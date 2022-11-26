Read full article on original website
Herschel Walker is Now Leading Raphael Warnock as Gov Kemp Endorses Walker – We link You to All the PollsThe Veracity ReportGeorgia State
Atlanta couple goes from struggling to make mortgage payments to $700K in vacation rental income in 10 yearsEllen EastwoodEast Point, GA
Delta Flight Attendants are Rude to Disabled Man Needing His Wheelchair to be Ready at Jet Bridge at Atlanta AirportZack LoveAtlanta, GA
Woman delivered a girl at an Atlanta McDonald’sMuhammad Junaid MustafaAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
ramblinwreck.com
Bergmann, Morrissette Headline Tech’s Five All-ACC Honors
GREENSBORO, N.C. – No. 5 seed Georgia Tech volleyball (20-7, 13-5 ACC) received five All-ACC selections as voted on by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday. Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann and graduate middle blocker Breland Morrissette fronted the group, each being recognized as First Team All-ACC honorees, while senior middle blocker Erin Moss, junior setter Bella D’Amico and sophomore outside hitter Bianca Bertolino each earned Second Team All-ACC honors.
ramblinwreck.com
Georgia Tech Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament
THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-7, 13-5 ACC) has been selected as one of four national five seeds in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee during the selection show on Sunday. As...
SBLive Sports Florida Game of the Week: Kissimmee Osceola at Lakeland
LAKELAND, Fla.- When the Kissimmee Osceola Kowboys and Lakeland Dreadnaughts hit the artificial turf at Bryant Stadium Friday night, there’s no need for introductions. Both teams know each other fairly well from a regular season affair that ended up being the closest game Lakeland had ...
ramblinwreck.com
Jackson Lifts Jackets Past Belmont, 58-52
ESTERO, Fla. – Bianca Jackson scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 on the day to lift Georgia Tech to a 58-52 victory over Belmont in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday. Tech finished 2-1 in the tournament and moved to 5-2 overall on the season.
Live updates: UCF 46, USF 39; FINAL
TAMPA — For the final time this season, the USF Bulls have taken the field at Raymond James Stadium to take on traditional rival UCF in the War on I-4. The Bulls (1-10, 0-7), will look to avoid a winless conference season in its final chance before the 2022 season comes to a close. They come off a 48-42 loss at Tulsa on Saturday night. True freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed his first 21 passes to set an FBS record this season. Sean Atkins had a career day in the losing effort with nine catches and over 110 receiving yards.
CBS Sports
WATCH: UCF WR makes one-handed TD catch to complete comeback vs. South Florida, clinch AAC title game berth
No. 22 UCF survived an upset attempt from rival South Florida in the War for I-4 with a miraculous one-handed touchdown with 20 seconds left to pull off a 46-39 victory. The come-from-behind victory earned UCF a trip to the AAC Championship Game. Facing third-and-8 at the USF 14-yard line,...
Terrence Hicks named Plant City’s official full-time head coach
PLANT CITY, Fla.- It didn’t take too long after the season for the Plant City Raiders to decide what direction they would be taking their football program in. The Plant City Raiders official Twitter handle announced Monday afternoon that they have removed the interim tag and named Terrence ...
Tampa home price growth 2nd in the nation, but starting to slow
For local home buyers hoping the holiday season might bring some relief for home prices, the latest S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index will be quite a Scrooge.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar
Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
995qyk.com
Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.
Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
tampamagazines.com
Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa
Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
WINKNEWS.com
Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered
In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
stpetecatalyst.com
Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar
November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
Crowds turn out for in-person Black Friday shopping in Tampa
It’s a holiday that’s changed in recent years with the pandemic shifting more shopping online, but shoppers in Tampa were excited to snag the deals in-person this Black Friday.
Poker Face: Retired Military Officer Sues USF Professor Over Alleged Bad Book Deal
TAMPA, Fla. – A professor at USF in Tampa and a retired Lieutenant Colonel of the United States Air Force are in a legal tango over a deal to write a book. On November 22, Mark Wiser, 54 of Land O’ Lakes sued Marvin Karlins,
Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?
News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
Erased: The fight to restore Tampa Bay area’s destroyed Black cemeteries
CLEARWATER, Fla. — For three years, archaeologists have been digging to shine a light on some of the Tampa Bay area’s darkest secrets. So far, they have found hundreds of graves from destroyed African American cemeteries buried under schools, apartments and business properties. Vestiges of racial segregation, the...
High-ranking Atlanta Public Schools leader will leave district
The district said the chief of schools "has decided to transition away from Atlanta Public Schools."
Retired Pinellas County firefighter passes away on Thanksgiving
LARGO, Fla. — The family of Phillip Bailey is mourning the loss of a man they knew to be a hero. Bailey was a retired Pinellas County firefighter, serving as a part of the Largo Fire Department for 22 years. The 65-year-old retired from the Largo Fire Department as a Lieutenant.
Native American charged with misdemeanor after protesting Tampa's Columbus statue
A local Indigenous rights group called Tampa a 'place of hate' and is organizing against the charge.
