Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie WalkJen PayneBranford, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWallingford, CT
GIVE ART: A Special Holiday Exhibit & Sale at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
VIDEO: Magic of Lights in East Hartford
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said rain could be heavy at times starting Wednesday evening. Here is his Tuesday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: NAACP wants hate crime investigation over noose found in high school locker room. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Willimantic chapter of the NAACP asked why the investigation into a...
First responders hold honorary hockey game for fallen Bristol officers ahead of family puck drop
HARTFORD, Conn. — First responders from 18 departments across Connecticut and Massachusetts held an honorary hockey game Saturday at the XL Center for Bristol Police Officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, both shot and killed in October in the line of duty. DeMonte's pregnant wife, Laura, dropped...
milfordmirror.com
Milford restaurant marks 15 years in a spot picked for sibling proximity
MILFORD — When Elena Fusco opened Bin 100 Restaurant, she didn't know much about Milford. But after 15 years at 100 Landsalve Ave., Fusco says it's been great owning a restaurant in the city. "I picked Milford to be a little further away from the restaurants owned by my...
Five officers charged following New Haven man’s paralysis
Family holds vigil for two brothers killed in Hartford
Jim Kline, along with his wife Karen, wanted to help out and raise money for the families of Lieutenant DeMonte, Sergeant Hamzy, and Officer Iurato. The companies promise 4 payments, interest free but Senator Richard Blumenthal is warning customers, it may be too good to be true this holiday season.
New Kelsey Grammer Lifetime Holiday Movie Was Filmed In Connecticut
A couple of months or more ago we pointed out that 'Frasier' himself was in Connecticut filming a holiday movie for Lifetime and that movie has now made its debut. I have to be completely honest with you about this whole Lifetime movie thing. Not a fan and will probably not see a second of this film unless it happens by accident. It's a tough sell to get me to watch anything that doesn't involve football or basketball. Don't get me wrong, I believe I have a good eye when it comes to television and the quality of which I will partake in that is not a live sporting event. That being said, Lifetime movies have an audience, and needless to say, I am not in that group.
People face traffic as they head home after holiday weekend
NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - We are at the end of the holiday weekend and some people are looking at a long drive home. A rest stop in North Haven is full of people who didn’t get much sleep after having nightmares of brutal post-Thanksgiving traffic. “We always leave...
Volunteers clean up New Haven park
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dozens of volunteers came together Sunday to clean up a park and pier in New Haven. The WeLoveU Foundation and employees from Power Home Remodeling teamed up to remove litter from Fort Hale Park. The volunteers said it’s good to give back. “We’ve been volunteering for a few years,” Stephanie […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Shelton, CT
Picture beautiful skies, quaint shops, and cozy farms within the shining city of Shelton, located in Fairfield County, Connecticut. Incorporated in 1915, Sheldon’s rich history features varied tales of growth, decline, and community redevelopment. It thrived as a manufacturing town but declined because of a colossal arson fire. Then,...
Mystic residents remember string of historic fires after Seaport Marine building burns to the ground
MYSTIC, Conn. — Mystic officials are investigating after a massive fire burned one of the Seaport Marine buildings to the ground Sunday night. The fire happened around 9P.M. near Washington and Cottrell streets, just south of the Main St. drawbridge. Mystic residents say their small town is known for...
newhavenarts.org
An Artist Finds The Trash You Left Behind
Installation view, To Dissolve into the Hydrocommons, One Drop at a Time. The exhibition, from New York based artist sTo Len, runs in the Seton Gallery at the at the University of New Haven through December 9. Photos by Jessica Smolinski courtesy of Seton Gallery. The rhythmic roll of a...
Fun and Festive Holiday Events In Lower CT
It’s December and all the holiday markets and events in lower Fairfield County are in full swing. And here in Connecticut there are plenty of merry events taking place for the entire month.
VIDEO: Man charged after breaking into Norwich home
VIDEO: Five New Haven officers charged after man paralyzed in police custody
Glow Hartford is a Unique ‘One-Of-A-Kind’ Indoor Festival Of Lights
We had a corner 3-story house growing up in Kansas and every season my dad would climb to the very top of the highest peak to put lights up. The entire house was outlined in twinkling white lights every single year. Lights are up and lighting up neighborhoods all over...
FBI working with Norwich PD to investigate hate messaging targeting Sikh community
NORWICH, Conn. — The FBI is working with police in Norwich to investigate an incident that a religious community says could lead to hate crimes. Norwich has a vibrant Sikh community. Sikhs are a religious group from India. Many of them came here to the United States in search of a better life following persecution and genocide in their homeland at the hands of the Indian government in 1984.
Car flipped onto its roof on I-391 in Chicopee
Traffic was backed up on I-391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.
Stonington celebrates Second Annual Lobster Trap Tree Lighting
Five officers involved in the paralysis of a New Haven man who was in the back of a police van face criminal charges, according to New Haven State’s attorney. Meteorologist Mike Slifer tracked rain in the forecast for Wednesday. Here is his Monday noon forecast. NEWS CONFERENCE: Gov. Lamont,...
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Social media ads help scammers, Cyber Monday expectations, Disney meeting
wutv29.com
Firefighters battle massive fire in Connecticut
STONINGTON, C.T. (WJAR) — Firefighters were at the scene of a massive fire in Connecticut on Sunday night. A four-alarm fire broke out at the Seaport Marine in Mystic, which is a village that overlaps Groton and Stonington. Footage shows huge flames and large plumes of smoke. The Norwich...
