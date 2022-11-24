Read full article on original website
New stimulus proposal would give Michigan families hundreds each monthJake WellsMichigan State
Dad won't let daughter leave without a rose from his gardenAmy ChristieGrand Rapids, MI
This Small Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Cheeseburgers in MichiganTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Update: Chick-fil-A Replacing Golden CorralJoel Eisenberg
WOOD
Forest Hills Central can't contain De La Salle in state final
Powerhouse Warren De La Salle defeated Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state final. (Nov. 25, 2022) Forest Hills Central can’t contain De La Salle in …. Powerhouse Warren De La Salle defeated Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state final. (Nov. 25, 2022) Football Frenzy: Caledonia...
WOOD
Flourishing under new leader, West Catholic wins first state title since 2017
The Falcons earned the Division 6 state championship in a 59-14 win over Negaunee at Ford Field Friday. (Nov. 25, 2022) Flourishing under new leader, West Catholic wins …. The Falcons earned the Division 6 state championship in a 59-14 win over Negaunee at Ford Field Friday. (Nov. 25, 2022)
Michigan high school football finals: Gladwin tops Frankenmuth in Division 5 on late FG
In a matchup between two schools that have scored more than 1,100 points this fall, some fans might have been perplexed to see a scoreless tie well into the second half. Since the Gladwin and Frankenmuth defenses also had 11 shutouts between them, it wasn’t completely out of character, though.
WOOD
Wolves win over GR Gold
MiBiz: Ottawa County approves $32.7M in ARPA funds …. Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
WOOD
Small Business Saturday better than expected on GR’s West Side
It was all about local stores today as shoppers cashed in on unique deals and products for Small Business Saturday. (Nov. 26, 2022) Small Business Saturday better than expected on GR’s …. It was all about local stores today as shoppers cashed in on unique deals and products for...
WOOD
World Cup draws soccer fans to bars early, but they don't mind
While many people continued to sleep off their Thanksgiving feasts Friday, a select few soccer fans got up bright and early to take in every second of the World Cup. (Nov. 24, 2022) World Cup draws soccer fans to bars early, but they …. While many people continued to sleep...
WOOD
Man shot, killed at Kentwood apartment complex
A man was killed in a Friday night shooting at a Kentwood apartment complex. (Nov. 26, 2022) Michigan likely will move up to No. 2, with the Buckeyes falling. (Nov. 26, 2022) Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare …. Rapid City FC hosts inaugural tournament to prepare for...
NCAA Division II football: GVSU, Ferris St. win to set up rivalry rematch in quarterfinal
Grand Valley State 13, Northwest Missouri State 8: Tarik Reid’s 7-yard run with 1:55 remaining sent the top-seeded Lakers (13-0) on to the NCAA Division II quarterfinals, and a rematch with Ferris State. GVSU’s defense stood stout all afternoon in Allendale, keeping the Bearcats out of the end zone;...
MLive.com
Despite loss, run to championship will forever be a ‘bright spot’ for Goodrich football
DETROIT -- Tom Alward took the time to embrace some of his players before they left Ford Field on Friday night. After suffering a tough 28-0 loss to Grand Rapids South Christian in the Division 4 state championship game, Alward tended to the emotional wounds of is players. “You spend...
WOOD
FD: 2 dead in Kentwood house fire
Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 at Noon on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. 12-year-old, 19-year-old dead in Kentwood house fire. Meijer focused on creating greener communities, combating …. Meijer was one of six organizations nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Businesses of the Year by the West Michigan Sustainable Business...
detroitsportsnation.com
Michigan State learns bowl game fate for 2022
Despite an awful 2022 season, the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity to clinch a bowl game on Saturday, when they took on the Penn State Nittany Lions. Unfortunately, for the Spartans and their fans, the team looked like it had very little energy, and they ended up dropping the game 35-16. With the loss, MSU dropped to 5-7, and despite not getting to six wins, they were still in the mix for a bowl game berth, depending on what happened during the remainder of the night.
WOOD
Storm Team 8 Forecast, 5 a.m., 112722
Rain showers move in from the south and spread north during the morning hours. (Nov. 27, 2022) Storm Team 8 forecast on News 8 Daybreak on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022. Rain showers end for everyone this evening, leading to dry and quiet weather overnight. Mostly overcast skies will remain, as will a northerly breeze. With low temperatures near 30 degrees, wind chills could dip into the upper 20s near daybreak.
WOOD
Giving every child a chance at the plate
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) –The West Michigan Whitecaps and the YMCA of Grand Rapids have partnered together to make sure every child has an opportunity to participate in sports. The Ted Rasberry Youth League takes place over the summer and offers inner city children in Grand Rapids the opportunity to play baseball or softball in their community for free. Many of these kids would never have the chance to play a sport or enjoy in the life opportunities that it offers.
townbroadcast.com
Yes It’s True: I pour cold water on U-M’s big win
Congratulations certainly are in order for the University of Michigan football team in its huge victory Saturday afternoon over Ohio State. I’ve been a big sports fan nearly all my life, but my interest in collegiate and professional athletics has been severely diminished over the years. I began my community journalism career as a sports writer and sports editor, and I even came to believe in the 1980s I should return to the “playground of journalism,” thinking I was better suited to it than news.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
WOOD
Trip to Frankenmuth
Earlier in the week, daughter #2 sent a note asking if Gayle and I would like to go to Frankenmuth on Friday (11/25). We said sure. I had been there once and it was at least 20 years ago. We left at sunrise and headed east down M-57 through Greenville and Carson City.
Kirk Herbstreit Has Message For Michigan After Blowout Win
As much as it may pain Kirk Herbstreit, an Ohio State alum, to give Michigan their props, he was ready to eat a slice of humble pie after his alma mater was trounced by the Wolverines. Taking to Twitter, Herbstreit congratulated Michigan on their win. He praised head coach Jim...
WOOD
Meijer focused on creating greener communities, combating climate change
Meijer was one of six organizations nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Businesses of the Year by the West Michigan Sustainable Business Forum. (Nov. 28, 2022) Meijer focused on creating greener communities, combating …. Meijer was one of six organizations nominated for the 2022 Sustainable Businesses of the Year by the...
Where Are the Best Bowling Alleys in Michigan?
Have you ever wondered how many bowling alleys are in Michigan? According to bowling alley owners and the Bowling Centers Association of Michigan, there are over 250 bowling alleys in Michigan. That's incredible , considering that I've only bowled in about 15 out of the 250 plus bowling alleys that...
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
