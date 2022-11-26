ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, MS

Eagles sweep weekend with pair of victories

Horn Lake boys and girls basketball teams took part in the Mississippi Hoops Challenge Thanksgiving Showcase at St. Andrew’s Episcopal School in Jackson on Saturday. Both teams came away with victories in the games they played. The Eagles defeated Northwest Rankin 71-56 and co-MVPs were Kylen and Kyren Pernell.
HORN LAKE, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Oxford, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

OXFORD, MS
footballscoop.com

Ryan Silverfield will reportedly return at Memphis

According to a report from the Daily Memphian, head coach Ryan Silverfield will return for a fourth season at Memphis. Silverfield has led the Tigers to back-to-back 6-6 finishes. In 2020, his first full season at the helm, he led the program to an 8-3 mark. Overall, he holds a...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Clayton Collier's AP Top 25 NCAA men's basketball ballot: Week Three

MEMPHIS, Tenn — Feast Week was stuffed with exciting Top 25 showdowns. My top four courses of MTEs from Thanksgiving week: The Phil Knight Invitational and Phil Knight Legacy brackets, The Maui Invitational and The Battle 4 Atlantis. There were terrific championship games and surprising upsets, the latter headlined...
MEMPHIS, TN
hottytoddy.com

Server Weather Expected to Impact Oxford

As people head to the polls today to vote in runoff elections, the possibility of severe weather threatens the Mid-South. Reports from the National Weather Service in Memphis indicate that the City of Oxford and Lafayette County can expect heavy rain. Conditions could also produce tornadoes. Showers may arrive before...
OXFORD, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

School closures and cancellations due to severe weather

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 is monitoring event cancellations, school closures and early dismissals as severe weather moves into the area. Strong storms including heavy rain, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes are expected to hit the Mid-South Tuesday afternoon into evening. Stay with FOX13 for the latest closures and storm...
MEMPHIS, TN
osoblanco.org

Man jumps to his death from Memphis overpass, horrified onlookers and drivers, Details discussed

A video of a man jumping over a Memphis bridge has gone viral, provoking widespread outrage. Terrifying footage of a guy jumping from the I-40 Bridge in Memphis has gone viral on social media. A Facebook user commented to the Memphis suicide video with, seeing the footage of the guy leaping from the bridge was upsetting, but now my stomach is knotted. Some of us may think we have it hard with what’s going on in our life, but there’s someone worse off than you, and what you’re going through doesn’t even compare.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Celebrating the life of Mrs. Louise D. Patterson

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mrs. Patterson’s public viewing will be from 9a.m to 6:45p.m on Thursday, December 1. The local memorial service will continue at 7 p.m. On Friday, December 2, Mrs. Patterson’s visitation will be from 8 to 9:45a.m. The National Homegoing Service will be at 10 that morning.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Members of COGIC remember Evangelist Louise D. Patterson

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Members of the Church of God in Christ are mourning after Evangelist Louise Patterson, who was the wife of former Presiding Bishop G.E. Patterson, passed away Sunday night. Video provided by Bountiful Blessings Ministry shows Evangelist Louise Patterson during the 2005 International Women’s Convention in Atlanta. “I encourage you tonight to not get […]
MEMPHIS, TN

