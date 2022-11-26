Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
FOX Sports
Doncic and Curry clash in Dallas-Golden State matchup
Golden State Warriors (11-10, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (9-10, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Luka Doncic and Stephen Curry meet when Dallas hosts Golden State. Doncic is first in the NBA averaging 33.1 points per game and Curry is second in the league averaging 31.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Edey scores 21 as No. 24 Purdue beats No. 8 Duke 75-56
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Zach Edey had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 24 Purdue beat No. 8 Duke 75-56 on Sunday in the championship game of the Phil Knight Legacy men’s tournament. Fletcher Loyer scored 18 points for Purdue (6-0), and reserve Caleb Furst finished with...
FOX Sports
Antetokounmpo and Doncic clash in Milwaukee-Dallas matchup
Dallas Mavericks (9-9, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (13-5, second in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -6; over/under is 214.5. BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Luka Doncic meet when Milwaukee faces Dallas. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 31.0 points per game and Doncic is first in the league averaging 33.4 points per game.
FOX Sports
Booker leads Phoenix against Chicago after 44-point showing
Chicago Bulls (9-11, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (14-6, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix takes on the Chicago Bulls after Devin Booker scored 44 points in the Phoenix Suns' 122-117 win over the Sacramento Kings. The Suns are 11-1 on their home court. Phoenix...
Warriors And Mavs Final Injury Reports And Starting Lineups
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks are facing off in Texas.
Gilgeous-Alexander's 32 Points Not Enough as Rockets Top Thunder
The Oklahoma City Thunder struggled on the second night of a back-to-back, falling 118-105 in Houston. The contest was close after the first frame, but a 42-point second quarter from the Rockets put the game out of reach early on for OKC. Second-year wing Jalen Green had a tremendous showing...
Slow Starts Digging Thunder Familiar Hole Over the First Month of Games
Oklahoma City has been on both sides of down-to-the-wire games over the first 20 games of the season. Until Saturday night’s ugly showing in Houston, the Thunder had done a solid job of staying competitive in nearly every game on the schedule. If it weren’t for the team’s first...
FOX Sports
Towns out multiple weeks for Timberwolves with calf strain
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns will miss multiple weeks with a strained right calf muscle that occurred in the team's most recent game. Towns was hurt midway through the third quarter Monday night in Minnesota's 142-127 loss at Washington. He was helped off the court and unable to put weight on his leg.
FOX Sports
What we learned in college basketball: UNC, Gonzaga among teams with work to do
PORTLAND, Ore. — Now we have the data. The knowledge of what's happening in men's college basketball after a wild week across the mainland, Hawaii, the Caribbean and Mexico. The race for the Final Four is on, and there are too many candidates to count. The player of the year chase is likely going to be dominated by a big man — but which one? There are plenty to choose from.
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Undefeated Purdue is a big problem
Thanksgiving Week always delivers the goods in college basketball, and the past week has given us a great look at many of the teams we expected to be contenders. The action revved up with the Maui Invitational, which saw Creighton and Arkansas play the best game of the year to date. I cannot get over the level that the Jays and Razorbacks hit, with Creighton winning 90-87 behind a combined 66 points from Ryan Nembhard, Ryan Kalkbrenner and Baylor Scheierman. Arizona was king at the Lahaina Civic Center, though, showcasing that it has a frontcourt as strong as any in the country. More on the Wildcats below.
Raptors Get Back on Track With Pascal Siakam, Reaching 20-Game Mark With Victory Over Cavs
The Toronto Raptors found their groove with Pascal Siakam back in the lineup, reaching the 20-game mark with an emphatic victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers
Ben Simmons Day-To-Day With Left Knee Soreness
The Brooklyn Nets head coach Jacque Vaughn believes Ben Simmons will be day-to-day with reaggravated left knee soreness.
FOX Sports
NBA Stock Watch: Antetokounmpo, Curry cannot be stopped
We're a quarter of the way through the NBA season, and it has been a wild ride. In the Western Conference, just 3.5 games separate the first- and ninth-place teams. So, a few wins or losses can skyrocket or plummet a franchise in either direction. In the East, the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks continue to establish themselves as the big dogs.
SB Nation
This Lakers fan chugging beer out of her prosthetic leg is the fan of the decade
There’s a lot of pressure when the camera is on you at a game to be entertaining. Most people just play it off as embarassing and are desperate to see the camera leave them alone — but the bar has been raised, forever. This Lakers fan was immediately...
The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Hornets Game
Blake Griffin's turning back the clock, Luke Kornet's soaring like a bird, and Jayson Tatum's two-handed flush headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Hornets game. Marcus Smart's Dime to Malcolm Brogdon It starts with a nonchalant closeout from Kelly Oubre, who slides ...
Alperen Sengun Excited To Face Nikola Jokic In Rockets Road Match vs. Nuggets
Alperen Sengun is thrilled to go head-to-head against his idol Nikola Jokic during the Houston Rockets' two-game road series vs. the Nuggets.
Miami Heat at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and television listings for the NBA game between the Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat.
FOX Sports
Blues host the Stars after Kyrou's 2-goal game
Dallas Stars (9-5-2, first in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (6-8-0, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Dallas Stars after Jordan Kyrou's two-goal game against the Florida Panthers in the Blues' 5-4 overtime win. St. Louis is 6-8-0 overall and 2-2-0...
3 takeaways from the Indiana Pacers lackluster performance against the Los Angeles Clippers
The Indiana Pacers have had some bad quarters this season, but perhaps none of them were as bad as the third quarter performance from the team on Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. Indiana entered the frame down just two points after an acceptable, yet underwhelming, first half. They have...
Comments / 0