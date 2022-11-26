Read full article on original website
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Pull Out Hard-Fought 78-77 Overtime Win at UTSA
SAN ANTONIO – The Dartmouth men's basketball team jumped out to as much as a nine-point second-half lead on Sunday night before holding off UTSA for a hard-fought 78-77 overtime victory on day two of the 210 San Antonio Shootout. The Roadrunners rallied to force the extra session, where they took as much as four-point advantage, but the Big Green scored seven of the game's final nine points and held strong defensively for their first road victory of the season.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Falls to Grambling State in Finale of 210 San Antonio Shootout
SAN ANTONIO – After jumping out to a 6-0 lead, Grambling State responded with a 23-4 run and the Tigers wouldn't look back, defeating the Dartmouth men's basketball team, 73-49, on Monday to wrap up the 210 San Antonio Shootout hosted by UTSA. Turnovers hurt the Big Green, as they surpassed 20 for the second time in three games, finishing with 21 on Monday. Sophomore Ryan Cornish led the offense with 13 points, one game after scoring a career-high 21 in Sunday night's overtime win over the host Roadrunners.
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Hang Tough Early, Succumb to Holy Cross’ Late Push
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team challenged Holy Cross and led in the early minutes of the third quarter, but the Crusaders were too strong down the stretch in the Big Green's 68-55 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. Dartmouth, nearly midway through its non-conference slate, moved...
WCVB
Dog seriously injured in encounter with bear, cubs in New Hampshire
GOFFSTOWN, N.H. — A dog suffered serious injuries in New Hampshire after it was attacked by a bear, according to its owner. Jim Hurley said he let his dog, Toby, was attacked after he let the dog outside of his Goffstown home Saturday night. Hurley said bears came up...
wamc.org
Vermont shooting ranges closing for the winter
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department will be closing its two public shooting ranges for the winter. The Hammond Cove public shooting range in Hartland will close December 12 and the West Mountain Wildlife Management Area public shooting range will close on December 14. The Hammond Cove range has a...
Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns
The ski-racing circuit’s lone U.S. stop for women, battling a weekend of wild weather, drew its biggest-ever crowd — even if Vermont-schooled Olympic gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin wasn’t as victorious. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beating the rain, a record-setting Killington World Cup reigns.
San Antonio's first Black Bear Diner is the new 'breakfast for dinner' spot
Come for the pancakes and stay for the taco salad.
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Modern Mountainside Cabin in New Hampshire
You won't want to miss out on the beautiful views this home offers, best enjoyed from the hot tub that comes with the property. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,295,000. Size: 2,496 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms:...
Cold front to bring more chilly temperatures to San Antonio this week
You're going to need to your coats again, San Antonio.
wwnytv.com
1 person injured in 2-vehicle crash
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A two-vehicle crash in the town of Colton Sunday morning sent one person to the hospital. State police say 55-year-old Ivan Madrid of New Canaan, Connecticut, was allegedly traveling too fast around 10:15 a.m. and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of State Route 56 and State Route 3. His vehicle crashed into a vehicle driven by 58-year-old Linda Weaver of Hartford, Vermont.
Have You Been Snow Tubing at Night at This New Hampshire Mountain?
Just because you don't ski doesn't mean you can't enjoy a ski resort. Many ski resorts have had to think in broader terms for survival. In a business dependent on Mother Nature's mood for the season, resorts have added everything from zip-lining to tubing and all the skiing and snowboarding options.
Rosario’s Mexican Café in Southtown closes
SAN ANTONIO — A popular Southtown establishment has closed its doors. Consistently named the ‘Best Mexican Restaurant in San Antonio’ by food critics, Rosario’s Mexican Café y Cantina has been a fixture at the corner of Alamo and St. Mary’s for more than two decades.
tejanonation.net
Jay Perez and Shelly Lares take top honors at 42nd Tejano Music Awards – Full Winners List
SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS — Jay Perez and Shelly Lares were the big winners at the 42nd annual Tejano Music Awards on Saturday night at the Tech Port Center + Arena in San Antonio, Texas. Perez won three of the four categories in which “The Voice” was nominated including Male...
WCAX
Wreaths Across America coming to Vermont
RANDOLPH, Vt. (WCAX) - Wreaths Across America will be at Vermont Veterans Memorial Cemetery on December 17th. They’ll be laying remembrance wreaths on graves, while saying the name of each veteran aloud. So far, 434 are wreaths have been sponsored, but they’re hoping to get 1,066 more. It...
North Carolina man accused of DUI after Killington crash
Shortly after midnight Sunday morning, Vermont State Troopers were sent to 1842 Killington Road, in the Town of Killington, after hearing that a car had driven over an embankment in the parking lot.
Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor
Vermont Fish & Wildlife prohibits target practice at any location on their properties apart from a designated shooting range. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bursts of gunfire collide with other uses on 825-acre property in Windsor.
VT cannabis dispensaries gear up for holiday season
Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system
Residents have grown frustrated by hundreds of water main breaks in the state’s capital that have culminated in frozen streets, closed businesses and water shut-offs. Read the story on VTDigger here: Under pressure: Years of drinking water problems force Montpelier to confront an aging system.
Winter weather advisory issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain
A winter weather advisory has been issued for parts of New England due to freezing rain that’s causing slippery road conditions as Thanksgiving travelers begin to make the trek home on Friday. The advisory is in effect for parts of New Hampshire and Maine including Belknap, Merrimack, Northern Carroll,...
WCAX
Vt. man accused of helping wanted felon escape capture
TOPSHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man is accused of helping a wanted felon escape capture. Police started searching for Justin French, 33, of Topsham, more than a week ago. He’s wanted for several crimes, including aggravated domestic assault. Thursday, Vermont troopers arrested Jeffrey Butler, 61, of Topsham, for...
