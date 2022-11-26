Read full article on original website
Here’s where New Orleans-area high school football teams are playing state semifinal games
Anyone wanting to attend a high school football state semifinal game this week will need to find one outside New Orleans. Brother Martin is the only New Orleans school still alive in any of the eight postseason brackets, and the 13th-seeded Crusaders (8-5) have a long road trip to face No. 8 Carencro (9-2) in a Division I select state semifinal set for Friday.
Jeff Duncan: Saints sink to new low in ugly shutout loss to the 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The bad days at the office are starting to pile up for the New Orleans Saints. They had another one at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday. In a season of desultory losses and frustrating mistakes, the Saints sunk to a new low against the San Francisco 49ers when they failed to score in a dismal 13-0 loss.
Talking about streaks, hidden weak spots, quarterbacks and YAC in this week's Saints 4 downs
The New Orleans Saints snapped a two-game losing skid last week against the Los Angeles Rams. Turning that into a winning streak will require something else. This week, the Saints get a San Francisco 49ers team that has won three straight and is starting to round into form as one of the NFC’s contenders. As has typically been the case under coach Kyle Shanahan, the 49ers combine a stingy defense with a potent offense. They’ll be a tough case for the Saints to crack.
'They took that man's pick away': Saints strongly disagree on Chris Harris penalty in loss
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Alontae Taylor caught the ball fair and square, snatching it out of the air completely uncontested. And then the New Orleans Saints rookie cornerback ran, a lengthy 48 yards to be exact. He was tackled at the 8-yard line, setting his offense up pretty in the red zone.
Saints once again buried under a mountain of their own mistakes in shutout loss to 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — With a couple of minutes left in the third quarter of a game they would eventually lose, there was the microcosm of the New Orleans Saints' season, tidily presented in the span of a few seconds. The Saints were in desperation mode in the second...
Saints vs 49ers rewatch: Anatomy of a smothering
There are no moral victories for a 4-8 football team. So while there were some positive things to take away from the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they don’t really matter in the grand scheme of this season. The Saints went into a road game against a tough opponent desperate to get a win, and they ensured they would not get one when they went the entire game without scoring.
