Alabama State

West, Central Alabama Live Severe Weather Coverage Updates

CANCELLED 6:57 P.M.-TORNADO WARNING WITH HAIL: Southern Lamar County in until 7:15 p.m. CST. BMX continues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: 60 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.00 IN (RADAR INDICATED)] for Lamar [AL] till 7:15 PM CST. Severe Thunderstorm Warning [wind: <50 MPH (RADAR INDICATED), hail: 1.25 IN (RADAR INDICATED)]...
Couple Accused of Stealing $500 in Cigarettes from Gas Station Just Outside Tuscaloosa County

The owners of a service station just outside of Tuscaloosa County are asking for assistance identifying a couple accused of stealing around $500 of cigarettes Saturday. Kimbrel's Grocery, a gas station, convenience store and deli, took to Facebook to share photos and video of a man and woman who allegedly stole several cartons of cigarettes Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
East and West Alabama District Attorney’s Offices to Beat Illiteracy Through Iron Bowl Book Drive

The Tuscaloosa County District Attorney's Office needs your help to beat Auburn and illiteracy through the second annual Iron Bowl Virtual Book Drive. In partnership with Reach Out and Read Alabama, the local district attorney's office, along with the Lee County District Attorney's Office in Auburn, are competing to raise funds that will provide books for children.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Community Leaders Fed 350 People Thanksgiving Dinner In 1 Hour

One of the many positive things about the city of Tuscaloosa is that every holiday season you can count on the community to come together to help those in need. On Monday, November 21. Joe Eatmon, along with state representatives and community partners held a Thanksgiving dinner at a McDonald's Hughes Center completely open to the public and completely free.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Former Alabama Quarterback On The Move Again

As the 2022 football season comes to its conclusion players are beginning to think about their athletic futures. Former Hewitt-Trussville Husky and Alabama quarterback Paul Tyson has decided to enter the transfer portal after just one season with the Arizona State Sun Devils, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Mechanical Difficulties Delay Start of Tuscaloosa’s Holidays on the Plaza

The launch of Tuscaloosa's Holidays on the Plaza ice skating rink has been postponed because of mechanical difficulties, the city announced Monday afternoon. A city spokesperson told local media that supply issues and other problems have made it impossible to open the ice skating rink as scheduled Monday, and now the long-running attraction is expected to return early next week.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Alabama Offensive Linemen Opts to Enter the Transfer Portal

The Alabama Crimson Tide (10-2, 6-2) completed its regular season on Saturday night by defeating the Auburn Tigers (5-7, 2-6) 49-27. The Crimson Tide are now in wait-and-see mode as the College Football Playoff committee will make its determinations next week on the final four, however, it hasn't stopped some Alabama athletes from already deciding their next steps.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
