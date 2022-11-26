ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Travel Maven

Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday Market

It’s almost the most wonderful time of the year and there’s no better way to celebrate than by attending one of the best and biggest holiday markets in the state. In addition to hundreds of vendors, the fair will also include holiday entertainment as well as visits from Santa. Keep reading to learn more.
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole

Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
Trenton Hosts Annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner

​The Town of Trenton along with Trenton Police Chief Deke Tanks hosted their annual Law Enforcement Appreciation Dinner, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. This year’s event saw a return to a sit-down affair as opposed to the drive-thru event that the organizer’s adopted for the past 2 years in response to COVID concerns. Law enforcement personnel from various agencies gathered to fellowship and enjoy this year’s dinner which featured steak, potatoes, salad, and several different types of cakes. Judging from the smiles, laughter, and cleaned plates, everyone enjoyed this gesture of appreciation.
Coyote statues scare off geese at Swan Lake Iris Gardens

SUMTER, S.C. — Swan Lake Iris Gardens is trying to keep geese away. The city has installed coyote statues on the grass around the water. "They’re a nuisance. They really are," Sumter Parks and Garden manager Art Hill explained about the geese. "We’ve been talking about it for a couple of years now figuring out what to do as the population kept growing, kept growing."
Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame

Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
Phillip S. Lewis

Phillip S. Lewis, 77, of Columbia, died Monday, November 28th, 2022. Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, is assisting the family. A funeral service will be held at 12 o'clock on Friday, December 2nd, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel. Visitation will be at the funeral home an hour prior to the service.
Betty Jean Hardin

Betty Jean Hardin, 88, of Columbia, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Born on May 8, 1934, in Stanley County, North Carolina, she was a daughter of the late William Travis Shaver and Eunice Thompson Shaver. Betty was a humble servant of God and lived her life serving her Savior and sharing the love of Christ. A caring, godly woman, she touched and blessed the lives of many. She was a long-time member at Dentsville Baptist Church for over 60 years and most recently at Jackson Creek Baptist Church in Columbia.
23-year-old motorcyclist identified in West Columbia accident

One person died in a wreck involving a motorcycle and another vehicle Saturday night in West Columbia. According to Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher, Christian Michael Turner, 23, of West Columbia was traveling southbound on Emmanuel Church Rd. when he collided with a vehicle attempting to turn onto the road around 8 p.m.
Fire Displaces More Than 60 From Senior Living High Rise

(Columbia, SC) -- Dozens of residents of a senior living high rise in Columbia were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said its believed the fire at Christopher Towers was started after a candle fell on a couch. The blaze injured one person and damaged...
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area

South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Lexington Two mandates metal detectors at all district stadiums and arenas

Lexington School District Two will use metal detectors to screen spectators at stadium and arena events beginning Monday, Nov. 28. A statement released by the district says the new policy is "part of Lexington Two’s commitment to the safety of students, families, employees, and community members." Spectators entering stadiums...
Overturned tractor trailer delays I-26 traffic Monday morning

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — An overturned tractor trailer on I-26 westbound is causing substantial traffic delays Monday morning. The trailer is around the 195 mile marker, near Jedburg Road. It’s in the median but slowing traffic westbound towards Columbia.
