Read full article on original website
Related
krcrtv.com
Oroville man arrested after murder investigation, dangerous pursuit
OROVILLE, Calif. — A 39-year-old man was has been arrested following an investigation into a fatal stabbing last Tuesday. Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said the stabbing occurred on Nov. 22, near Oro Dam Blvd. and Olive Highway. Oroville police officers responded to the area and found a victim in the roadway and determined they had been stabbed. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.
krcrtv.com
Redding man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Redding man driving a stolen car was arrested following a traffic stop in Placer County. According to the Placer County Sheriff's Office (PCSO), a deputy pulled over 33-year-old Justin Ford, of Redding, in the unincorporated area of Lincoln, just outside of Sacramento. During the...
krcrtv.com
Two suspects identified in shooting and standoff with police in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — The two suspects involved in a shooting incident Wednesday at a Safeway in Chico, and a standoff at an apartment complex on Rancheria Ave.—19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson—were arrested and booked into the Butte County Jail with no bail. According to Butte...
actionnewsnow.com
Deputies identify 2 killed in I-5 collision Thanksgiving night
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - The Shasta County Coroner’s Office has identified the two people who were killed after they were hit by a vehicle Thanksgiving night on Interstate 5. Deputies identified 46-year-old Lisa Bacon of Orland and 55-year-old Brian Ford of Redding. The CHP said the crash happened around...
actionnewsnow.com
Suspected murderer arrested in Oroville
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - The Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in a November murder Thursday, the Butte County Sheriff’s Office says. On Nov. 22, Oroville Police Department (OPD) officers located a victim at the intersection of Oro Dam Boulevard, and Olive Highway, who officials say appeared to have been stabbed. The victim was transported to Oroville Hospital and died shortly after arrival despite life-saving measures.
actionnewsnow.com
DA identifies suspects in Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting
CHICO, Calif. - Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey has identified the suspects in an officer-involved shooting in Chico Wednesday afternoon. Ramsey said authorities arrested 19-year-old Madison Sells and 25-year-old Shawn Williamson. The incident began when Alcoholic and Beverage Control (ABC) agents were conducting an operation near the Safeway on...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Injuries Reported in Yuba City Big Rig Accident
A big rig accident involving a sedan occurred in Yuba City on November 27, resulting in minor injuries. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) as occurring around 12:38 p.m. along southbound S.R. 99 and Oswald Road. The crash partially blocked the southbound lane and involved a tractor-trailer and Toyota Corolla.
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico
-- CHICO, Calif. 3:21 P.M. UPDATE - The lockdowns at Chico High, Citrus Elementary, Chico Junior High and Emma Wilson were lifted at about 2:45 p.m. Wednesday as police investigate a possible assault on an officer. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey told Action News Now at the scene that...
actionnewsnow.com
CHP responds to big rig crash near Hooker
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - CHP is responding to a big rig crash north of Red Bluff, off Interstate 5 and Hooker Creek Road, CHP officials say. Officials say one party was transported to a hospital. Additionally, a crew is working on moving the truck. The crash is under investigation. This...
actionnewsnow.com
Corning man arrested after throwing molotov cocktail at police officer
CORNING, Calif. - Corning Police arrested a man on Wednesday afternoon after he reportedly threw a molotov cocktail at an police officer. At approximately 5:40 p.m., officers with the Corning Police Department began investigating a loud banging noise that was coming from outside of the police department on the 700 block of Fourth Street. Police say the suspect, 32-year-old Cassidy Russ of Corning, was observed by an officer walking away from the police department and onto Solano Street.
krcrtv.com
Chico police identify Sunday night shooting victim
CHICO, Calif. — Officials with the Chico Police Department (CPD) have confirmed the identity of the man shot and killed in Chico on Sunday. According to officials, the victim has been positively identified as 26-year-old Trey Roy Early Howell-Shepard. The incident occurred on Nov. 27 at around 5:25 p.m....
actionnewsnow.com
DA: Authorities looking for suspect after officer-involved shooting, school lockdowns lifted
Police say they are investigating a possible assault on an State Alcohol and Beverage Control officer. Suspect arrested after hours-long standoff in Chico. Shortly before 6 p.m., officers arrested a suspect after an hours-long standoff in Chico.
actionnewsnow.com
Man arrested after stolen car fiery crash into Downtown Redding building
REDDING, Calif. - Redding police arrested a driver after a chase and a fiery crash downtown Sunday. Police said the car was stolen. Colton Smith, 22 of Orland, was arrested on a series of charges. The incident started just before 5 p.m. Sunday. A Redding police officer spotted a 1999...
actionnewsnow.com
2 arrested on ID theft, drug charges in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Two men were arrested after agents found them in possession of methamphetamine, heroin and potential identity theft evidence in Chico on Tuesday, according to the Butte Interagency Narcotics Task Force (BINTF). BINTF said it served a search warrant at an apartment on Coral Circle Way on Tuesday.
Death of Yuba County Jail inmate linked to fentanyl poisoning
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A toxicology report indicated that an inmate died from fentanyl poisoning on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department. According to the sheriff’s department, officers were alerted that inmate, Matthew D. Perez, was in distress and performed medical treatment until paramedics arrived. Despite the use of Narcan […]
krcrtv.com
Baby born on the side of the road in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — It happened early Thursday morning in a car parked along Highway 99 just south of Chico. The dispatch center received a call saying a soon-to-be mother was about to give birth on the side of the road. New mother Meggie Ray says she began having contractions...
Man killed in Oroville hit-and-run
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A hit-and-run left one man dead in Oroville on Friday, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the area of Oro Dam Boulevard and East Lincoln Street at around 5:30 p.m. they found an unknown man laying in the ground. The man was determined to be suffering from […]
actionnewsnow.com
Suspect in Red Bluff homeless stabbing pleads not guilty by reason of insanity
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect in the stabbing of a Red Bluff woman in August was arraigned in court Monday, according to the Tehama County District Attorney's Office. Suspect Chuslim Buckskin was charged with the attempted murder in the stabbing of Rosie Lander on Aug. 9. Buckskin pled not...
actionnewsnow.com
Card skimmer device found at Gridley ATM
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Officers found a card skimmer device at an ATM in Gridley Tuesday morning, according to the Gridley Police Department. At about 9:30 a.m., police responded to the Bank of America ATM at 1516 Highway 99 for a report that card skimmers were found. The ATM was alerted...
CBS News
Man accused of trying to use stolen credit cards at Target in Roseville
ROSEVILLE - Authorities are searching for a man accused of trying to use stolen credit cards at a Target in Placer County. On November 11, the man walked into a Target on Douglas Boulevard in Roseville and allegedly tried to use stolen credit cards to buy gift cards, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a tweet.
Comments / 0