Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
This Epic Christmas Village in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitTravel MavenChilton, WI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
Related
doorcountydailynews.com
Clippers boys grind past Cougars
The Sturgeon Bay Clippers finished the M&O/Packerland Thanksgiving Challenge with a tough physical game against the Coleman Cougars. The Clippers got out to a great start, going on a run to go up 8 early on. The Cougars fought back to within 4 late in the first half but the Clippers were able to answer with a run of their own to be up by 11 at halftime. Coming out of the half the Cougars had a nice push to get within 5 before the Clippers settled back in and were able to keep the differential at 7 for the majority of the remainder of the second half. Finishing the game by hitting their free throws, the Sturgeon Bay Clippers won against the Coleman Cougars 55-47. Sturgeon Bay will be back in action Thursday, December 1st for an away game against Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran.
doorcountydailynews.com
Badgers name Fickell new head football coach
The Wisconsin Badgers shocked their football team and their fan base Sunday night when they announced Cincinnati's Luke Fickell as its new head coach. It had appeared to be interim head coach Jim Leonhard's coach to lose after joining the Badgers' coaching staff in 2016 as its defensive backs coach before taking the reins of the defense a year later. The Badgers went 4-3 with Leonhard at the helm, including Saturday's 23-16 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers. He was able to keep the Badgers' bowl streak alive at 21.
doorcountydailynews.com
Ephraim, Baileys Harbor next on Santa's Door County tour
After spending time in Egg Harbor and Sister Bay last weekend, you will find Santa Claus in Ephraim and Baileys Harbor this Saturday. His arrival by fire truck at 3 p.m. kicks off an afternoon of festivities at Ephraim’s Christmas in the Village event. You will be able to see Santa inside Village Hall, where you can make a holiday craft or venture outside to find his reindeer and elves in Olson Park. The village will light its Christmas tree at 5 p.m. at Harborside Park before Santa lights a bonfire, a callback to those familiar with Ephraim's Fyr Bal celebration. Ephraim Marketing Coordinator Kelsey Stone says Christmas in the Village is a great way to cap off what has been a strong year for visitors.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay, Door County exploring sober living facility
Community members fighting drug abuse and other addictions could have a place to go under a proposal you can learn more about at Tuesday’s (11/29/22) Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee meeting. Door County Administrator Ken Pabich is scheduled to give a presentation on what the county would like to build as a sober living facility using funds received from American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The housing project would give individuals trying to get sober a safe place they could go while they get their feet underneath them. If the city was interested, they could contribute some of their ARPA dollars to make the project even more robust. Helping people address their issues is a familiar one for Sturgeon Bay Common Council member and Finance/Purchasing and Building Committee member Seth Wiederanders. As a longtime employee of Jak’s Place, a drop-in social and resource center for people affected by mental illness, Wiederanders says places like these can provide vital support to those who may not have it from other sites.
Comments / 0