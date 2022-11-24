ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOOD

Forest Hills Central can't contain De La Salle in state final

Powerhouse Warren De La Salle defeated Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state final. (Nov. 25, 2022) Forest Hills Central can’t contain De La Salle in …. Powerhouse Warren De La Salle defeated Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state final. (Nov. 25, 2022) Football Frenzy: Caledonia...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Wolves win over GR Gold

MiBiz: Ottawa County approves $32.7M in ARPA funds …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex

A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

FD: 2 dead in Kentwood house fire

Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. 12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire. Meijer focused on creating greener communities, combating …. Meijer was one of six organizations nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Businesses of the Year by the West Michigan Sustainable Business...
KENTWOOD, MI
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022

Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
EAST LANSING, MI
WOOD

Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722

Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Giving every child a chance at the plate

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The West Michigan Whitecaps and the YMCA of Grand Rapids have partnered together to make sure every child has an opportunity to participate in sports. The Ted Rasberry Youth League takes place over the summer and offers inner city children in Grand Rapids the opportunity to play baseball or softball in their community for free. Many of these kids would never have the chance to play a sport or enjoy in the life opportunities that it offers.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
townbroadcast.com

Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win

Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WOOD

Trip to Frankenmuth

Earlier in the week, daughter #2 sent a note asking if Gayle and I would like to go to Frankenmuth on Friday (11/25). We said sure. I had been there once and it was at least 20 years ago. We left at sunrise and headed east down M-57 through Greenville and Carson City.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
WOOD

Meijer focused on creating greener communities, combating climate change

Meijer was one of six organizations nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Businesses of the Year by the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum. (Nov. 28, 2022) Meijer focused on creating greener communities, combating …. Meijer was one of six organizations nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Businesses of the Year by the...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
99.1 WFMK

Where Are the Best Bowling Alleys in Michigan?

Have you ever wondered how many bowling alleys are in Michigan? According to bowling alley owners and the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan, there are over 250 bowling alleys in Michigan. That's incredible , considering that I've only bowled in about 15 out of the 250 plus bowling alleys that...
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy