The Des Moines Register

Perry girls basketball dominates, wrestlers win big

Perry is off to a couple of hot starts to the winter season with wins on the hardwood and mats. (Note: Events covered Nov. 21-28) Perry stood tall in the Nov. 21 season opener against Des Moines Hoover (0-2), beating the Huskies 58-11. You have to go back to the 2016-17 season for a win as defensively dominant, the last time the Jayettes held a team below 20 points. That season, the Jayettes held two teams below that threshold and proceeded to finish with a 16-5 record.
PERRY, IA
The Blade

TAAC boys basketball preview: Cardinal Stritch is narrow favorite

Cardinal Stritch, which advanced deeper in tournament play last March than any other Toledo Area Athletic Conference boys basketball team, is a narrow favorite to win the conference title this season with four starters returning. The Cardinals, who were runners-up to Ottawa Hills in the TAAC a year ago, received three of the six first-place votes and 31 of a possible 36 points in a preseason poll of conference coaches to edge Emmanuel Christian, which got two first-place nods and 30 points in the vote. Maumee Valley was third in the poll with 21 points, and Northwood received the other first-place vote. “It's the same process,” second-year Stritch coach Sedron Harris said of pursuing a TAAC title as the conference favorite. “We've just got to continue doing our job. Obviously, it's just more of a target on our back, and hopefully we can get wins where we need to.”
KEOKUK, IA
Panhandle Post

Western Conference Basketball Invitational set for December 1-2-3

Local Girls and Boys basketball teams are set to open the 2022-23 season this week at the Western Conference Invitational Tournament. Conference teams Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Mitchell, Scottsbluff and Sidney along with Sterling and Arvada, Colorado, will compete in the 3 day event, with games played at Scottsbluff, Gering and Mitchell High School and Western Nebraska Community College.
SCOTTSBLUFF, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Red Raiders Tip Off Winter Sports Thursday

The high school Winter sports season gets underway this week for the Sidney Lady Raiders and Red Raiders. The Sidney girls and boys basketball teams tip off their seasons at the Western Conference Invitational Tournament on Thursday while the Red Raider wrestlers open their season with a dual match at Gothenburg.
SIDNEY, NE

