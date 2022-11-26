Read full article on original website
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson sets sights on state championship
The Charles Henderson Trojans (12-2) are one win away of reaching their ultimate goal this season – a state championship – but standing in the way is the Ramsay Rams (12-2) in the Class 5A State Championship on Thursday night in Auburn. Neither Ramsay nor Charles Henderson have...
Troy Messenger
The spirit of Demario Harris lives on in Trojans
Demario Harris was an all-state defensive back for Charles Henderson High School before his tragic passing in 2014, but the popular Troy native’s memory and sprit lives on at his alma mater and with the 2022 Trojans. On Nov. 3, CHHS and the City of Troy unveiled Demario Harris...
Troy Messenger
COLUMN: Just call them the ‘Turnaround Trojans’
You would be hard pressed to find a season – and a turnaround – by both a college and high school football team anywhere else in the country quite like what has been seen in the City of Troy in 2022. I know that I’ve never seen anything...
Troy Messenger
Troy battles No. 11 Arkansas on the road
The Troy Trojans (6-2) hit the road on Tuesday night and dropped a matchup with the No. 11-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks (6-1) by a score of 74-61 on the SEC Network. While the final score ended up being a double-digit loss for the Trojans, Troy led for much of the game. The Trojans led by as many as 10 points and led 33-31 at halftime after Christyon Eugene knocked down a free throw with two seconds remaining. Troy hit six three-pointers in the first half and forced 10 Arkansas turnovers, as well.
Troy Messenger
Hambrite proud but not shocked by turnaround
Charles Henderson High School football coach Quinn Hambrite knew his team could be special when he arrived but didn’t know just how special it could be, this quickly. Hambrite was hired by Charles Henderson in February 2021 to take over a football program that won just one game in 2020 and had not won a playoff game since 2014.
Troy Messenger
Troy volleyball earns third straight postseason bid
On Nov. 27, the Troy Trojans were selected as one of the host schools for the first round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship (NIVC) Tournament, which begins this week. This is the third consecutive year that the Trojans earned a spot in the NIVC, also hosting last season. The...
collegeandmagnolia.com
SNAP JUDGMENTS: Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Hire him. The energy around this program has been better this month than it has for at least 5, maybe 10 years. These dudes played HARD for him. He’ll bring in NIL dollars, and he’s the best shot at alignment between all parties. It might not be pretty at first, but this program needs an overhaul and I want a coach who knows what the end result is supposed to look like, catered specifically to Auburn. Spend big on coordinators. Give Caddy the keys. And let him cook.
alabamawx.com
Alabama NewsCenter — This Seafood Dynamite explodes onto the list of 100 Dishes to Eat in Alabama
When a restaurant has been in business successfully for three decades, you don’t want to shake things up too much. But when executive chef Eric Rivera took charge at Vintage Year in Montgomery, he added a dish to the menu that quickly blew up. Seafood Dynamite blends shrimp, oysters...
Alabama man killed when truck veers off road, strikes several trees
An Alabama man was killed Saturday night after his truck veered off the road and struck several trees, state troopers reported. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday and claimed the life of Wetumpka, Alabama, man. Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was fatally injured when the 1997 Ford F-150...
Wetumpka Herald
Wetumpka man dies in Saturday accident
A Saturday night crash on Central Plank Road claimed the life of Alex W. Cumbie, 32, of Wetumpka. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Cumbie’s vehicle was the only vehicle in the accident at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday. A single-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 11:25 p.m. Saturday,...
WSFA
First-year teacher inspiring students at Floyd Middle Magnet School
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The first-year on the job can be tough, and it can really be stressful when you realize your boss is stopping by. At least, that’s what Niya Kimbell thought was happening on this day. “I thought I was being observed today by the district or...
WSFA
Man dies after single-vehicle crash in Elmore County
ELMORE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Wetumpka man has died after a single-vehicle crash in Elmore County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said Alex W. Cumbie, 32, was killed when the 1997 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck several trees. Authorities said he was not using a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
Alabama man ejected from truck, killed when his truck overturns
An Alabama man was killed Wednesday night when his truck left a highway and overturned, Alabama state troopers report. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:50 p.m. Wednesday and claimed the life of a Mathews, Alabama, man. The crash occurred when the 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Clinton Davis Lindsey,...
WSFA
2 Macon County railroad crossings to close for repairs Tuesday
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The closures of two Macon County railroad crossings could impact the commute for some on Tuesday. According to the Alabama Department of Transportation, the following crossings will be temporarily closed for repairs beginning at 10 a.m. Tuesday:. The crossing on Alabama Highway 199 at Old...
WSFA
Montgomery high school student to play at Carnegie Hall in NYC
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Montgomery high school student is inspiring her community after being chosen to perform in one of the most historic music halls in the world. “I started playing the guitar in second grade at Carver Elementary,” said young musician Kaylen Miles. Kaylen Miles, an 11th...
Troy Messenger
Goshen Elementary: Wild About Animals
The Christmas Tree Extravaganza at the Johnson Center for the Arts in downtown Troy is attracting at lot of interest from the participating schools, the students and parents, and the those who enjoy the Christmas season. The students at Goshen Elementary School are “Wild about Christmas” and their love of...
alabamanews.net
Man Shot Near Madison Avenue in Montgomery
Montgomery police say a man was shot near Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning. Police say they were called to the 200 block of South Hopper Street at about 3AM. They found the man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital with what are believed to be...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Victim identified in early morning shooting in Houston Co.
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — The victim from Friday morning’s shooting in Houston County has been identified as Lashawn Poke, 41, of Dothan. Houston County Coroner Robert Byrd says his cause of death was a gunshot wound. Sources say Poke was with a woman at the home and...
955wtvy.com
Update on a Deadly Weekend Shooting in Dothan
The Houston County Sheriff’s office says a man has been charged with murder after he shot and killed a man he found at home with his wife. Brent Guilford is charged with Capital Murder after killing LaShawn Poke early Friday morning. Court records say Guilford’s wife had an order of protection filed against him. Poke was out on a holiday pass from community corrections.
WSFA
Man charged with manslaughter in Prattville
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - Prattville police confirm a man was arrested on a manslaughter charge Thursday night. The suspect is 35-year-old Jason Popwell. Police have released limited information on what happened. Police Chief Mark Thompson’s statement said only that Popwell was “charged with manslaughter from the Investigation last night conducted by PPD in the Autauga Heights.”
