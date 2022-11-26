Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football: Huskers offer 2023 Texas running backThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: EJ Barthel tabbed as running backs coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Marcus Satterfield tabbed as offensive coordinatorThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Matt Rhule wants toughness and work ethic in programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Financial detail's of Matt Rhule's contract revealedThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
NCAA Volleyball Tournament Selections
Nebraska is a #2 seed in the NCAA tournament and plays Delaware State (24-6) in the first round. Other teams in their beginning bracket are #7 seed Miami and Kansas. Nebraska will host the first and second round of the tournament. Nebraska avoids Wisconsin and Texas, but could face Purdue...
Corn Flakes: New Coach and NCAA Tournament
No? That’s okay, not many people have. It’s been pretty low key. This is a big week for the Husker teams as the hiring of Matt Rhule and the staff that he is quickly assembling. AND the volleyball team is hosting the first two rounds of the NCAA...
Jon & Todd’s Monday Night Therapy: Iowa Win, Matt Rhule Era Begins At Nebraska
What an amazing few days for the Nebraska football program!. Nebraska beats Iowa. Nebraska hires a new head coach named Matt Rhule who had a press conference and won the hearts and minds of most of Nebraska in a very short amount of time. Everyone reserved the right to hate him later, though, as we are wont to do.
Huskers Earn All-Big Ten Defensive Honors
On Tuesday, November 29th the Big Ten Conference announced it’s All-Big Ten Defensive and Special Team Honors. Even though Nebraska had a four win season, they did pick up some honors here to take into the next year. Three Huskers performed well enough to impress their peers across the conference.
Nebrasketball: ACC/Big Ten Challenge Boston College Eagles Preview
The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to make it two-straight against ACC opponents this season as the Boston College Eagles come to Lincoln tomorrow night for the final year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Wednesday’s game is also the annual Toys for Tots Drive, as the Huskers have partnered with the U.S. Marines on the event. Husker fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the game, and cash donations for the cause will be taken. The Marines will be stationed at both Pinnacle Bank Arena entrances (South Lobby and North Entrance) to accept donations for children in the Omaha and Lincoln area.
Nebraska Volleyball Swept by Minnesota
Nebraska began the match and looked sharp for 19 points worth of play, then the emotions of the week started showing up on the court after Kenzie Knuckles suffered a season ending injury and Nicklin Hames was unable to play tonight. The wheels started coming off and Minnesota went on a 9-2 run to tie the score in set one and then go on to win the set.
Nebraska powers past Florida State 75-58 in a dominate fashion
The Nebraska Cornhuskers ended the ESPN Events Invitational on a positive note Sunday night in a key non-conference must win for the team. The Huskers defeated Florida State 75-58 to end the tournament 1-2 and move to 3-3 on the season overall. Five Huskers finished in double digits for scoring...
Report Card: Huskers 24, Iowa Hawkeyes 17
“But in the final analysis, I had to evaluate where Iowa was.”. Those infamous words by then-athletic director Shawn Eichorst on Thanksgiving weekend 2014 has altered the course of Nebraska football for nearly a decade ever since, because, for all practical purposes, Nebraska has basically become Iowa. Iowa had won...
CN Roundtable: Welcoming Our New Rhuler
As you may have noticed — or not, it was kept really quiet and not leaked at all for several days — Nebraska has a new head coach. Matt Rhule was officially announced this morning by the athletic department. Below is the statement from Coach Rhule. He’s a...
Game Thread & Preview: Nebrasketball vs Florida State Seminoles
The Nebraska Cornhuskers hope to salvage a holiday weekend in Orlando with a win in the final matchup of the ESPN Events Invitational today. In the way are the Florida State Seminoles who have also lost the first two games in the invitational. Florida State (1-6) looks to snap a...
Report: South Carolina’s Marcus Satterfield Set To Become Nebraska’s Next Offensive Coordinator
This was a big one. Many were wondering who Matt Rhule was going to persuade to join him at Nebraska. Well now we know who will be leading the offense. That second tweet is interesting to me. “...the opportunity to go to Nebraska won out.” I wonder how widespread this notion regarding the opportunity to coach at Nebraska could be in the coaching sphere.
Report: Corey Campbell being hired as new Strength & Conditioning Coach
First reported by Joe Person of The Athletic, Corey Campbell is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff as the strength and conditioning coach. Campbell has been with Rhule dating back to Rhule’s time at Baylor. Campbell was an assistant strength and conditioning coach...
Nebraska hires Matt Rhule, his staff slowly filling out
As you are well aware by now, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have hired Matt Rhule as the new head coach in Lincoln. Rhule was officially introduced earlier today at a press conference and the work to rebuild the Huskers under Rhule thus begins. Rhule has wasted no time in getting offers...
Report: Evan Cooper to join Matt Rhule staff in Lincoln
First reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel, Evan Cooper is reportedly headed to Lincoln to join new head coach Matt Rhule’s staff. Cooper is a longtime recruiting coordinator and defensive backs coach under Rhule. Though it is not immediately clear if he will be taking both roles or one in particular at Nebraska, it is assumed he will be playing a role in both positions again.
