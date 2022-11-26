Read full article on original website
Kansas teen pronounced dead following ATV accident
MARION, Kan. (WIBW) - A 16-year-old boy from Kansas has been pronounced dead after an ATV accident near Marion. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to an area of 170th St. just over a mile west of U.S. Highway 77 - about two miles southeast of Marion - with reports of a crash.
Wrong-way driver on Kansas interstate dies in head-on collision
NEWTON, Kan. (WIBW) - A man headed the wrong way on a Kansas interstate early Sunday morning has been pronounced dead after a head-on collision. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 29.3 on southbound I-135 - about half a mile south of U.S. Highway 50 - with reports of a crash.
Teen driver hospitalized after rear-end collision causes interstate rollover
BUTLER CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A teen driver has been hospitalized after a rear-end collision on a Kansas interstate caused her SUV to roll over. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:20 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 95.9 on northbound I-35 with reports of an injury crash.
Fatal Wrong-Way Crash on I 135
A driver was killed in a two-vehicle wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 135 early Sunday morning in South Central Kansas. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima passenger car was headed north in the southbound lanes of I 135. The car collided head-on with an oncoming 2021 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter van.
Fatal accident in Harvey County Sunday morning kills Wichita man
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. — A wrong way driver from Wichita died in an accident just south of Newton on I-135 just after midnight Sunday. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2012 Nissan Altima driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lanes of the highway when the Altima collided head-on with a 2021 Mercedes Sprinter driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of San Francisco, California.
One dead in Saturday evening accident along Kellogg in Wichita
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - One person is dead after an accident near Kellogg and I-135. Sedgwick County dispatch has confirmed to KAKE News that an accident at the intersection of N I-135 and W. Kellogg has claimed the life of one person. The accident happened at approximately 8:15 p.m.
16-year-old dead after ATV crash in Marion Co.
MARION, Kan. (KSNW) – A 16-year-old Hillsboro teen has died after an ATV crash Saturday night in Marion Co, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. KHP reports show around 9 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old was heading west on 170th St. when the teen failed to move around a curve in the road. The teen’s ATV […]
Wrong way driver crash kills one in Harvey County
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person has died, and another was injured on I-135 in Harvey County Sunday morning. Kansas Highway Patrol said just after midnight, a Nissan driven by 45-year-old Jeremy Sagerty of Wichita was traveling north in the southbound lane. KHP said he collided with another vehicle driven by 50-year-old Christian Walker of California, traveling south.
Southwest Wichita home damaged in a fire
The Wichita Fire Department (WFD) is battling a house fire in southwest Wichita.
Salina Police attempt to identify Target burglary suspects
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police in Salina are attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from Target and burglarized a vehicle in the parking lot. The Salina Police Department says that on Friday, Nov. 18, two suspects burglarized a vehicle in the Target parking lot at 2939 Market Pl. The victim told officers that more than $400 worth of property had been stolen from their vehicle as they were shopping inside.
Police: Two Wichitans dead from a suspected fentanyl overdose
The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has identified one of the two victims of a deadly suspected fentanyl poisoning.
S.O. reports hit and run accident
Geary County Sheriff's Deputies located a two-vehicle hit and run just after 2 a.m. Saturday. According to the Sheriff's Department Demitrius D. White, Fort Riley, was traveling westbound on K-18 at mile marker 177 in a Chevrolet Camaro. His vehicle was hit from behind by a black sedan that fled the scene.
Remodeled downtown park to tell the story of Wichita sit-in, which sparked a movement
The city has committed $1 million and plans to work with the NAACP to tell the story of the first successful student-led sit-in of the civil rights movement.
Saline County Booking Activity, Nov. 26
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Chavez, Daniel Alberto; 31; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Use/poss drug paraphernalian/human body. Poss...
Woman shot in south Wichita
Wichita Police responded to the scene around 10 p.m. Thursday night at the MacArthur’s Lake Apartments in the 700 block of west MacArthur. Police say the woman suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.
Deer rescued after getting stuck in Lyon County farm pond
Lyon County deputies had an interesting rescue effort earlier this month. Deputies were called to the 900 block of Road 215, about 3.5 miles north of Emporia, after a deer got stuck in a farm pond. Animal Control Officer Felipe Perez led the effort to get the deer unstuck and out of the pond to the nearby shore.
Raccoon causes single-vehicle wreck on I-35, driver hospitalized
One person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after she struck a raccoon on Interstate 35. According to Lyon County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Miller, 24-year-old Jasmine Akkerman was heading northbound on I-35 at mile marker 132 when she struck a raccoon that was traveling across the interstate at 4:59 a.m. Akkerman...
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temps climb and fall throughout the upcoming week
After a soggy Saturday, we dried out nicely on Sunday. When it was all said and done, those near and east of the Kansas Turnpike picked up the most moisture. Most received between 0.25″ to 1.00″+ of rain. We had some lingering clouds in central Kansas for Sunday...
Meet Joe Sullivan, Wichita’s new chief of police
After more than 25 years with the Philadelphia Police Department and at a public safety technology company, Joe Sullivan will become the new chief of the Wichita Police Department next month. KMUW’s Kylie Cameron sat down with Sullivan before his tenure begins to get to know him more as a...
KHP makes multiple arrests during Saline Co. enforcement campaign
SALINA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol made multiple arrests during a traffic enforcement campaign in Saline County. The Kansas Highway Patrol says that on Friday, Nov. 18, about 15 Troopers flexed over to Saline County for a traffic enforcement campaign. It said Troopers patrolled the area from about 11 p.m. until 3 a.m. on Saturday.
