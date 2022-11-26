The Sturgeon Bay Clippers finished the M&O/Packerland Thanksgiving Challenge with a tough physical game against the Coleman Cougars. The Clippers got out to a great start, going on a run to go up 8 early on. The Cougars fought back to within 4 late in the first half but the Clippers were able to answer with a run of their own to be up by 11 at halftime. Coming out of the half the Cougars had a nice push to get within 5 before the Clippers settled back in and were able to keep the differential at 7 for the majority of the remainder of the second half. Finishing the game by hitting their free throws, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers won against the Coleman Cougars 55-47. Sturgeon Bay will be back in action Thursday, December 1st for an away game against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.

STURGEON BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO