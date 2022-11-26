SAN ANTONIO – The Dartmouth men's basketball team jumped out to as much as a nine-point second-half lead on Sunday night before holding off UTSA for a hard-fought 78-77 overtime victory on day two of the 210 San Antonio Shootout. The Roadrunners rallied to force the extra session, where they took as much as four-point advantage, but the Big Green scored seven of the game's final nine points and held strong defensively for their first road victory of the season.

HANOVER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO