The Independent

Today at the World Cup: Crunch time for Argentina and France face a familiar foe

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Argentina must put their shock defeat by Saudi Arabia behind them when they face Poland today looking to get their World Cup back on track.

Lionel Scaloni’s side, one of the pre-tournament favourites, sit bottom of Group C after the first round of games, but can start to fix that when they take on Mexico.

Saudi Arabia will try to prove it was no fluke against Poland, while in Group D France face Denmark and Australia are up against Tunisia.

Here, the PA news agency keeps on top of events in Qatar.

Argentina look to Maradona

Scaloni summoned the spirit of Diego Maradona as he tried to change the mood after Tuesday’s shock defeat.

With the pressure on for today’s Mexico match, and as the nation marked the two-year anniversary of The Golden Boy’s death, Scaloni paid tribute to the man who captained his country to World Cup glory in 1986.

“We hope to bring some joy for Maradona, who will be looking down at us from the sky,” he said. “That will be the most important thing for us.

“Every time we see images of him it is unbelievable that he is not here with us. Hopefully, it will be a happy day for all of us.”

Can Denmark frustrate France again?

Reigning champions France will continue their World Cup defence against Denmark, with Didier Deschamps hoping they have learned from recent Nations League defeats by them.

France opened their Group D campaign with a 4-1 thrashing of Australia and start as favourites against a Danish outfit who were held to a goalless draw by Tunisia.

But Denmark won home and away against France in the Nations League and Deschamps said Kasper Hjulmand’s side have been underestimated.

“We are talking about a four-month period where they beat us twice and made life very difficult for us. We will have to make sure that’s not the case.

“It is not a question of revenge because we know the Danish players and they know us. They can change system from one match to the other and that can give us different types of difficulties.”

Disappointing England

The optimism that came with an opening 6-2 win over Iran was quickly tempered by a flat England performance in Friday’s goalless draw against the United States, who often looked the more dangerous team, certainly in the first half when Christian Pulisic rattled a shot off the crossbar.

The final whistle was greeted with boos, with many fans frustrated not only by the performance but also by Southgate’s decision to keep Phil Foden on the bench while Mason Mount struggled to make an impact.

Victory would have seen England wrap up qualification early and allow Southgate more selection options against the Welsh on Tuesday night, but they nevertheless remain top of the group.

Harry Kane missed a late chance to win it as he headed wide from a free-kick, but in truth England did not deserve three points.

“(It was) the complete contrast to the game against Iran when we took our chances really well,” captain Kane said on ITV. “We had two or three opportunities and didn’t quite put it away. We played a tough team and we move on.”

Wales down and almost out

Gareth Bale was “gutted”. Robert Page called it “a hard one to take”.

Wales’ hopes of escaping from Group B are hanging by a thread after a shock defeat by Iran, who scored both of their goals during 10 minutes of time added on after goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off in the 86th minute.

Iran had hit both posts and had a goal disallowed before Roozbeh Cheshmi’s strike in the eighth minute of injury-time broke the deadlock, with Ramin Rezaeian rubbing it in moments later.

“We want to finish the competition on a high,” boss Page said. “It’s out of our hands for going through, but we want to finish with a good performance and a win. We’re low at the moment, but we’ll get them back up tomorrow for a tough game to finish with.”

Picture of the day

Tweet of the day

Who’s up next

Tunisia v Australia, 10am, BBC1Poland v Saudi Arabia, 1pm, ITV1France v Denmark, 4pm, ITV1Argentina v Mexico, 7pm, ITV1

Related
The Independent

Lionel Messi threatened by boxing star Canelo Alvarez over alleged Mexico disrespect

World champion boxer Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez has threatened Lionel Messi after accusing the Argentina captain of disrespecting Mexico’s flag at the Qatar World Cup.Messi scored Argentina’s first goal in their 2-0 win over Mexico in Group C on Saturday (26 November), a crucial result after the Argentines’ shock loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening match.Messi’s goal against Mexico, and Enzo Fernandez’s follow-up, sparked wild celebrations among Argentina fans at the Lusail Stadium, and the players’ own post-match celebrations in the locker room lasted over two hours.A video on defender Nicolas Otamendi’s Instagram story appeared to show Messi kicking a...
The Independent

Rejuvenated Marcus Rashford haunts Wales to lead England into World Cup last-16

From the third oldest international fixture, and the sort of win we’ve seen so often, to something completely new. That doesn’t apply to the goalscoring of Marcus Rashford, since this only represents a welcome return to form that Gareth Southgate greeted with a delighted embrace.Rather, England will meet Senegal for the first time ever, after finishing top of the group thanks to an easy 3-0 win over Wales.Aliou Cisse’s resilient team will pose an entirely different type of challenge – or, if you wanted to be harsh, an actual challenge given how supine the Welsh were – and it...
The Independent

Who do England play next in World Cup 2022?

England have reached the knockout stages of the World Cup in Qatar, after finishing first in Group B.Gareth Southgate’s team began their tournament with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, followed by a frustrating 0-0 draw with USA.They rounded out their group-stage campaign with a win against Wales on Tuesday (29 November), a result that saw England finish first in the pool.After a first half that they dominated but ended goalless, the Three Lions turned on the class after the break as Marcus Rashford scored goals and either side of a Phil Foden finish to secure a 3-0 triumph over...
The Associated Press

Pulisic goal advances US in World Cup with 1-0 win over Iran

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Christian Pulisic kicked the ball, scored the goal and then crashed into the goalkeeper, a collision that sent the American star to the hospital and the United States into the second round of the World Cup. More than an hour later, he contacted his teammates by FaceTime to join the celebration. Pulisic’s 38th-minute goal held up, and the United States beat Iran 1-0 on Tuesday in their politically charged rematch to advance to the World Cup’s knockout stage. “Every single player is ready to lay their body on the line to make sure this team is successful,” United States midfielder Weston McKennie said.
The Independent

From the lowest of lows, Marcus Rashford is a player reborn

It has been so long since Marcus Rashford has been a genuine contender for a regular starting place with England that it is easy to forget what type of game best suits his undoubted abilities. The Manchester United winger is at his most dangerous when the opposition is stretched, when there is space to run into, and when he has an opportunity to turn on the afterburners. His goals in those types of games – like in the win over Liverpool and his pair against Arsenal not long after – have provided the foundation for his recent resurgence in...
The Independent

England vs Wales player ratings as Marcus Rashford stars but Gareth Bale anonymous in World Cup clash

England wrapped up top spot in Group B as they thrashed Wales, who crashed out of the World Cup.Marcus Rashford scored twice, either side of a goal from Phil Foden, as England set up a last-16 meeting with Senegal.Rashford scored a stunning free-kick shortly after the break before Foden doubled England’s lead within two minutes of the opener.Rashford then added his second with a brilliant solo run, as Wales suffered a heavy defeat to bring their first World Cup appearance in 64 years to a closeHere are how the players ratedEngland Jordan Pickford - 6Did not touch the ball...
The Independent

Ghana not out for revenge against Uruguay after Luis Suarez World Cup heartache

Andre Ayew believes the Ghanaian people have not forgiven Luis Suarez for the deliberate handball that stopped the Black Stars from becoming the first African side to reach the last four of the World Cup.Ghana face Uruguay on Friday in a rematch of the 2010 quarter-final, which Oscar Tabarez’s side won on penalties but only after Suarez was sent off in the 121st minute.Ghana substitute Dominic Adiyiah’s header was going in before Suarez blocked it with his hand, was red-carded and celebrated enthusiastically when Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty. An unrepentant Suarez later said: “The Hand of God...
The Independent

Poland vs Argentina predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture

It all comes down to this: Argentina and Poland clash on a decisive day in Group C at the Qatar World Cup, with neither having yet confirmed their place in the round of 16.Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were stunned by Saudi Arabia in their competition opener, before the Paris Saint-Germain forward found a moment of inspiration to inspire a win against Mexico next time out. It means the pre-tournament favourites are on three points, like Saudi Arabia, who were beaten by Poland in their last outing.Poland, led by Robert Lewandowski, drew with Mexico in their first game...
The Independent

Jubilant England fans in party mode after cruising to Wales win at World Cup

England fans were sent into party mode after cruising to a 3-0 victory over Wales – securing their place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.Drinks were thrown in the air by jubilant supporters after every goal in Tuesday’s “Battle of Britain” match, while “devastated” Welsh fans were left with heads in hands or seen leaving fan parks before the final whistle.A Gareth Southgate lookalike was mobbed outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Qatar after the game, before telling the PA news agency he was “quietly confident” England would reach the quarter finals.With neither side able to give...
The Independent

Is Poland vs Argentina on TV? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Argentina celebrated their victory over Mexico for over two hours in their locker room, but they are not through to the knockout stages of the Qatar World Cup yet.Having suffered a seismic upset at the hands of Saudi Arabia in their opening Group C match, Lionel Messi and his teammates bounced back against Mexico, but they sit second in the pool behind opponents Poland, who are on four points.Robert Lewandowski finally netted a World Cup goal by scoring in Poland’s win against Saudi Arabia last time out, a result that followed the Poles’ goalless draw with Mexico.A victory for...
The Independent

Wales waited a generation to play in the World Cup, and then it was too late

It only took 143 years from their first meeting to their first in a World Cup. If much has changed in the intervening period – Benjamin Disraeli is no longer prime minister or Qatar part of the Ottoman Empire, for starters – and it might be an exaggeration to say it will be another century and a half before Wales and England face off in a World Cup again, it could be quite some time before “Yma o Hyd” is heard by a global audience again.Wales limp out of Qatar with one point and one goal. Gareth Bale’s penalty...
The Independent

Christian Pulisic fires United States into World Cup last 16

Christian Pulisic fired the United States into the last 16 of the World Cup with a 1-0 win over Iran at Al Thumama Stadium in Qatar.The Chelsea striker grabbed the only goal of the game in the 38th minute when he bravely stole in to convert a headed cross by Sergino Dest from point-blank range.Iran summoned little in search of the equaliser that would have sent them through to a second-round clash with the Netherlands, with only a late diving header from Morteza Pouraliganji and a last-gasp VAR check causing American hearts to flutter.No words. pic.twitter.com/LG7KiQWZN9— U.S. Men's National Soccer...
The Independent

