Las Vegas, NV

HuskyMaven

DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW

If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers

Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
kslsports.com

The Stars Do Align, Utah Is Heading To Las Vegas To Face USC

SALT LAKE CITY- What felt like an improbable ask early in the week is now reality for the Utah football team. After squandering the easy was to Las Vegas last week against Oregon, the Utes got in the hard way- with a lot of help from their Pac-12 conference-mates. The stars aligned Saturday and Utah will now be heading to Las Vegas to face USC for all the marbles.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Front Office Sports

All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas

A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cohaitungchi.com

Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland

Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty

Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
BELLEVUE, WA
MyNorthwest

Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week

Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Metallica announces 2 massive Seattle shows

The morning after a soul-crushing letdown at Lumen Field comes word of another event at the home of the Seahawks less likely to disappoint. Fresh off Thanksgiving weekend, heavy metal kingpins Metallica announced a new album and tour with a pair of Seattle dates local fans will have to wait for.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday

Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
SEATTLE, WA
thurstontalk.com

A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport

Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
OLYMPIA, WA
247Sports

247Sports

