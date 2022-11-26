Read full article on original website
Police Resort To YouTube For Help With Cold CaseStill UnsolvedNewport News, VA
Mother-In-Law With Two Broken Wrists Is Told To Leave Wedding Because She Wore WhiteC. Heslop
Update: Walmart Manager Who Killed Six Employees Had Manifesto on His PhoneJoel Eisenberg
Three Great Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
People Still Live in This 400 Year Old Virginia CityTy D.Hampton, VA
WTKR
High school football semifinals set for Saturday
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- After claiming regional championships last week, six area high school football teams hit the field in state semifinal match-ups this Saturday. Western Branch captured its first region title since 2002 with a win over Manchester and will travel to Freedom-Woodbridge for the Class 6 state semifinal. The Bruins are 11-2 with losses to King's Fork and Oscar Smith by a combined nine points. They'll face an Eagles team that is 13-0 and has set a new VHSL record for points scored in a season of 835, eclipsing the mark of 819 set by Hampton in 1996 and Manchester in 2018. Western Branch and Freedom kick off at 3:00 on Saturday.
WTKR
Reports: Old Dominion running back Watson enters transfer portal
NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion will be looking to replace one of the Sun Belt's top rushers in 2023, according to reports. The Athletic is reporting that Monarch running back Blake Watson has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Watson has also retweeted and liked several tweets reporting on the subject, though he has not announced his intentions himself as of the publication of this article.
WTKR
757 well represented in 2023 Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Class
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR) — When the newest members of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame are inducted next April, Hampton Roads will been quite a bit. Virginia Beach's Ryan Zimmerman, Chesapeake's DeAngelo Hall, Hampton's Francena McCorory, and former William and Mary football coach Jimmye Laycock have all been selected for the 2023 class.
WTKR
Virginia Wesleyan gears up for first Final Four appearance since 2006
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- For the first time in 16 years, Virginia Wesleyan will take the Final Four stage. This time, the Marlins hope to finish the job. VWU hit the field for its final Monday practice of the season, just two days before departing for Salem where the Marlins will battle for a national championship this weekend. They reached this point by taking down defending national champion and previously unbeaten Christopher Newport in the Elite Eight. Topping a rival and dethroning CNU was quite a way to springboard into the Final Four.
WTKR
Old Dominion first half effort not enough as Monarchs fall to South Alabama in season finale
MOBILE, AL (WTKR) — Old Dominion jumped out to a terrific start and took a touchdown lead into the half against South Alabama, but two Jaguar touchdowns in the final 30 minutes were too much for the Monarchs to overcome. In the season finale, ODU couldn't find its rhythm...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Old Dominion claims 71-50 win over East Carolina
Ben Stanley had 15 points in Old Dominion’s 71-50 win over East Carolina on Saturday night. Stanley shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line for the Monarchs (4-3). Chaunce Jenkins scored 14 points while going 4 of 12 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 6 from the line, and added three steals. Mekhi Long shot 4 of 4 from the field to finish with 10 points.
Inside Nova
Yorktown grad finishes standout college soccer career
Yorktown High School graduate Emily Talotta finished a standout career this fall for the Christopher Newport University women’s soccer team. As a senior fifth-year forward, Talotta started all 21 matches she played in for the Captains. She scored three goals, had four assists and took 34 shots, tying for the second most on the team.
odu.edu
ESPN Anchor and ODU Alum Jay Harris will Speak at University’s 137th Commencement Exercises
Jay Harris, ESPN SportsCenter anchor and an Old Dominion University alum, will be the featured speaker at the University’s 137th commencement exercises, which are scheduled for December 17 at Chartway Arena. Approximately 2,000 students will receive degrees during two ceremonies:. 9 a.m.: Darden College of Education and Professional Studies,...
Hampton high school students participating in winter concert series
High school students are set to serenade Hampton Roads for the holiday season.
WSLS
Memorial service for Devin Chandler, victim of UVA shooting, to be held this weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A mourning community, family, and friends will be gathering this weekend to remember Devin Chandler, a UVA student-athlete who lost his life in the tragedy at UVA. Chandler, 20 years old, was shot and killed during the shooting on UVA grounds on Sunday, Nov. 13, as...
Three Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Changyoung Koh on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so if you have never been to any of these restaurants, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
peninsulachronicle.com
The White Oak Lodge In Hampton Open Again
HAMPTON—If The White Oak Lodge located at 3533 Kecoughtan Rd. in Hampton looks like it should be on the shores of a lake in Michigan it could be because when it was constructed in 1935 (at least according to what the log-burning fireplace says), the surrounding landscape was probably much more rural. But for those looking for good food, good drinks, and good company, owner Jack Robinson hasn’t met a stranger yet.
PhillyBite
Who Has the Best Chicken Wings in Virginia?
- Whether you're looking for the best chicken wings in Virginia or just looking for a good wing place to try in Virginia, there are a lot of places to choose from. There are even some great places that you've probably never heard of. Here are a few of the places you should check out:
WAVY News 10
1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified
WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. 1 dead following shooting in Hampton, victim identified. WAVY News 10's Michelle Wolf reports. UVA football player celebration of life memorial …. UVA football player celebration of life memorial in Virginia Beach Kiahnna Patterson reports. ricky sunrise chat with KP. FBI and Chesapeake PD...
WTKR
Delicious juices and smoothies from WeCare Juice Bar on Coast Live
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ashley Lewis and Jemmalyn Hewlett, owners of WeCare Juice Bar, join Coast Live to share a look at their delicious and healthy smoothies, cold pressed juices, sandwiches, wraps and more!. Presented by WeCare Juice Bar. Timberlake Shopping Center. 4239 Holland Rd., Unit 768. Virginia Beach.
Virginia Beach woman wins $100K playing Powerball
A Virginia Beach woman won $100,000 with her winning ticket in the October 26 Powerball drawing.
WAVY News 10
Rare and very special gifts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – Some of the best gifts around the holidays come in small boxes!. If you’re looking for that one-of-a-kind hand-made WOW gift, check out The Precious Gem at Merchants Square in Williamsburg. Owner and designer Reggie Akdogan joined HRS with a few of his amazing...
wsvaonline.com
Virginia Casino prepares to open
Virginia’s first full-service casino is less than two months away from opening its doors. Officials are planning to open the Rivers Casino Portsmouth on January 15th. Construction has been ongoing since last December. The casino will remain open 24-7 and is expected to employ around 13-hundred people. It is...
WAVY News 10
1 injured in Hampton shooting
HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – One person was shot Sunday in Hampton and has non-life-threatening injuries, Hampton dispatch confirmed. The call for a shooting in the 700 block of Todds Lane came in at 10:14 a.m. Dispatch could not confirm at this time whether the victim was a man or...
Police investigating weekend shooting in Hampton
HAMPTON, Va. — The Hampton Police Division is investigating a shooting that left a man hurt Sunday morning. According to a news release, police responded to the 700 block of Todds Lane at 10:14 a.m. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken...
