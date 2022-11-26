OROVILLE, Calif. — A 39-year-old man was has been arrested following an investigation into a fatal stabbing last Tuesday. Officials with the Butte County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) said the stabbing occurred on Nov. 22, near Oro Dam Blvd. and Olive Highway. Oroville police officers responded to the area and found a victim in the roadway and determined they had been stabbed. The victim was immediately transported to a local hospital where they later succumbed to their injuries.

