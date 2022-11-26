ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Friday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

PREP FOOTBALL=

LHSAA Playoffs=

Quarterfinal=

Division IV Select=

Ascension Catholic 28, Opelousas Catholic 12

Ouachita Christian 28, Glenbrook 27

St. Martin’s 29, St. Mary’s 25

Vermilion Catholic 17, Southern Lab 7

Division IV Non-Select=

Haynesville 31, Basile 7

Homer 47, Logansport 6

Mangham 48, Arcadia 0

Oak Grove 20, Kentwood 14

Division III Select=

Dunham 50, Calvary Baptist Academy 35

NDHS 47, Baton Rouge Episcopal 0

St. Charles Catholic 40, Parkview Baptist 21

University (Lab) 49, Newman 13

Division III Non-Select=

Amite 42, Berwick 14

Many 14, Rosepine 7

St. James 48, Avoyelles 24

Union Parish 38, Patterson 14

Division II Select=

E.D. White 42, Kennedy 20

Lafayette Christian Academy 70, De La Salle 49

St. Thomas More 56, Madison Prep 34

Teurlings Catholic 27, Shaw 21

Division II Non-Select=

Iowa 31, Leesville 14

Lutcher 45, Lakeshore 8

North DeSoto 42, Breaux Bridge 13

West Feliciana 30, North Vermilion 0

Division I Non-Select=

Destrehan 21, East St. John 20

Ruston 49, Denham Springs 31

Westgate 21, Neville 10

Zachary 48, Southside 37

Division I Select=

Baton Rouge Catholic 32, Karr 24

Brother Martin 28, Shreveport Northwood 14

Carencro 29, Easton 26

John Curtis Christian 35, C.E. Byrd 14

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Community Policy