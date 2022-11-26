ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford

Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Five officers charged following New Haven man's paralysis

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. Lawmakers extend gas tax holiday, home heating assistance, ‘hero pay’ during special session. Connecticut unanimously passes bill to extend gas tax suspension, free bus fare program, hero pay funding, and will add funding to energy assistance programs.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford

Jim Kline, along with his wife Karen, wanted to help out and raise money for the families of Lieutenant DeMonte, Sergeant Hamzy, and Officer Iurato. The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season.
HARTFORD, CT
94.3 Lite FM

New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut

A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic. “We always leave...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Volunteers clean up New Haven park

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT

Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
SHELTON, CT
newhavenarts.org

An Artist Finds The Trash You Left Behind

Installation view, To Dissolve into the Hydrocommons, One Drop at a Time. The exhibition, from New York based artist sTo Len, runs in the Seton Gallery at the at the University of New Haven through December 9. Photos by Jessica Smolinski courtesy of Seton Gallery. The rhythmic roll of a...
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home

Lawmakers hold special session to focus on gas tax, energy costs. We head to Orange to check out the Lincoln Lights animated light show!. Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody. Updated: 5 hours ago. Fire destroys warehouse in Mystic.
NORWICH, CT
FOX 61

FBI working with Norwich PD to investigate hate messaging targeting Sikh community

NORWICH, Conn. — The FBI is working with police in Norwich to investigate an incident that a religious community says could lead to hate crimes. Norwich has a vibrant Sikh community. Sikhs are a religious group from India. Many of them came here to the United States in search of a better life following persecution and genocide in their homeland at the hands of the Indian government in 1984.
NORWICH, CT
Eyewitness News

Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting

Five officers involved in the paralysis of a New Haven man who was in the back of a police van face criminal charges, according to New Haven State’s attorney. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked rain in the forecast for Wednesday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
wutv29.com

Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut

STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
STONINGTON, CT

