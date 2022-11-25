Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Dealing With Significant InjuryOnlyHomersGreen Bay, WI
Family Dollar Closing Plans for 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAlgonac, MI
Third Family Dollar Store This Month Announced as Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLittle Chute, WI
24 years ago, a pregnant teen disappeared, leaving behind a disturbing diary of secrets. Where is Amber Wilde?Fatim HemrajGreen Bay, WI
Related
viatravelers.com
12 Fun & Best Things to Do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin
Oshkosh is a small town in Winnebago County, right on Lake Winnebago. Named after the Menominee Chief Oshkosh, the city of Oshkosh has a rich history and culture. Although you may initially think of Oshkosh for its eponymous overalls (OshKosh B’gosh was headquartered here for decades), the city is so much more than that. Below, find some of our favorite things to do in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.
4 Great Burger Places in Wisconsin
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Wisconsin and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wisconsin that are highly praised for their food and service.
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Woman Found After Missing for a Week
The Green Bay Police Department has announced that a missing woman has been located. The 44-year-old woman was reported missing over the weekend after she was not heard from since November 20th. No details were released regarding where she was, but it was stated that she is said to be...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Music Man’ Dudley Birder dies at 95
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – Dudley Birder, a leading force in music in Northeastern Wisconsin, died Saturday afternoon, Nov. 26, St. Norbert College announced. He was age 95. Birder spent more than half a century at St. Norbert. Funeral arrangements are pending, the college said. “Everyone in the St....
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Two Green Bay businesses receive Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards
– Two Green Bay businesses were recipients of the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) 2022 Wisconsin Recycling Excellence Awards. The winners were announced on Nov. 15 — America Recycles Day — and are ranked at the top of a list of nonprofits, schools and local governments who demonstrate the state’s “strong commitment to waste reduction and recycling through their projects and initiatives, overall program, innovation or special events,” according to the DNR.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Green Bay woman located safe after being reported missing since November 20
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities have provided an update regarding the missing person report of Crystal Kraning. According to the Green Bay Police Department, Kraning was found safe. No other information was provided. Original Story: MISSING: Green Bay woman last seen November 20, police ask for public’s help...
Fox11online.com
Bellin to offer bonds for new surgery center near I-41
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Bellin Health will be selling bonds to finance its new surgery center in Ashwaubenon. The health organization says it will offer $130 million in bonds beginning Thursday. Pricing is expected to occur that same day. Bonds are set to be available for delivery on Dec. 14.
Fox11online.com
DNR on scene of manure spill in Kiel
KIEL (WLUK) -- Cleanup is underway in Kiel after a manure spill. The spill runs east from west of the city on County Highway HH through downtown Kiel on Fremont Street, south on Highway 67 and east on County Line Road, then into Sheboygan County. The DNR was notified and...
WBAY Green Bay
PHOTOS: Fire rips through Town of Gibraltar home
GIBRALTAR, Wis. (WBAY) - Fire ripped through a Door County home Sunday evening causing severe damage. The fire started around 5:30 p.m. at an unoccupied home along Sugar Bush Court in the Town of Gibraltar. A concerned neighbor noticed the flames and called 911. When fire crews arrived on the...
wapl.com
Town of Oshkosh proposes substantial tax levy increase
TOWN OF OSHKOSH, Wis–The Oshkosh Town Board will vote tonight (Monday) on a 32% increase in its property tax levy. The town is looking to purchase a new fire truck, which will cost $743,000. The fire truck that will be replaced in 27-years old. If approved, the levy increase...
wtaq.com
Manitowoc County dairy farm builds new robotic facility
Greg Gries of Libertyland Farms in Valders, Wis. They milk 320 cows and farm 1,200 acres. Libertyland Farms is the first dairy farm in Manitowoc County to have robotics in a brand new facility.
wtaq.com
Accidental Shooting At The Fox River Mall
GRAND CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 21-year-old Wausau man is recovering after accidentally shooting himself at the Fox River Mall on Black Friday. The Grand Chute Police Department as well as firefighters and paramedics responded to the Fox River Mall parking lot. The initial investigation shows that the man...
Fond du Lac budget includes changes to Lakeside Park
Fond du Lac's budget includes changes to Lakeside Park, such as renovation to the lighthouse peninsula and a bridge connecting Lakeside Park to West Lakeside Park.
NBC26
Long-term lane closure to start Monday in Oconto County
OCONTO COUNTY (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Transportation reminds everyone that Southbound US 41 will begin its long-term lane closure on Monday in Oconto County. Southbound US 41 at the Little Suamico River bridge will be reduced to one lane of travel beginning Monday, Nov. 28 for bridge deck replacement.
Yielding to a solution: Residents demand road sign change along Highway 172
An Allouez resident is petitioning for yield signs along Highway 172 to be changed to stop signs, a debate that has spanned decades among local residents.
Pedestrian hit, killed by driver following Sheboygan Holiday Parade
A 69-year-old Sheboygan man is dead after he was hit by a driver about 30 minutes after the city's holiday parade ended Sunday night, according to police.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Police Identify Sunday Hit and Run Victim
The Sheboygan Police Department has identified the man who died Sunday night following the Holiday Parade. 69-year-old Terry J. Rozanski was crossing the street at the intersection of North 9th Street and New York Avenue when he was struck by a vehicle. Rozanski was taken to Theda Care Hospital in...
94.3 Jack FM
Appleton Contractor Faces Fines After History of Unsafe Working Conditions
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — An Appleton contractor with a long history of exposing employees to dangerous fall hazards is facing additional penalties and fines, OSHA inspectors say. Hector Able Hernandez, the operator of Town City Construction, now faces $349 thousand in fines after inspectors observed roofing workers at heights...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 27, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Sunday, November 27, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
Comments / 0