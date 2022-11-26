UNT blows lead, falls in opener of Thanksgiving tournament

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Thanksgiving may be over, but the holiday fun continues tonight and through the weekend. Christmas celebrations and light displays across North Texas are opening for the season. The Fort Worth Stockyards expects about 30,000 visitors Friday to mark the start of the holiday season. Cowboy Santa made his grand entrance earlier in the day and will light the 40-foot tree at 6 p.m. during a special ceremony. "We're officially kicking off our Christmas celebration," said Ethan Cartwright with the Stockyards Heritage Development. The first annual Stockyards Rodeo Rink, a 4,000+ sq. ft. professional ice skating rink, will take over the lawn...
