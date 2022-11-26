SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from Target and burglarized a vehicle in the parking lot. The Salina Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, two suspects burglarized a vehicle in the Target parking lot at 2939 Market Pl. The victim told officers that more than $400 worth of property had been stolen from their vehicle as they were shopping inside.

SALINA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO