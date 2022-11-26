Read full article on original website
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Calls WWE Star’s Career “Dead Two Weeks Ago” At Press Conference
At tonight’s WWE Survivor Series WarGames post-event press conference, Triple H had some very interesting comments about one WWE star. When going over the matches that occurred on the night other than the titular WarGames outings, Triple H shared some thoughts on one star. Clearly using a sarcastic (albeit...
PWMania
WWE Issues Injury Update on Raquel Rodriguez
According to WWE, Raquel Rodriguez will be out for 4-6 weeks. SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler attacked Rodriguez backstage on Friday’s Survivor Series go-home edition, just before she was to team with Shotzi against her attackers. Shotzi later revealed in a backstage interview that Rodriguez had a broken arm and a dislocated elbow, which he aggravated during the tag match.
wrestleview.com
Big Title Change At WWE Survivor Series
Austin Theory is the new WWE United States Champion. Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley in a three-way to win the Championship for a second time at Saturday’s Survivor Series WarGames event. Rollins had held the U.S. Title for 47 days, defeating Lashley on the October 10 episode...
wrestlinginc.com
Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw
Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?. On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.
itrwrestling.com
“I’m Always Paranoid” – Bianca Belair Discusses Why She Wears Clothes Underneath Her Gear
A lot of professional wrestling fans are aware that current WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair makes her own ring attire, and at WWE’s Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, she was forced to make some last-minute changes to her gear. Being one of the biggest stars in the...
itrwrestling.com
The Undertaker Comments On His Daughter Joining The WWE
Professional wrestling is littered with second and even third generation wrestlers. Although some have found more success than others, modern stars such as Bray Wyatt, Roman Reigns and Charlotte Flair have all come from wrestling families. Could The Undertaker’s daughter be next?. The Undertaker enjoyed one of the most...
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer returns to the ring for the first time in 12 years, wins trios match
WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat wrestled on Sunday night at the Big Time Wrestling event held at the Dalton Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina. Steamboat, who wrestled for the first time in 12 years, teamed with ROH, AAA and NJPW World Tag Team Champions FTR in a trios match against Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal and Brock Anderson (with Arn Anderson). Steamboat and FTR picked up the win when they applied figure four leg-locks on Aldis, Lethal and Anderson, making all of them tap out.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sami Zayn Reportedly Challenging Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber In Montreal
Earlier today, a report surfaced stating that WWE superstar Kevin Owens would be challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal championship at this January’s Royal Rumble premium live event from Texas, a bout that will continue the ongoing storyline between the Bloodline, Sami Zayn, and Owens, which had another chapter added at last night’s Survivor Series premium live event. However, it also seems like the hottest act in the storyline, Zayn, will be getting his own main event showdown against the Tribal Chief.
wrestlinginc.com
Result Of Team Bianca Vs. Team Damage CTRL Survivor Series: WarGames Match
Saturday night's WWE Survivor Series: WarGames is the final main roster premium live event of the year for WWE. Tonight's premium live event is also the first-ever WarGames matches on the main roster. The event kicked off with the Women's WarGames match, Team Bianca ("Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa...
ComicBook
WWE Survivor Series WarGames: Sami Zayn Proves His Allegiance as The Bloodline Win Main Event
The main event for WWE's Survivor Series War Games premium live event was the Men's War Games match, which would be between The Bloodline's Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn vs The Brawling Brutes' Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland alongside Kevin Owens and Drew McIntyre. Earlier in the night Reigns and Zayn looked to be on the same page, and the advantage was with the Brawling Brutes. That would serve them well throughout the match, and at several points, The Bloodline looked like they were going to fall due to infighting between Jey and Zayn. That all changed though when Zayn made his allegiances perfectly clear, taking out Kevin Owens and offering him up for Jey to get the pin and the win, sacrificing his best friend for The Bloodline and giving them the win.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Talks Between WWE And Sasha Banks
Last night's WWE Survivor Series WarGames event saw the crowd loudly call for Sasha Banks, according to some people who were at the show. However, the chants were reportedly piped down by WWE's production team due to the current relationship between both parties. On the latest edition of "Wrestling Observer...
wrestletalk.com
Bob Orton Jr Provides Update On Randy Orton’s Recovery
Randy Orton has been out of action since May 20, 2022. On that episode of SmackDown, Orton and Matt Riddle lost the Raw Tag Team Championship to the Usos in a Championship Unification match. Orton was written off TV following the match, and his injury has kept him off WWE...
ringsidenews.com
Austin Theory’s First Remarks After Winning United States Title At WWE Survivor Series WarGames
Austin Theory walked into Survivor Series WarGames as a former WWE United States Champion, but came out as the new title holder. Mr. A Town Down has some bold predictions for his future opponents. Austin Theory defeated Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the United States Championship in a triple-threat...
MMAmania.com
Video: Hasbulla slugs Henry Cejudo in the jaw during Chechen vacation
Add Henry Cejudo to the long list of celebrities to feel the wrath — and tiny fists — of the vicious Hasbulla. Cejudo made the mistake of squaring up with the pint-sized social media star during a trip to Chechnya alongside UFC stars Kamaru Usman and Justin Gaethje. As “Triple C” leaned in to mean mug Hasbulla, the little man popped him with a quick right hook that caused Cejudo to shoot for a takedown. Hasbulla easily stuffed it and surged forward swinging, catching Henry with a big Liddell-style overhand punch to the temple.
411mania.com
Ronda Rousey Retains Smackdown Women’s Title at WWE Survivor Series
Ronda Rousey walked away from WWE Survivor Series with her Smackdown Women’s Title reign intact, beating Shotzi at the PPV. Rousey defeated SHotzi at Saturday’s show, making her tap out to the armbar. You can see clips from the match below. Rousey’s Smackdown Women’s Title reign now stands...
ewrestlingnews.com
Dustin Rhodes Admits There Was Estrangement From His Father Over His Goldust Gimmick
Dustin Rhodes was a recent guest on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to discuss a variety of topics, including a family conflict that stemmed from his Goldust character in WWE. According to the former Bizarre One, Vince McMahon came up with the gimmick and it caused a rift...
wrestlinginc.com
Stephanie McMahon Touts New WWE Signee
WWE Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Sunday evening and shared about chatting with new WWE signee and "Cheer" star Gabi Butler at Saturday's WWE premium live event, Survivor Series: WarGames. "It was great to chat with WWE's newest signee, @GabiButlerCheer, before #SurvivorSeries #WarGames. I can't wait to see...
ComicBook
New United States Champion Crowned at WWE Survivor Series 2022
Austin Theory became a two-time United States Champion at WWE's Survivor Series WarGames on Saturday night, stealing a pin in a triple threat with Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Late in the match, Rollins vaulted over a prone Theory to nail a Curb Stomp on Lashley. He then attempted a Superplex into a Falcon Arrow on Theory, only for Lashley to knock the wind out of him with a Spear. Theory fell on top of Rollins and picked up the victory before Lashley could break up the pin.
wrestlinginc.com
Reported Plans For Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent
For two and a half years Roman Reigns has ruled over WWE. "The Tribal Chief" made his return at SummerSlam 2020, and has been on a nonstop roll ever since, capturing the WWE Universal and WWE Heavyweight Championships. Reigns has speared through multiple opponents during his title run, defeating names like Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Edge, John Cena, and even his own blood in Jey Uso. As "The Head of the Table's" reign continues, it appears that his next challenger is going to be a stunner.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Shawn Michaels Banned Kevin Nash From Using One Spot
In a discussion on the Games With Names podcast, Shawn Michaels discussed a wide range of topics. During it, he recalled a car journey where he and Scott Hall intervened to stop Kevin Nash performing one particular maneuver. “We used to bust each other’s balls over all sorts of stuff....
