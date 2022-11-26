Read full article on original website
Red Wolves run past Bethel 90-65
Malcolm Farrington led five double-figure scorers for the Arkansas State men’s basketball team in a 90-65 Sunday-afternoon victory over Bethel (Tenn.) inside First National Bank Arena. Farrington notched a career-high 18 points to lead the Red Wolves (4-3), who shot 58.6 percent from the floor (34-58) and delivered 20...
No. 5 LSU stumbles at Texas A&M, 38-23, to close regular season
LSU will still play for an SEC championship next week, but not within having first stumbled its way out of the College Football Playoff conversation Saturday. The No. 5 Tigers (9-3, 6-2) struggled to get Texas A&M (5-7, 2-6) — and particularly junior running back Devon Achane — off the field in the first half or find enough answers in the second half to avoid a 38-23 loss in College Station to end the regular season.
Freshmen LJ Johnson, Ish Harris to transfer from Texas A&M
Texas A&M concluded an otherwise forgettable season with a bang, upsetting No. 5 LSU at Kyle Field on Saturday night. It was a much-needed way to end the 2022 campaign for Jimbo Fisher and company after failing to meet preseason expectations. Despite the win in the season finale, the Aggies...
