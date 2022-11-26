ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ramblinwreck.com

Bergmann, Morrissette Headline Tech’s Five All-ACC Honors

GREENSBORO, N.C. – No. 5 seed Georgia Tech volleyball (20-7, 13-5 ACC) received five All-ACC selections as voted on by the league’s head coaches, the conference office announced on Monday. Senior outside hitter Julia Bergmann and graduate middle blocker Breland Morrissette fronted the group, each being recognized as First Team All-ACC honorees, while senior middle blocker Erin Moss, junior setter Bella D’Amico and sophomore outside hitter Bianca Bertolino each earned Second Team All-ACC honors.
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Georgia Tech Earns Five Seed in NCAA Tournament

THE FLATS – No. 13 Georgia Tech volleyball (20-7, 13-5 ACC) has been selected as one of four national five seeds in the 2022 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship, as announced by the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball committee during the selection show on Sunday. As...
ATLANTA, GA
ramblinwreck.com

Jackson Lifts Jackets Past Belmont, 58-52

ESTERO, Fla. – Bianca Jackson scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and finished with 24 on the day to lift Georgia Tech to a 58-52 victory over Belmont in the final game of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Sunday. Tech finished 2-1 in the tournament and moved to 5-2 overall on the season.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

Live updates: UCF 46, USF 39; FINAL

TAMPA — For the final time this season, the USF Bulls have taken the field at Raymond James Stadium to take on traditional rival UCF in the War on I-4. The Bulls (1-10, 0-7), will look to avoid a winless conference season in its final chance before the 2022 season comes to a close. They come off a 48-42 loss at Tulsa on Saturday night. True freshman quarterback Byrum Brown completed his first 21 passes to set an FBS record this season. Sean Atkins had a career day in the losing effort with nine catches and over 110 receiving yards.
TAMPA, FL
ringsidenews.com

Ric Flair Parties It Up At Tampa Bar

Ric Flair may be considered the greatest of all time in pro wrestling, and respected by many in the business and fans alike. The “Nature Boy” has a reputation for hanging out and drinking the finest alcoholic beverages out there, and the latest spotting lives up to the legend.
TAMPA, FL
995qyk.com

Two Florida Highways Among Most Dangerous Roads In U.S.

Two Florida highways were listed among AAA’s most dangerous roads in the U.S.. We see a lot of accidents here in Florida. One may think it could be because we have drivers from so many different states that are not familiar with our area. Other’s blame it on cell phone usage behind the wheel.
FLORIDA STATE
tampamagazines.com

Celebrity Cruises Returns to Tampa

Fresh from a multi-million-dollar upgrade, the Celebrity Constellation® will make Tampa, Florida its winter home for a season of island-hopping in the Caribbean. This expands Celebrity Cruises’ already impressive presence in paradise to a total of seven award-winning ships. On board the stunningly redesigned Celebrity Constellation, guests will...
TAMPA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Florida city reckons with past as paved-over Black cemeteries uncovered

In the first half of the 20th century, Clearwater Heights, Florida, was a Black neighborhood — thriving, proud and anchored by faith. But being in the segregated south, African Americans couldn’t stay at the White hotel, walk on the beach or swim in the bay. In death, they were laid to rest in segregated graveyards.
CLEARWATER, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

Unlike nation, Tampa home prices soar

November 26, 2022 - According to the real estate platform Zillow, home values in Tampa Bay surged in October while the national average “remained nearly flat.” The recently released report stated that home prices were up by over 21% in the area, compared to just 0.1% nationally. Additionally, it showed that Florida home sales dropped by nearly 25% compared to Oct. 2021, while the Tampa Bay market comprised 17% of all state transactions last month.
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Why isn’t Sheriff Grady Judd not listening to the facts?

News reports in recent months paint a clear picture that Polk County has reached a crossroads in its approach to animal protection and cat management, with two distinct paths forward. One option – continuing to kill cats and kittens – would reinforce Polk County’s reputation as one of Florida’s deadliest areas for animals and further lose the trust of the community. The other option is to pursue humane, evidence-based nonlethal policies for cats that will save taxpayer dollars, as well as assure residents that Polk County is evolving and improving for animals and people alike. This is, of course, an easy choice to make.
POLK COUNTY, FL

