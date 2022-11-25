ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

A group of House Democrats is calling on Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer to avert a debt ceiling crisis before the next Congress begins.

Several senior House Republicans have floated using the debt ceiling as a negotiating tool. What’s happening: A group of House Democrats is calling for the effective elimination of the debt ceiling, arguing it’s necessary to avoid a political standoff over lifting it next year that threatens to throw the U.S. economy into turmoil.
MICHIGAN STATE
Business Insider

Liz Cheney says Marjorie Taylor Greene stands 'with Putin' and 'against freedom' after the Georgia lawmaker vowed to axe Ukraine aid if GOP wins control of Congress

Liz Cheney slammed Marjorie Taylor Greene for her recent comments about Ukraine. Cheney said that Greene stands "with Putin against freedom & America." Greene pledged to cut aid to Ukraine if the GOP gains control of Congress in the midterms. Rep. Liz Cheney took a jab at a fellow Republican...
GEORGIA STATE
BBC

Nancy Pelosi stands down as leader of US House Democrats

Nancy Pelosi, who has led Democrats in the US House of Representatives for almost two decades, has announced she is standing down from the role. The 82-year-old is the most powerful Democrat in Congress and the first woman to serve as speaker of the House. She will continue to represent...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS News

Democrats and Republicans preparing for a new Congress

Republicans did not experience the "red wave" they were hoping for election night, and now both parties are rethinking their strategy for the next two years. CBS News political contributor Ashley Etienne and former RNC spokesperson Kevin Sheridan joins CBS News to discuss both parties' reaction to election night and how political leaders are starting to prepare for the new congressional make-up.
Newsweek

Madison Cawthorn, Lame-Duck Trump Ally, Deserts Congressional Offices Early

Representative Madison Cawthorn, who serves North Carolina's 11th Congressional District, has reportedly emptied out his office in Washington, D.C., roughly six weeks before he will be succeeded by Representative-elect Chuck Edwards. According to a report from Asheville-based newspaper Citizen-Times, Cawthorn's office had been "cleaned out" as of Wednesday, and his...
WASHINGTON, DC
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: McCarthy’s math problem gets tougher

ANOTHER ‘HELL NO’ — Rep. RALPH NORMAN (R-S.C.) put House GOP Leader KEVIN McCARTHY on notice this morning, telling our colleague Olivia Beavers that he would not vote for McCarthy in his bid to secure the speaker’s gavel when Republicans officially retake the House in January.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Associated Press

Hageman wins Wyoming US House seat after ousting Cheney

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Republican Harriet Hageman has beaten a Native American activist to win Wyoming’s lone seat in the U.S. House, cementing her place as successor to ousted GOP Rep. Liz Cheney. The race between Hageman and Lynnette Grey Bull drew little attention outside Wyoming compared with the GOP primary, when voters turned against Cheney for her criticism of former President Donald Trump. But Hageman kept up her campaign pace. “I never took anything for granted,” Hageman told The Associated Press at a small gathering of supporters at a Cheyenne restaurant. “We have not really rested for even one minute. We have been on the road almost the entire time.” A Cheyenne natural resources attorney, Hageman will now enter Congress among freshmen legislators who typically must jostle for desired committee assignments.
WYOMING STATE
click orlando

Outgoing US Rep Stephanie Murphy reflects on time in Congress

ORLANDO, Fla. – After serving three terms in Congress, U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D) decided to retire this year to spend more time with her family. Murphy burst onto the political scene in 2016 when she ousted 12-term Republican John Mica to represent Florida’s 7th Congressional District. She also made history by becoming the first Vietnamese American woman elected to Congress.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy