FOX Sports

Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup

Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
FOX Sports

Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
FOX Sports

Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup

Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
FOX Sports

Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing

Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
FOX Sports

Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
FOX Sports

What we learned in college basketball: UNC, Gonzaga among teams with work to do

PORTLAND, Ore. — Now we have the data. The knowledge of what's happening in men's college basketball after a wild week across the mainland, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. The race for the Final Four is on, and there are too many candidates to count. The player of the year chase is likely going to be dominated by a big man — but which one? There are plenty to choose from.
FOX Sports

College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem

Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
FOX Sports

NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped

We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
Inside The Celtics

The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Hornets Game

Blake Griffin's turning back the clock, Luke Kornet's soaring like a bird, and Jayson Tatum's two-handed flush headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Hornets game. Marcus Smart's Dime to Malcolm Brogdon It starts with a nonchalant closeout from Kelly Oubre, who slides ...
FOX Sports

Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
