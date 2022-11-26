Read full article on original website
Perry girls basketball dominates, wrestlers win big
Perry is off to a couple of hot starts to the winter season with wins on the hardwood and mats. (Note: Events covered Nov. 21-28) Perry stood tall in the Nov. 21 season opener against Des Moines Hoover (0-2), beating the Huskies 58-11. You have to go back to the 2016-17 season for a win as defensively dominant, the last time the Jayettes held a team below 20 points. That season, the Jayettes held two teams below that threshold and proceeded to finish with a 16-5 record.
TAAC boys basketball preview: Cardinal Stritch is narrow favorite
Cardinal Stritch, which advanced deeper in tournament play last March than any other Toledo Area Athletic Conference boys basketball team, is a narrow favorite to win the conference title this season with four starters returning. The Cardinals, who were runners-up to Ottawa Hills in the TAAC a year ago, received three of the six first-place votes and 31 of a possible 36 points in a preseason poll of conference coaches to edge Emmanuel Christian, which got two first-place nods and 30 points in the vote. Maumee Valley was third in the poll with 21 points, and Northwood received the other first-place vote. “It's the same process,” second-year Stritch coach Sedron Harris said of pursuing a TAAC title as the conference favorite. “We've just got to continue doing our job. Obviously, it's just more of a target on our back, and hopefully we can get wins where we need to.”
Newman Catholic boys basketball surges past Wausau West with big second half
WAUSAU – Mason Prey poured in 40 points to help lead the Newman Catholic boys basketball team to a 69-56 victory over Wausau West in the championship game of the Wausau West Thanksgiving Tournament on Saturday night at West High School. Prey was 12-for-18 from the field, including 6...
Grace Isenhath sets tone for Haslett girls basketball in season-opening victory
HASLETT − Grace Isenhath spent more time than she would have liked on the bench next to coach Ross Baker during the opening game of her senior season. But when the Northwood commit was on the court, she showed why she is one of the big pieces for a Haslett girls basketball team...
Western Conference Basketball Invitational set for December 1-2-3
Local Girls and Boys basketball teams are set to open the 2022-23 season this week at the Western Conference Invitational Tournament. Conference teams Alliance, Chadron, Gering, Mitchell, Scottsbluff and Sidney along with Sterling and Arvada, Colorado, will compete in the 3 day event, with games played at Scottsbluff, Gering and Mitchell High School and Western Nebraska Community College.
NJ sports round-up: Nevada, Colo-NESCO drop season openers in girls basketball
The Nevada and Colo-NESCO girls basketball teams both ended up on the short end of the stick in their season openers and the Nevada girls wrestling team crowned four champions at the Nevada Scramble. The Nevada girls basketball team couldn't shake a poor second quarter in a 51-37 loss at...
DCG girls basketball rebounds, wrestling takes on first tourney
Dallas Center Grimes’ girls have had an early start to the winter season with both the girls basketball and wrestling teams getting some real competition while the boys wait in the wings. (Note: Events covered Nov. 22-28) Girls Basketball (1-1) The season quickly turned around for the Mustangs following...
News Channel Nebraska
Red Raiders Tip Off Winter Sports Thursday
The high school Winter sports season gets underway this week for the Sidney Lady Raiders and Red Raiders. The Sidney girls and boys basketball teams tip off their seasons at the Western Conference Invitational Tournament on Thursday while the Red Raider wrestlers open their season with a dual match at Gothenburg.
Fillmore Central football's Dillon O'Connor wins SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week (Nov. 13-19)
If you would like to make a nomination in a future week, please email varriano34@gmail.com with “MHSAW Nomination” in the subject line. FULL RESULTS Dillon O’Connor, Fillmore Central The senior quarterback completed 14-of-28 passes for 249 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 12 times for 77 yards ...
Youth football: Nine-and-under North Georgia Raiders win 'Turkey Bowl'
The 9-and-under North Georgia Raiders football team won the Hall County ‘Turkey Bowl’ at the 10-and-under level, going undefeated with a 3-0 record. The North Georgia Raiders are comprised heavily of players from Hall County. In the tournament, the Raiders beat Hart County and Monroe Area, then the...
Vote now: Who should be the SBLive Iowa team of the week? (Nov. 21-27)
By Barry Poe Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Iowa High School Team of the Week for Nov. 21-27 as nominated by coaches, fans and readers. Voting closes Sunday at 11:59 p.m. Cedar Rapids Xavier girls basketballThe Saints opened the season with a 56-46 win over Davenport Assumption, ...
