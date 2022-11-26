ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanover, NH

dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Pull Out Hard-Fought 78-77 Overtime Win at UTSA

SAN ANTONIO – The Dartmouth men's basketball team jumped out to as much as a nine-point second-half lead on Sunday night before holding off UTSA for a hard-fought 78-77 overtime victory on day two of the 210 San Antonio Shootout. The Roadrunners rallied to force the extra session, where they took as much as four-point advantage, but the Big Green scored seven of the game's final nine points and held strong defensively for their first road victory of the season.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Dartmouth Falls to Grambling State in Finale of 210 San Antonio Shootout

SAN ANTONIO – After jumping out to a 6-0 lead, Grambling State responded with a 23-4 run and the Tigers wouldn't look back, defeating the Dartmouth men's basketball team, 73-49, on Monday to wrap up the 210 San Antonio Shootout hosted by UTSA. Turnovers hurt the Big Green, as they surpassed 20 for the second time in three games, finishing with 21 on Monday. Sophomore Ryan Cornish led the offense with 13 points, one game after scoring a career-high 21 in Sunday night's overtime win over the host Roadrunners.
HANOVER, NH
dartmouthsports.com

Big Green Hang Tough Early, Succumb to Holy Cross’ Late Push

HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team challenged Holy Cross and led in the early minutes of the third quarter, but the Crusaders were too strong down the stretch in the Big Green's 68-55 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. Dartmouth, nearly midway through its non-conference slate, moved...
HANOVER, NH
wamc.org

Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
HARTLAND, VT
Boston Magazine

On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire

You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
ENFIELD, NH
wwnytv.com

1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash

COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
COLTON, NY
WCAX

Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont

RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
RANDOLPH, VT
WCAX

Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture

TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
TOPSHAM, VT

