Tonawanda, NY

One family is lighting up to honor the memory of a life gone too soon

By Sydni Eure
 3 days ago
There are many ways to celebrate during the holidays. For the Licht and Murchie family, getting lights out on the lawn is tradition.

"My wife and I bought this house 53 years ago," said Ron Murchie, Event Host. "Every year she always liked to have lights outside."

But even with all the same lights, this holiday season will look a little different. Earlier this year, Murchie lost his wife to Covid.

"Because she passed away I thought we're still going to do it,'" said Murchie. "My grandson said he'd help."

"I do all the setting up of the lights and he does all the repairs, fixing everything, making sure everything's working and in order," said Jeremiah Licht, Murchie's Grandson.

Licht told 7 News they use lights that people throw away and repurpose them. However, there's one new addition that shines brighter than all the rest.

"I just looked up and I saw that there's a little green Christmas tree that my grandson put in the window," said Murchie. "And it struck me. That was my wife's room."

"It's special because everything can be drowned out by the lights but we know that that's right there and we know what it means," said Licht.

The family is also collecting donations for the Tonawanda Food Pantry. Murchie said his wife was always there to help others and now it was his turn.

"Because of what she went through with Covid, how many other people, neighbors around here went through the same thing," said Murchie.

While their special light may only shine through the holiday season, the memories they have of their beloved wife, mom and grandmother, Alice Murchie, will last forever.

"She's looking down," said Murchie.

