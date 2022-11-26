Read full article on original website
Tornado Watch Issued for Parts of West, Central Alabama Tuesday Afternoon
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a tornado watch for West Alabama, effective until 11 p.m. The National Weather Service has issued tornado watch 573 in effect until 11 p.m. CST this evening for the following areas in Alabama. This watch includes 12 counties in Central Alabama:. Bibb.
West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates
CANCELLED 6:57 P.M.-TORNADO WARNING WITH HAIL: Southern Lamar County in until 7:15 p.m. CST. BMX continues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Lamar [AL] till 7:15 PM CST. Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: <50 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.25 IN (RADAR INDICATED)]...
Be Prepared: Possible Severe Weather, Tornadoes, Hail in Alabama
All of our attention has been placed on a possible severe weather scenario Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. This is somewhat concerning because due to the timing of the event. As of right now the potential height of the system is when typically when people might be sleeping. So, be prepared.
Likely Gusty Winds in West, Central Alabama Prompt Wind Advisory
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Saturday, November 26 starting at 6:00 p.m. until Sunday, November 27 at 6:00 a.m. You can expect south winds from 10 to 15 miles per hour with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. The National Weather Service...
Stay Aware: Tornado Threat Expected Soon in West, Central Alabama
We are closely monitoring a storm system that could enter our area Tuesday night into Wednesday morning that brings the threat of severe weather. The storm system comes “out of the west with enough moisture warmth shear and instability for severe weather out ahead of it,” said The Weather Channel.
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County
The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
West Alabama County by County Thanksgiving Day Weather Guide
It looks like we are back in action with getting close to average highs for our area in November. As we prepare for Thanksgiving Day and the holiday weekend, be sure to keep tabs on the weather especially if you are traveling throughout the Yellowhammer State. As we enjoy some...
East and West Alabama District Attorney’s Offices to Beat Illiteracy Through Iron Bowl Book Drive
The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office needs your help to beat Auburn and illiteracy through the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. In partnership with Reach Out and Read Alabama, the local district attorney's office, along with the Lee County District Attorney's Office in Auburn, are competing to raise funds that will provide books for children.
Tuscaloosa Deputies Investigating Unrelated Black Friday Shooting and Stabbing
Sheriff's deputies in Tuscaloosa County are investigating two unrelated assaults that took place Friday in residential areas off Highway 69 South. Jack Kennedy, the commander of the multi-agency Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, said deputies were called to a stabbing on Mimosa Garden Circle and a shooting at Branscomb Apartments Friday afternoon.
Tuscaloosa Radio Stations Collect 1,100 Pounds of Food During Annual Drive
A group of radio stations in Tuscaloosa collected more than 1,000 pounds of food for the needy this year during their annual Thanksgiving food drive. The collection effort is led by Brother J, who hosts a show on WTSK Praise 93.3, in partnership with 92.9 WTUG and WALJ 105.1 the Block, and this is the 57th drive organized by the station.
UPDATE: Woman Arrested for Friday Stabbing in Tuscaloosa County, Shooting Victim Admits Negligence
Two investigations are wrapping up after police in Tuscaloosa County responded to a stabbing and a separate and unrelated shooting Friday afternoon. Although the incidents took place less than two miles apart and within hours of one another Friday, they are not connected. In the stabbing, police said 32-year-old Jamira...
Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour
One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again
As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
City of Tuscaloosa Approves $10 Million Jack Warner Pedestrian Bridge
The Tuscaloosa City Council voted to approve the construction of a $10 million pedestrian bridge on Jack Warner Parkway that will connect existing and planned features downtown. As previously reported, the project advanced to Tuesday night's meeting after it was discussed during the Public Projects Committee meeting on November 8.
Tuscaloosa’s Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy Permanently Closes After 2 Years
Downtown Tuscaloosa's Sage Juice Bar & Speakeasy has permanently closed after failing to find its footing in Temerson Square since opening months after the COVID-19 pandemic began. The café created natural smoothies, juices and fruit bowls and served some of the area's best cocktails by night. The combination concept was...
World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales Returning to Tuscaloosa Next Month
The iconic Budweiser Clydesdales will return to Tuscaloosa next month for a small parade and several other events, all of which will benefit the Salvation Army. Adams Beverages, a Tuscaloosa drink distributor, announced the news in a press release distributed to local media Tuesday morning. Maddie Hyatt, a spokesperson for...
Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza
The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner In West Alabama For Community Members
The year 2022 is quickly coming to a close but before we say goodbye to a wild year, we can't skip over the holidays. Thanksgiving is approaching and there are special events happening all over Tuscaloosa. This Monday, November 21st, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be provided to the first...
Winter Weather Awareness Week: What Does Wind Chill Really Mean?
During the winter months, you hear a lot about the “wind chill.” What does that really mean?. According to the National Weather Service, “Wind Chill is a term used to describe what the air temperature feels like to the human skin due to the combination of cold temperatures and winds blowing on exposed skin.”
Alabama Offensive Linemen Opts to Enter the Transfer Portal
The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed its regular season on Saturday night by defeating the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) 49-27. The Crimson Tide are now in wait-and-see mode as the College Football Playoff committee will make its determinations next week on the final four, however, it hasn't stopped some Alabama athletes from already deciding their next steps.
