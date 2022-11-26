Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ten takeaways from Kenny Dillingham ASU introduction
Arizona State introduced Kenny Dillingham as the youngest Power 5 football coach in the country and the first graduate of the school to serve in the position. The 32-year-old Scottsdale native who served as an offensive graduate assistant on Todd Graham's staff in 2014 and 2015 before going with then-offensive coordinator Mike Norvell to Memphis, returned to Tempe after subsequent stops at Auburn, Florida State, and most recently, as Oregon's first-year offensive coordinator.
KGUN 9
Year two of the Jedd Fisch rebuilding era comes to an end
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As year two of the Jedd Fisch rebuilding era comes to an end, The Wildcats see massive improvements from last season- going from 1-11 to finish this season 5-7. “I believe we’re probably on the first floor of the building. I'd like to go a lot higher than this. But I do think that we have gotten better and that has shown from some of the results,” Fisch said in Monday's press conference.
Arizona moves up to 4th in AP Poll
Arizona basketball is ranked fourth in the newest AP Poll. The Wildcats are coming off a Maui Invitational that saw them defeat Cincinnati, San Diego State, and Creighton. "I learned that we're good," Arizona head coach Tommy Lloyd said. "We're tough. We're gritty. I think there's going to be some great things for us to really double down on and some things to show our guys where we went the wrong way.
KGUN 9
Arizona men's basketball jumps to No. 4 spot in AP Top 25
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It's shaping up to be a big few days for Arizona Wildcat men's basketball team. Following a victorious Maui Invitational, where then-ranked No. 14 Wildcats held off then-No. 10 Creighton for its third win in that tournament, the Arizona men jumped ten spots up in the AP poll to No. 4. Arizona moved to 6-0.
Eastern Progress
Arizona Wildcats running back Drake Anderson enters transfer portal
The first departure for the Arizona Wildcats following the 2022 season is running back Drake Anderson, who entered the transfer portal on Monday. Anderson, a 5-foot-11-inch, 200-pound Chandler native, transferred to the UA from Northwestern before the 2021 season. Anderson played in 11 games — starting three of them — for Arizona in 2021 and rushed for 385 yards and one touchdown. Anderson's season-high at the UA was a 92-yard performance in the Wildcats' loss to Washington State in '21.
KGUN 9
Arizona communities at epicenter of water crisis
PINAL COUNTY, Ariz. (CNN/KGUN) — America's west is experiencing the worst drought in 1,200 years. The Colorado River is at record lows, threatening the livelihoods of 40 million people who rely on the river everyday. And though the government could impose additional water supply cuts, some Arizona communities are...
azbigmedia.com
Here are recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff
One city is nestled in Arizona’s northern region, the other in the south, but both Flagstaff and Tucson are experiencing economic expansion, innovation and growth in several markets, including aviation and autonomous vehicles. Here are the recent economic development wins from Tucson and Flagstaff. Tucson economic wins. As 2022...
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
Photo byPhoto by Christina Victoria Craft on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Arizona and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KGUN 9
Another warm week with chilly overnight lows
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Southern Arizona enters another week with high temperatures in the 70s in Tucson and mid to upper 60s in Sierra Vista. The slight breeze will continue through the middle of the week with overnight lows in the 40s and 50s in Tucson and 30s and 40s in Sierra Vista.
ABC 15 News
MOST ACCURATE FORECAST: Cooler air moving into Arizona!
PHOENIX — Winds are picking up across northern Arizona as a storm system passes to our north. A Wind Advisory is in effect along the Mogollon Rim and in the White Mountains overnight. Wind gusts could hit 40 to 50 mph in places like Flagstaff, Heber, Winslow, Window Rock and Show Low.
These 9 Arizona Downtown Areas Are Pure Christmas Magic
These nine streets are the perfect winter wonderland.
KGUN 9
Wind and warm temperatures with rain on the way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A low pressure system up north is bringing Southern Arizona more wind and possible rain at the end of the week. Saturday and Sunday will have the highest chance of isolated showers in Tucson and Sierra Vista. The wind will continue with gusts around 5...
fox10phoenix.com
'Heartwarming': Arizona seniors surprised with holiday gifts from the community
A Christmas gift is so much more than just a toy or gadget. It says someone cares about you and is thinking about you. That's why a Phoenix-area group wants to make sure the seniors and elderly in our community aren't forgotten. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen has more.
Phoenix New Times
Fans Line Up As 85°C Bakery Cafe Opens its First Arizona Location
At noon on November 12, a line of about 25 people formed by the 99 Ranch Market in Chandler. Next door, the world-renowned 85°C Bakery Cafe was holding its soft opening. People trekked from all over the Valley and waited in line for 30 minutes or more to purchase baked goods rarely seen for sale in metro Phoenix.
KGUN 9
A breezy and mild start to the week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The morning clouds will gradually clear throughout the day, with breezy southwest winds picking up this afternoon. Highs will stay in the low 70s, with a brief drop to the 60s Tuesday as a storm system passes to our north. Dry and warmer conditions return...
thevailvoice.com
September 2022 and Full Monsoon Climate Report
Rainfall for September was generally average for the Vail area. I recorded 1.67” of rain, which is about ¼” below my 12-year average of 1.91.” Rainfall in the Vail readership area ranged from about 1.5” to just over 3.” Mescal reported the higher rain amounts. The Tucson airport recorded 0.81” which is below its 30-year average of 1.32.” Rainfall varied greatly over the Tucson metro area with low ½” rain amounts reported (mainly on the northwest side) to between 5” and 6” in the Green Valley area. Green Valley received over 3” of rain from one storm during the month when moisture from Hurricane Kay moved into the area.
Chicago transplants are rooted in Tucson tradition
Tucson is home to many transplants who bring their own backgrounds and traditions. One of the oldest and strongest pipelines to the Old Pueblo comes from Chicago.
Maricopa Official Lambastes Kari Lake on Election Gripes: 'Unconscionable'
Steve Gallardo slammed Lake, who lost Arizona's gubernatorial race, for "not wanting to tell voters the truth" about the election on Monday.
KGUN 9
Slightly cooler with continuing gusty winds
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Expect a few degrees of cooling today as a weather system passes to our north, along with gusty winds. Highs will rebound quickly the second half of the week, then a shot at rain moves in for the weekend. A wet, weather system will bring...
AZFamily
Phoenix doctors see increase in emergency gallbladder surgeries on Thanksgiving
Doctors warn of tripledemic after first pediatric flu death of the Arizona 2022 season. Doctors are sounding the alarm about a trio of viruses affecting kids after Arizona's first pediatric flu death. Creating healthy food habits around the holidays. Updated: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:43 AM MST. |. How can...
