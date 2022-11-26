Newly reelected Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) revealed Monday that he is seriously considering returning to Louisiana to run for governor in 2023. "Over the last year, Louisianians have asked me time and time again to come home to serve as governor during these difficult times," he explained in a statement. "We’ve always listened to them, so I am giving serious consideration to entering the governor’s race. I’ll be announcing my decision soon.”

