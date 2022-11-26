Betty Jean Hardin, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born on May 8, 1934, in Stanley County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late William Travis Shaver and Eunice Thompson Shaver. Betty was a humble servant of God and lived her life serving her Savior and sharing the love of Christ. A caring, godly woman, she touched and blessed the lives of many. She was a long-time member at Dentsville Baptist Church for over 60 years and most recently at Jackson Creek Baptist Church in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO