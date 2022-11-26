Cardinal Stritch, which advanced deeper in tournament play last March than any other Toledo Area Athletic Conference boys basketball team, is a narrow favorite to win the conference title this season with four starters returning. The Cardinals, who were runners-up to Ottawa Hills in the TAAC a year ago, received three of the six first-place votes and 31 of a possible 36 points in a preseason poll of conference coaches to edge Emmanuel Christian, which got two first-place nods and 30 points in the vote. Maumee Valley was third in the poll with 21 points, and Northwood received the other first-place vote. “It's the same process,” second-year Stritch coach Sedron Harris said of pursuing a TAAC title as the conference favorite. “We've just got to continue doing our job. Obviously, it's just more of a target on our back, and hopefully we can get wins where we need to.”

