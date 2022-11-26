This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022, to reflect that since The Daily Beast's initial report, Trump has confirmed he did have dinner with Fuentes. White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was spotted at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday evening along with Kanye West, The Daily Beast has learned. The appearance at Trump’s resort follows West—now known as Ye—enlisting the help of far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as an adviser to his 2024 presidential campaign. While a source allegedly familiar with the matter initially told The Daily Beast that Fuentes did not have dinner with West and Trump, the former president issued a statement Friday confirming an Axios and a Politico report that Trump did, in fact, dine with Ye and Fuentes. "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about." Fuentes is an infamous holocaust-denier, a cheerleader for Vladimir Putin, and a rally-goer for white supremacy.

