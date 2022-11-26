Read full article on original website
Kyle Kuzma Says The Lakers Would Have Won The 2021 Championship If They Were Healthy
Kyle Kuzma thinks the Lakers would have repeated as champions in 2021 if they stayed healthy.
LeBron James Is Under Fire After Worst Game Of The Season In Embarrassing Loss: "He Killed The Momentum Of The Team"
LeBron James is being heavily criticized for his poor performance that led to the Lakers blowing a 17-point lead against the Indiana Pacers.
NBA Executive Says Warriors Players Are Upset With The Team For Not Resigning Gary Payton II
An NBA executive stated that the Warriors players are upset that the team allowed Gary Payton II to leave for the Trail Blazers this past offseason.
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game
Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Nia Long Celebrates ‘New Places’ Following Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal
Nia Long is moving on just a few months after her fiancé’s very public cheating scandal. Back in late September, Long’s fiancé Ime Udoka made headlines after being caught in alleged affair. The previous coach for the Boston Celtics, was accused of having an alleged affair with a female staffer at the NBA organization.
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
The Golden State Warriors Are Interested In Trading For Jae Crowder
The Golden State Warriors are one of the teams interested in trading for disgruntled Suns forward Jae Crowder.
LeBron James Sets Insane NBA Record After His Incredible Game Against The Spurs
LeBron James set another NBA record after his spectacular performance against the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.
LeBron James Has Now Scored Over 45,000 Career Points In The Regular Season And Playoffs Combined
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James now has more than 45,000 career points.
Scottie Pippen Said He Was Frustrated With Michael Jordan In The Late '80s Because He Took A Million Shots Per Night
Scottie Pippen's failure to win a title in Houston reminded him of the struggles of playing alongside Michael Jordan in the 1980s.
NBA Fans React To WNBA Star Kysre Gondrezick's Pic From The Houston Rockets Game
NBA fans loved Kysre Gondrezick's picture from when she attended a Houston Rockets game as they showered her with praise.
Steph Curry visits Ladavionne Garrett Jr., Minnesota boy recovering from gunshot injury
MINNEAPOLIS – A boy recovering from being shot in Minneapolis last year had the moment of a lifetime Sunday thanks to his favorite NBA superstar.It started with Ladavionne Garrett Jr. being in a suite at Target Center to watch his team, the Golden State Warriors, beat the Minnesota Timberwolves."He hasn't stopped smiling since we've been here, and that is a sign of joy," said Sharrie Jennings, Ladavionne's grandmother, during the game.Ladavionne is still working to walk and speak again, but one thing the shooter couldn't take from him was his love for the Warriors."When he get this voice back, I'ma...
Lakers News: LeBron James Talks Protecting Russell Westbrook In Zach Collins Fracas
LBJ had Brodie's back last night.
LeBron James' Injury Status For Pacers-Lakers Game
LeBron James is on the injury report for Monday's game between the Indiana Pacers and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Fans React To Dwight Howard's Almost Averaging A 30-Point Triple-Double In Taiwan: "Bro Turned Into Wilt"
Dwight Howard is close to averaging a 30-point triple-double already in the Taiwanese league. And fans are loving what they're seeing from his performances.
NBA Insider Gives An Update On Lonzo Ball's Potential Return Date
A Chicago Bulls insider has given an update on when Lonzo Ball might finally return from his devastating injury.
Bennedict Mathurin Will Play LeBron James For The First Time Since Shocking Comment: "He’s Going To Have To Show Me He’s Better Than Me...”
NBA fans remember Bennedict Mathurin's savage statement about LeBron James.
The Smart Win-Now Trade Idea For The Warriors: Derrick Rose And Cam Reddish Can Help Them Win A Title
This trade could help the Golden State Warriors repeat as champions.
Lakers Injury Report: L.A. Will Be Missing One Of Its Best Players Tonight
The latest news on Lakers players' health.
