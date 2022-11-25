Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each monthJake WellsPennsylvania State
Concerts Happening This Week In Pittsburgh (11/28 - 12/04)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
papreplive.com
Deep receiving corps a strength for Upper Dublin
Upper Dublin was excited about its offense coming into this season and for good reason. The Cardinals returned senior quarterback Colin O’Sullivan, who’s been starting since he was a sophomore, and senior running back Nyfise McIntyre, a 2021 Second Team All-Suburban One League Continental Conference selection. Another reason...
morethanthecurve.com
1997 Plymouth Whitemarsh High School state championship basketball team held a reunion
This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Plymouth Whitemarsh High School winning the boys basketball state championship in 1997. The Colonials defeated Franklin Regional Senior High School 50-45 to capture the state crown. This past weekend the team held a reunion at The Great American Pub in Conshohocken to...
Six local teams looking to advance in state football playoffs
After Championship Friday at Acrisure Stadium, six local teams are moving on in the PIAA State Championship playoffs. Games will be played throughout the state, with a big matchup with local implications happening right here in the Pittsburgh area.
suburbanonesports.com
CB West Quintet Commits to Play Collegiate Baseball
On Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, five Central Bucks West seniors were recognized for committing to play collegiate baseball. Luke Birkhead – PennWest Clarion University (Baseball) Major:. Business/Undecided. Final list of colleges: PennWest Clarion, Goldey-Beacom, The College of New Jersey (TCNJ) Reasons for choosing PennWest Clarion: “Clarion was the right...
High School Football winning coaches
After an explosive night of football on Friday night, the WPIAL has named it’s champions. Rob Pratte interviewed all of the winning coaches on this Sunday’s Black and Gold Sunday show
Hockey Player, Holy Ghost Prep Alum Shares His Story of Recovery After a Major Health Scare
The young player discussed his journey of medical recovery after a major health scare. A Bucks County hockey player has been sharing his story of his return to the ice following a harrowing health scare earlier this year. Staff writers at NBC 10 Philadelphia covered the young man’s journey.
West Chester University women’s soccer two wins away from National Championship
The Rams are 22-0-1 and in the Final Four for the first time since 2006. On Thursday, they will take on Ferris State University in Seattle.
phillyvoice.com
Eagles weather update: Will Birds, Packers be dealing with rain and slop?
The Eagles and Packers are slated to kickoff around 8:20 p.m. Sunday night, and if you check out the hourly forecast, it looks like it could be a wet one. Rain is forecast throughout the Philadelphia area, with a 100% chance of showers at 2 p.m., and a slowly diminishing probability of rain each hour after.
papreplive.com
Barrack Hebrew Academy’s Eden Singer is Main Line Athlete of the Week (Nov. 28-Dec. 4)
When the Barrack Hebrew Academy girls’ soccer team captured the Penn Jersey Athletic Association championship this fall, one of the main reasons was the play and leadership of senior midfielder and captain Eden Singer. “Eden is the dictionary definition of a leader,” said Barrack Hebrew girls’ soccer head coach...
Radio Ink
David Redpath Passes
Bob Stei fills us in on this sad news. Radio great Joe Mama (David Redpath) passed away last weekend. After working in New York (Poughkeepsie and Buffalo) in the 1980s, Redpath became a household name in Philadelphia for two decades as Joe Mama. He worked at WIOQ, WEJM, WLCE, WMWX and WOGL.
Quakertown Baseball Stadium Used as a Setting for the Filming of Amazon Prime Show
The Bucks County field will be featured in the popular show.Photo byiStock. A popular television show recently utilized a Bucks County baseball field to record episodes of their historical and beloved story. Tom Chang wrote about the field and the show for Bleeding Cool.
Philadelphia Neighborhood Safety Tracker
How safe is your Philadelphia neighborhood? This data tracker and searchable map show where different types of major crimes are happening and the trends over time.
Grant to give Philly region a trail network ‘unlike any other in the country’
Aiming for 800 miles of connected trail in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, the Circuit Trails of Greater Philadelphia will connect additional trails to the system using a $90,000 grant from the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy. It’s the largest trail grant made this year by the conservancy, which also awarded a $20,000 grant...
Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth over $539,000 sold at local Giant Eagle
A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $539,912 was sold in Cranberry Township, Butler County. The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for the Nov. 28 drawing matched all five numbers drawn: 6-16-26-29-32. Giant Eagle on Route 19 earns a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners can be...
975thefanatic.com
3 Pennsylvania Towns Named the Best College Towns in America
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that both states are on this list a few times.
mainlinetoday.com
West Chester Christmas Parade and Emcee Adam Joseph Return
The West Chester Christmas Parade is back, and 6abc’s Adam Joseph and other key players couldn’t be happier. ’Twas the month before Christmas 2007 when 6abc’s Adam Joseph started emceeing the West Chester Christmas Parade. After a two-year break, he’ll be back in that role when the parade returns on Friday, December 2. Festivities kick off at 6:30 p.m. with a tree lighting at the old courthouse. It’s all part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester, which run through January 2.
NBC Philadelphia
Man Shot in Head, Killed in Northeast Philadelphia
A man is dead after being shot in the head in Northeast Philadelphia on Sunday night, police said. The 38-year-old victim was shot once inside of a property on the 7700 block of Fairfield Street near Hartel Avenue around 8 p.m., according to Philadelphia police. He died on the scene,...
Philadelphia's Byberry Insane Asylum
Philadelphia’s State Hospital for Mental Diseases, more commonly known as Byberry Insane Asylum, has a reputation for inhumane treatment with inmates and other patients. The history of the asylum is not just horrible but also extremely heartbreaking. Many people were sent to the asylum for their betterment or so they wouldn’t harm others around them. Little did anyone know what pain would be inflicted upon them on the hospital’s premises.
NBC Philadelphia
Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You
The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
East Coventry-Based Builder Helps Nearby Couple Design Dream Home From Scratch
Nicole Holden and Mark Visco Jr. at their home in Ambler. When high school sweethearts Mark Visco. Jr. and Nicole Holden decided to build their dream home from scratch during the pandemic, they turned to East Coventry-based Rotelle Studio(e) for help, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The couple...
Comments / 0