City Employee Wounded
On Friday November 25, 2022, Little Rock Police Officers responded to a shooting at the intersection of Charles Bussey and Elm Street at 10:18 a.m. When they arrived, they discovered one victim was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who was later identified as a city employee with the department of housing and neighborhood programs, was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. Officers secured the scene and an investigation began.
