The Nebraska Cornhuskers look to make it two-straight against ACC opponents this season as the Boston College Eagles come to Lincoln tomorrow night for the final year of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge. Wednesday’s game is also the annual Toys for Tots Drive, as the Huskers have partnered with the U.S. Marines on the event. Husker fans are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to the game, and cash donations for the cause will be taken. The Marines will be stationed at both Pinnacle Bank Arena entrances (South Lobby and North Entrance) to accept donations for children in the Omaha and Lincoln area.

LINCOLN, NE ・ 1 HOUR AGO