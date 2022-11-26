LSU will still play for an SEC championship next week, but not within having first stumbled its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation Saturday. The No. 5 Tigers (9-3, 6-2) struggled to get Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6) — and particularly junior running back Devon Achane — off the field in the first half or find enough answers in the second half to avoid a 38-23 loss in College Station to end the regular season.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO