and Sanger West High School were placed on lockdown as a precaution.
FRESNO, CA
The Grinch strikes again in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Chowchilla Police Department is continuing their holiday fun. The Grinch has struck again in Chowchilla, according to police. Officers were called out to Ed Ray Park Thursday night for noise complaints. When officers arrived, they say they found a person playing around at the...
CHOWCHILLA, CA
Central Valley Iranian American's "car rally" around Fresno protesting Iran's government

FRESNO, Calif (FOX26) — For the ninth week in a row, Iranian Americans have protested Iran's government and the violent killings that are happening in the foreign country. Over 80 cars took to the streets of Fresno honking their horns and playing songs from Iran, making it clear that the protestors are against the current government and would like elected officials in California to not support the regime.
FRESNO, CA
Alexis Govea previews Hanford's Winter Wonderland

The City of Hanford Parks and Community Services presents the Winter Wonderland Ice Rink at Civic Park in downtown Hanford. The ice rink is open 7 days a week and guests can enjoy ice skating, food vendors, hot cocoa/coffee, and photos with Santa. Main Street Hanford will also be hosting...
HANFORD, CA
Bulldogs talk Boise State, Mountain West Championship

For the third time since 2017, Fresno State will travel to Boise State for the Mountain West championship game. It will also be the Bulldogs fifth title appearance in ten years. The Bulldogs and Broncos last met in the title game in 2018 at Albertsons Stadium. Fresno State won the...
FRESNO, CA

