HipHopDX.com

Kanye West Says Donald Trump Insulted Him & Kim Kardashian During Mar-A-Lago Meeting

Kanye West claims Donald Trump insulted him and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian during his recent meeting with the former president at his Mar-a-Lago. The Chicago rapper took to Twitter on Thursday (November 24) to share a video of him recapping his visit to Trump’s Florida estate. Stood next to Ye was alt-right political commentator Milo Yiannopoulos, who he recently hired to work on his own 2024 presidential campaign.
The Independent

Steve Bannon brands Kanye West and Nick Fuentes visiting Mar-a-Lago a ‘trolling operation’

Steve Bannon has called out Kanye West and Nick Fuentes for meeting with Donald Trump to make him look "irrelevant" and "not focused" on his presidential campaign.Trump was criticised for having dinner with West, who has been slammed for recent antisemitic comments, and white supremist Fuentes - but claims he knew 'nothing about' him."Let's be blunt...it was a trolling operation", Bannon said on Real America's Voice. "The staff should know that, the staff should be on top of that, the staff should be doing interventions into this if that's the case."Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kanye West to buy Parler as George Floyd estate threaten to sue - liveKanye West hits out at Pete Davidson and Trevor NoahGeorge Floyd’s family may sue Kanye West over claims about his death
NME

Kanye West launches campaign videos for 2024 presidential run, discusses Mar-a-Lago meeting with Donald Trump

Days after visiting Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort, Kanye West has discussed the meeting in campaign videos in support of his 2024 presidential run. Earlier this week, West confirmed his bid for the White House, revealing that he’d enlisted controversial right-wing figure Milo Yiannopoulos to assist with his presidential campaign. Yesterday (November 24), it was reported that West had visited Trump – who likewise announced his candidacy last week – at the former-president’s Florida estate.
The Hollywood Gossip

Kanye West: Screw Donald Trump! I'm Running For President Too!

Last week, surrounded by hundreds of supporters and roughly four thousand American flags, Donald Trump announced that he’ll be running for president in 2024. The news didn’t come as much of a surprise, of course. In fact, it’s a pretty safe bet that Trump will run for president...
TheDailyBeast

White Nationalist Nick Fuentes Dines With Kanye and Trump at Mar-a-Lago Club

This article was updated at 1:40 p.m. Nov. 25, 2022, to reflect that since The Daily Beast's initial report, Trump has confirmed he did have dinner with Fuentes. White nationalist Nicholas Fuentes was spotted at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort on Tuesday evening along with Kanye West, The Daily Beast has learned. The appearance at Trump’s resort follows West—now known as Ye—enlisting the help of far-right activist Milo Yiannopoulos to serve as an adviser to his 2024 presidential campaign. While a source allegedly familiar with the matter initially told The Daily Beast that Fuentes did not have dinner with West and Trump, the former president issued a statement Friday confirming an Axios and a Politico report that Trump did, in fact, dine with Ye and Fuentes. "Kanye West very much wanted to visit Mar-a-Lago," Trump said. "Our dinner meeting was intended to be Kanye and me only, but he arrived with a guest whom I had never met and knew nothing about." Fuentes is an infamous holocaust-denier, a cheerleader for Vladimir Putin, and a rally-goer for white supremacy.
NME

Israel responds to Kanye West ‘Shalom’ tweet

Israel has reacted to Kanye West using the Hebrew greeting “Shalom” in the rapper’s first tweet since his account was reinstated. “Shalom”, which broadly means “peace”, was posted by West on Monday (November 21) along with a smily face symbol. The people behind what...
hotnewhiphop.com

Donald Trump Details Dinner With Kanye West

Donald Trump discussed his dinner with Kanye West on Truth Social. Donald Trump spoke about his recent dinner with Kanye West on Truth Social, Friday. The former President says that Ye brought along Nick Fuentes and other guests without his prior knowledge. “This past week, Kanye West called me to...
dayton247now.com

Kanye West announces 2024 presidential bid

WASHINGTON (TND) — Rapper Kanye West announced on social media Thursday that he is running for the office of President of the United States in 2024. He launched his campaign – his second for the White House, following a truncated attempt in 2020 marked by a late announcement, resulting in West being on the ballot in only 12 states and receiving around 66,365 votes total – with a series of posts on Twitter Thursday evening, showcasing praise for Ye – he legally changed his name to “Ye” in 2021 – by media personalities and criticism by activists.
