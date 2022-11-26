Friday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
LHSAA Playoffs=
Quarterfinal=
Division IV Select=
Ascension Catholic 28, Opelousas Catholic 12
Ouachita Christian 28, Glenbrook 27
St. Martin’s 29, St. Mary’s 25
Vermilion Catholic 17, Southern Lab 7
Division IV Non-Select=
Haynesville 31, Basile 7
Homer 47, Logansport 6
Mangham 48, Arcadia 0
Oak Grove 20, Kentwood 14
Division III Select=
Dunham 50, Calvary Baptist Academy 35
NDHS 47, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0
St. Charles Catholic 40, Parkview Baptist 21
University (Lab) 49, Newman 13
Division III Non-Select=
Amite 42, Berwick 14
Many 14, Rosepine 7
St. James 48, Avoyelles 24
Union Parish 38, Patterson 14
Division II Select=
E.D. White 42, Kennedy 20
Lafayette Christian Academy 70, De La Salle 49
St. Thomas More 56, Madison Prep 34
Teurlings Catholic 27, Shaw 21
Division II Non-Select=
Iowa 31, Leesville 14
Lutcher 45, Lakeshore 8
North DeSoto 42, Breaux Bridge 13
West Feliciana 30, North Vermilion 0
Division I Non-Select=
Destrehan 21, East St. John 20
Ruston 49, Denham Springs 31
Westgate 21, Neville 10
Zachary 48, Southside 37
Division I Select=
Baton Rouge Catholic 32, Karr 24
Brother Martin 28, Shreveport Northwood 14
Carencro 29, Easton 26
John Curtis Christian 35, C.E. Byrd 14
