No. 9 Washington has major interest in Pac-12 title game
SEATTLE — Kalen DeBoer would much rather be preparing for the Pac-12 championship game than sitting around waiting to find out what the bowl destination will be for No. 9 Washington. But the Huskies coach and the rest of his team have a rooting interest in what transpires on...
On their Ultimate Trick Play, the Huskies Got Outfoxed by the Officials
It was the play that never was. OK, the University of Washington got a touchdown out of it midway through the second quarter of the Apple Cup and rightly celebrated, but everyone involved was more than a little dumbfounded by what happened. On the scoresheet, people will see that Michael...
q13fox.com
Michael Penix Jr. carries No. 12 Washington to 51-33 win over Washington State in Apple Cup
Michael Penix Jr. passed for 484 yards and three touchdowns and added two more scores on the ground as the No. 12 Washington Huskies beat the Washington State Cougars 51-33 to win the Apple Cup on Saturday night. Washington (10-2, 7-2 Pac-12) put up 703 yards of total offense on...
DeBoer Becomes Unforgettable UW Coach After Just a Dozen Games
The coach leads the Huskies to that rare 10-win season.
DeBoer Thinks There's a Chance Penix Might Return to the UW
If people know anything about Kalen DeBoer by now, the first-year University of Washington football coach is unfailingly upbeat and optimistic. That holds true on just about any subject pertaining to his Husky team, including the long-term future of standout quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who currently leads the nation in passing with 4,354 yards and has thrown for 29 touchdowns.
Long snapper Zack Taylor transferring from Rutgers
Rutgers saw its first player announce that he will be leaving the program now that the 2022 season has concluded. Redshirt freshman long snapper Zack Taylor announced via twitter his plans to enter the transfer portal. He is not yet officially in the portal, although that is only a matter of time before it becomes official. Taylor appeared in one game in his two seasons at Rutgers as he lost the starting long snapper battle to Lafayette transfer Ed Rogowski this summer. Taylor still has three years of eligibility remaining. He came to Rutgers as a two-star recruit out of Parsippany Hills (NJ) in the class of 2021.
kslsports.com
The Stars Do Align, Utah Is Heading To Las Vegas To Face USC
SALT LAKE CITY- What felt like an improbable ask early in the week is now reality for the Utah football team. After squandering the easy was to Las Vegas last week against Oregon, the Utes got in the hard way- with a lot of help from their Pac-12 conference-mates. The stars aligned Saturday and Utah will now be heading to Las Vegas to face USC for all the marbles.
All The Sports Are Headed to Vegas
A city whose sole major league representation was the WNBA at the start of 2017 is quickly becoming one of the biggest U.S. sports hubs. Las Vegas now boasts NHL and NFL teams and several marquee events — and could gain MLB, NBA, and MLS teams by the end of the decade.
UNLV fires head football coach Marcus Arroyo after three seasons
The University of Nevada Las Vegas has fired football head coach Marcus Arroyo.
Lynden pulls plug on Enumclaw's undefeated season to return to Class 2A championship game
Lions improve to 12-0 and now have a chance to make it back-to-back WIAA titles next weekend
Homebuyers in Seattle, Spokane are losing purchasing power, living space
(The Center Square) – Two Washington state cities – Seattle and Spokane – made Point2Home’s recent study on how much money and space homebuyers have lost in a housing market that is increasingly rough on buyers. To calculate the losses in buying power since last year,...
cohaitungchi.com
Best Stops Between Seattle & Portland
Written by Philip Samaraev on . Posted in Blog, Tips. Road trips make for amazing adventures whether you go with a group of friends or that one special someone. Although you likely have an ultimate destination you want to reach, the best parts of any road trip are sometimes the stops you make along the way. One of the most famous road trips people make in Seattle is to Portland as it is not too far, with many wonderful sights to visit along the way.
shorelineareanews.com
Bellevue Police Officer Jordan Jackson dies in the line of duty
Police departments around the state are mourning the death of 34-year-old Bellevue police motorcycle officer Jordan Jackson. He was seriously injured during a collision Monday morning, November 21, 2022 on Bellevue Way SE. Investigators say the officer was traveling northbound near SE Wolverine Way when a white car struck his motorcycle.
A dose of winter for Seattle-Tacoma-Everett region this week
Keep your radio tuned to KIRO Newsradio this week. Winter-style weather will be playing havoc on driving conditions and outdoor activities. It’s not unusual for the passes to get big dumps of snow this time of year. But it is strange to start hearing about possible snow near sea...
Lowland snow looming for Seattle region early next week
Washington is expecting anywhere from eight to 18 inches of snowfall in the passes from Saturday through Sunday night. For Seattle, most of the incoming precipitation will be rain, but between Sunday night and Monday, the city could have snow for the first time this season. In the lowlands, more...
Yakima Herald Republic
Metallica announces 2 massive Seattle shows
The morning after a soul-crushing letdown at Lumen Field comes word of another event at the home of the Seahawks less likely to disappoint. Fresh off Thanksgiving weekend, heavy metal kingpins Metallica announced a new album and tour with a pair of Seattle dates local fans will have to wait for.
MyNorthwest.com
Cliff Mass: Here’s where it will snow in Seattle area Tuesday
Winter weather is arriving in western Washington, starting Tuesday afternoon, with a significant chance that snow — or a rain/snow mix — will strike the interior Puget Sound lowlands. Snow will turn to rain overnight Tuesday for most of the lowlands while, in the mountains, snow will become...
Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month
Absent an agreement, the federal government is pursuing a two-pronged strategy on cutting Colorado River water use. The post Colorado River users, facing historic uncertainty, are set to meet in Las Vegas next month appeared first on The Nevada Independent.
Suit: WA should stop ‘unlawful’ signature reviews that disenfranchise voters
The state’s ballot procedure disproportionately rejects votes from young voters and people of color. In a hunt for “virtually nonexistent” voter fraud, Washington’s signature-matching procedure disenfranchises tens of thousands of people every election and should be banned across the state, a lawsuit filed last week in King County Superior Court argues.
thurstontalk.com
A Birds-Eye View of the Olympia Regional Airport
Local airports are home to more than just hobbyist pilots and fuel stops between bigger cities. Thurston County’s Olympia Regional Airport offers flight instruction and aircraft maintenance, and serves as a base for air ambulance services, charters, aerial firefighting, tourism, fish and wildlife enforcement, wildlife restoration programs, and the aviation divisions of Washington State Patrol and Department of Transportation. Over the years, the airport has played a valuable role within the bustling Port of Olympia family.
