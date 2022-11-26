Read full article on original website
Sen. John Kennedy considering Louisiana governor bid as LAGOP issues controversial endorsement
Newly reelected Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) revealed Monday that he is seriously considering returning to Louisiana to run for governor in 2023. "Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times," he explained in a statement. "We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”
Louisiana mayor seeking reelection killed in car crash on Election Day
A mayor who was seeking reelection in a small Louisiana town was killed in a car crash on Election Day, according to authorities.
Cassidy’s decision on governor’s race further shrinks Louisiana middle ground
There’s no mistaking U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy for anything besides a conservative. His recent opposition to a bill that would codify same-sex and mixed-race marriages in federal law should make that abundantly clear. Yet his decision to bypass the Louisiana governor’s race next year removes the person who might pass for a middle-of-the-road candidate. With […] The post Cassidy’s decision on governor’s race further shrinks Louisiana middle ground appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Could it be…. Governor Kennedy?
US Senator John Kennedy finally admitted on Monday that he's considering entering the upcoming race for Louisiana Governor. Bernie Pinsonat, a political analyst, thinks Democrat victories in the Senate might influence Senator Kennedy's decision. “I think we’re seeing Kennedy taking a look at the choice of being a senator or...
St. Landry District Attorney Asks Court to Remove Opelousas Councilman from Seat
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas city councilman's job may be on the line because of where he lives. St. Landry Parish District Attorney Chad Pitre filed a petition in an Opelousas court to remove Opelousas City Councilman Floyd Ford from office because he doesn't live in his district.
More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration wants Congress to approve more than $37 billion to help communities throughout the country recover from various natural disasters, including Hurricanes Ian, which battered Florida and the Southeast U.S. in late September, and Fiona, which hit Puerto Rico. The supplemental funding request comes on top of a $9 billion COVID-19 […] The post More than $37 billion in disaster aid under scrutiny in congressional lame duck appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate approved legislation Tuesday that would enshrine protections for same-sex and interracial marriages, codifying many of the rights that would disappear if the U.S. Supreme Court were to overturn those landmark decisions the way it overturned the nationwide right to an abortion this summer. The 61-36 bipartisan vote sends the bill […] The post Same-sex marriage protected under bill passed by U.S. Senate with GOP support appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Brett Favre Lays Blame for Mississippi Welfare Scandal on Former Governor
Brett Favre’s legal team filed a motion to dismiss the Hall of Fame quarterback and his company as defendants in a lawsuit brought by Mississippi’s welfare department over millions of misspent funds, a document that heaps blame for the scheme upon former Gov. Phil Bryant and others. Favre...
