ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens rule out T Ronnie Stanley against Jacksonville

By CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BHbZj_0jO0J6T700

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — Baltimore tackle Ronnie Stanley has been ruled out of Sunday's game at Jacksonville with an ankle injury.

Stanley was not able to practice this week after he was injured in last weekend's victory over Carolina. The Ravens also ruled cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis (hip) out for the game.

Running back Gus Edwards (hamstring/knee) is questionable after he was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday. Coach John Harbaugh said he's optimistic that Edwards will be able to play for the first time this month.

Baltimore is trying for its fifth straight victory.

(© Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What James Brown Said On Air

You know things are going poorly for you when veteran broadcaster James Brown is making jokes at your expense. The veteran CBS announcer made a joke about Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson on Sunday. "Broncos Nation, let's ride!" Brown said. "Right to another L." Cold blooded, JB. The NFL World...
DENVER, CO
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to absolutely horrific interception

The Houston Texans made a big move at quarterback earlier this week, announcing that Kyle Allen would be the team’s starter in this week’s game against the Miami Dolphins, taking over for Davis Mills, who has served as the team’s starting quarterback for the first 11 games of the season.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Baltimore

Justin Tucker's leg couldn't save Ravens this time

The Baltimore Ravens finally left Justin Tucker with too much to do.After making four field goals, including one from 55 yards, Tucker came up short from 67 on the final play of a 28-27 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The defeat stopped Baltimore's four-game winning streak — and it also ended a much longer run by Tucker himself.The star kicker had made 65 consecutive field goal attempts in the fourth quarter and overtime. This was a particularly harsh way to end that streak."It's heartbreaking to me at this point," said Tucker, who won a game at Detroit with a record-breaking 66-yard...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Betting line: Explaining wagers as Maryland mobile sportsbook launches

BALTIMORE -- Starting Wednesday morning, Marylanders will be able to place a bet from their mobile devices.Online sports betting launches at 9 a.m.If you are new to betting, all of this might be a little bit overwhelming. There are so many different ways to bet on sports. "Player props, team props," a bettor said.Let's talk about the three most basic types of bets for new sports bettors.The first is a Moneyline bet. That is a type of bet that only includes odds to win. Using this weekend's Ravens game as an example, you can tell that the Ravens are the betting...
MARYLAND STATE
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Sideline Outfit

Erin Andrews showed out on Thanksgiving Day. The longtime Fox Sports sideline reporter worked yet another Thanksgiving game, as she had to spend the holiday away from friends and family - at least during game time. Prior to kickoff, Andrews took a photo with her husband, former NHL player Jarret...
The Spun

NFL World Wants Prominent Coach Fired Tonight

The NFL World wants a prominent head coach to be fired on Sunday night. The Arizona Cardinals lost again on Sunday afternoon, falling to the Los Angeles Chargers, 25-24, this weekend. Arizona dropped to 4-8 on the season with the loss on Sunday afternoon. Cardinals fans are ready to fire...
The Spun

NFL Star Reportedly Escorted Off Airplane Sunday

An NFL star appeared to have an incident on an airplane on Sunday morning. Tweets and videos appear to show NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. getting escorted off the plane and through an airport on Sunday morning. "Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me…...
atozsports.com

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur is already uneasy before playing the Bears

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur saw his defense carved up by Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts on Sunday night and it immediately made him think about playing against Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields next weekend. Hurts rushed for 157 yards against the Packers. The Eagles rushed for 363...
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Baltimore

Ravens distribute coats, gloves, hats to those in need at Baltimore's Helping Up Mission

BALTIMORE -- The Baltimore Ravens stepped into the community to make sure residents battling homelessness and addiction are warmer this winter.More than a dozen Ravens teamed up with Helping Up Mission and distributed coats, hats, gloves and socks to those in need.Among those handing out warm clothing was Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.Craig Singleterry, Vice President of Security for the Ravens, knows first-hand what it's like to not have a coat in the wintertime. On Monday, thanks to him and the Ravens, about 250 people received some comfort.Singleterry told WJZ that nearly two decades ago, he saw a man walking down the...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
93K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy