Read full article on original website
Related
HipHopDX.com
Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting
Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
White Supremacist Nick Fuentes Spills About Mar-A-Lago Dinner With Trump
"I’m... embarrassed in a certain sense because, you know, this has become a little bit of a scandal for President Trump,” Fuentes noted on his podcast.
Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’
Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
Trump Was 'Screaming at Me' Says Kanye—Full Transcript of Mar-a-Lago Video
Kanye West has shared a debrief video on Twitter of his recent meeting with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Complex
Kanye West Says He Asked Donald Trump to Be His 2024 Running Mate During Mar-a-Lago Visit
The artist formerly known as Kanye West says he asked ex-Apprentice host Donald Trump to be his “running mate in 2024” while wearing jeans in the bowels of Florida. In a tweet shared Tuesday night, Ye briefly addressed what he says was his first time at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort, jeans-wearing included.
Trump said Kanye West is a 'seriously troubled man, who happens to be Black,' and defends controversial Mar-a-Lago dinner
Trump recently hosted Kanye West at a controversial dinner at Mar-a-Lago along with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.
NME
Kanye West launches campaign videos for 2024 presidential run, discusses Mar-a-Lago meeting with Donald Trump
Days after visiting Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Kanye West has discussed the meeting in campaign videos in support of his 2024 presidential run. Earlier this week, West confirmed his bid for the White House, revealing that he’d enlisted controversial right-wing figure Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his presidential campaign. Yesterday (November 24), it was reported that West had visited Trump – who likewise announced his candidacy last week – at the former-president’s Florida estate.
The Hollywood Gossip
Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!
Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Dines With Kanye and Trump at Mar-a-Lago Club
This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022, to reflect that since The Daily Beast's initial report, Trump has confirmed he did have dinner with Fuentes. White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was spotted at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday evening along with Kanye West, The Daily Beast has learned. The appearance at Trump’s resort follows West—now known as Ye—enlisting the help of far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as an adviser to his 2024 presidential campaign. While a source allegedly familiar with the matter initially told The Daily Beast that Fuentes did not have dinner with West and Trump, the former president issued a statement Friday confirming an Axios and a Politico report that Trump did, in fact, dine with Ye and Fuentes. "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about." Fuentes is an infamous holocaust-denier, a cheerleader for Vladimir Putin, and a rally-goer for white supremacy.
thesource.com
#YE24: Kanye West Recalls Angry Encounter With Trump During Mar-a-Lago Visit Once He Asked the Former President To Be His VP
Kanye West is very serious about his 2024 Presidential run. In a new video uploaded to Twitter, Ye recalls visiting with former president Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate, and it didn’t go too well. While YE was at the Florida home of Trump, he offered the idea for...
NME
Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet
Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
Reports: Trump Praised Extremist Nick Fuentes At Mar-A-Lago Dinner
The former president said he liked his guest, according to The New York Times. Fuentes is a prominent white supremacist.
Trump Doubles Down on Defending Meeting With Kanye, Nick Fuentes
Donald Trump took to Truth Social to reveal more details of his recent Mar-a-Lago meeting with Kanye West, and denied having any previous connection to Fuentes.
hotnewhiphop.com
Donald Trump Details Dinner With Kanye West
Donald Trump discussed his dinner with Kanye West on Truth Social. Donald Trump spoke about his recent dinner with Kanye West on Truth Social, Friday. The former President says that Ye brought along Nick Fuentes and other guests without his prior knowledge. “This past week, Kanye West called me to...
dayton247now.com
Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid
WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West announced on social media Thursday that he is running for the office of President of the United States in 2024. He launched his campaign – his second for the White House, following a truncated attempt in 2020 marked by a late announcement, resulting in West being on the ballot in only 12 states and receiving around 66,365 votes total – with a series of posts on Twitter Thursday evening, showcasing praise for Ye – he legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – by media personalities and criticism by activists.
Ed Markey is not letting up on Elon Musk and Twitter
“Congress must end the era of failed Big Tech self-regulation and pass laws that put user safety over the whims of billionaires.”. Sen. Ed Markey is continuing to scrutinize Twitter after the social media platform’s owner, Elon Musk, blew past Markey’s deadline to answer questions about changes to Twitter’s verification system and its plans to combat fake accounts.
Trump blames Kanye West for bringing Nick Fuentes as dinner guest
Former President Trump on Saturday said Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, is a “seriously troubled man” whom he was trying to help, but also blamed the controversial musician for a dinner in which Trump says Ye brought along a known white supremacist. Trump said on...
First lady Jill Biden unveils 'We the People' White House holiday decorations
First lady Jill Biden unveiled holiday decorations at the White House, where twinkling lights, Christmas trees, and a message of unity will greet visitors throughout the season.
Comments / 0