Cameroon’s Vincent Aboubakar in shock after audacious scoop goal against Serbia is given

Cameroon star Vincent Aboubakar scored one of the goals of the 2022 World Cup so far after his audacious scoop was given following a VAR check in a thrilling clash against Serbia.With his team trailing 3-1 with half-an-hour to go, Aboubakar sat down Serbia defender Nemanja Maksimovic before terrifically lobbing keeper Vanja Milinkovic-Savic.Yet the striker seemed nonplussed when the offside flag was lifted with Aboubakar himself seemingly accepting that he timed his run a tad early. But following a quick VAR review, using the semi-automated offside technology, he was shown to be onside and the goal was given. Aboubakar enjoyed...
The Independent

Gareth Bale responds to questions of Wales future but ‘frustrated’ with early World Cup exit

Gareth Bale offered only a halfway answer to questions over his international future with Wales after their World Cup 2022 exit, but insisted the Dragons should be proud of their progress over the last few years.A poor overall performance and 3-0 defeat to England in their final group stage match ensured Robert Page’s side finished bottom of Group B without a victory, with Bale acknowledging they had not played their best at the tournament.“We’re disappointed but we’re all proud of what we’ve achieved, to do something no other Wales team has achieved,” he told BBC Sport at full time.“Of...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate lookalike ‘quietly confident’ England will beat Senegal

A Gareth Southgate lookalike is “quietly confident” England will beat Senegal in the round of 16 and continue their World Cup adventure in Qatar.Neil Rowe, 48, from Surrey, was wearing a waistcoat made famous by the England boss as he was mobbed by fans outside the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium.He posed for photos and conducted an interview with a television channel during which he answered the questions in the style of England manager Southgate.Mr Rowe told the PA news agency: “I did this a bit in Russia in 2018 and it went a bit viral then and I thought I’d...
The Independent

England fans celebrate third goal against Wales in World Cup match

England fans watching their country's victorious performance at World Cup 2022 celebrated as the Three Lions scored their third goal against Wales. This video shows the crowd at BOXPARK going wild as Marcus Rashford scored England's 100th World Cup goal, making it 3-0. Rashford, who also scored an earlier goal shortly after halftime, was crowned the player of the match.The team are now through to the knockout stages of the competition, having claimed the Group B top spot. Wales, however, will be going home after their first World Cup showing since 1958.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022Marcus Rashford ready to step up after disappointing England showing against USAWhy Gareth Southgate didn’t bring on Phil Foden at England vs USA
The Independent

Wales suffer heartbreak of elimination from World Cup

From a rousing rendition of Hen Wlad Fy Nhadau to the heartbreak of elimination from the World Cup, Wales fans watching back at home went through a rollercoaster of emotions over 90 minutes.At a fan park in Singleton Park, Swansea, the beer was flowing as around 2,000 Wales supporters watched the game dubbed the “Battle of Britain” on large TV screens.At half-time there was hope Wales could win because England may have controlled the first 45 minutes, but they created too few chances.But Wales’ hopes diminished when talisman Gareth Bale failed to appear for the second half after suffering a...
The Independent

Phil Foden in tune for England chance but Gareth Southgate has heard this song before

There had been calls, questions and criticism over why Phil Foden had yet to see meaningful action for England at this World Cup 2022 and, with his first start, the Manchester City man did not take long to show why that was.The first half was predictably one-paced and uninspiring, despite the so-called derby nature of the fixture and the fact Wales needed to offer a lot more than they had done previously in Qatar.They did not produce anything of note. Foden did, which will increase both Gareth Southgate’s offensive options for the knockouts, and also the clamouring for the...
The Independent

Marcus Rashford dedicates goals against Wales to late friend

Marcus Rashford dedicated his brace in England’s World Cup victory over Wales to a friend who recently died.Rashford hit a superb free-kick and ended a mazy run by finishing through goalkeeper Danny Ward’s legs after Phil Foden had doubled England’s lead in what proved to be a 3-0 stroll against their British rivals in Al Rayyan.The 25-year-old Manchester United forward pointed to the sky after finding the net and revealed afterwards that he was paying tribute to his late friend.Last 16 here we come 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/XYtfWm8rxH— Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) November 29, 2022He said: “Unfortunately I lost one of my friends...
The Independent

Australia vs Denmark prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Group D comes to a head at the Qatar World Cup, as Australia and Denmark seek to join France in the knockout stages while eliminating their opponents here.France fell behind against Australia but ultimately emerged 4-1 winners, before also seeing off a spirited Denmark side 2-1. In doing so, the defending champions booked their place in the last 16.Elsewhere, Australia responded well to achieve a narrow victory over Tunisia, who had held Denmark to a goalless draw prior to that.Australia would progress with a win against Denmark here, while any other outcome would complicate matters and see goal difference...
The Independent

The Independent

