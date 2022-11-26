There are no moral victories for a 4-8 football team. So while there were some positive things to take away from the New Orleans Saints’ loss to the San Francisco 49ers, they don’t really matter in the grand scheme of this season. The Saints went into a road game against a tough opponent desperate to get a win, and they ensured they would not get one when they went the entire game without scoring.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO