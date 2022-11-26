Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 21 Online
UMD Men’s Basketball Falls Short in Second Half Battle
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD men’s basketball team hosted Northern Michigan, Sunday at home. The Bulldogs trailed the majority of the game, though kept it close. Jack Middleton got UMD within reach with a three-pointer under two minutes in the second half, however the Wildcats surged in the final minutes to win it 90-76.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Cross Country Preps for 2nd Straight National Tourney Appearance
DULUTH, Minn.- The UMD women’s cross country team is preparing for their biggest race yet as they are set to compete in the NCAA tournament for the 2nd consecutive year. The Bulldogs made that possible when they received an at large bid for placing sixth in the NCAA Central Region Tournament back on November 19th.
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Denfeld Dominates in Season Opener
DULUTH, Minn.- The Duluth Denfeld boys hockey team opened their season on home ice against International Falls. The Hunters were led by senior Andy Larson, who finished the day with the hat-trick, helping his team to a 7-1 win. Denfeld will host Minneapolis on Friday, December 2. Puck drop is...
FOX 21 Online
Seven Yellowjackets Score in UWS Men’s Hockey Victory
SUPERIOR, Wis.- The UW-Superior men’s hockey team faced off with WIAC opponent Northland College, at home Saturday in Game Two of the series. The Yellowjackets had an explosive third period, scoring four of their seven goals. All seven goals were scored by different players in UW-Superior’s 7-0 shutout win. Saturday was the second shutout for the Yellowjackets in back to back days.
FOX 21 Online
UMD Women’s Hockey Falls One Spot in Latest USCHO Poll
DULUTH, Minn.- The latest USCHO poll came out on Monday morning. After having Thanksgiving weekend off, the UMD women’s hockey team falls down a spot to 8th in the country. The Bulldogs return to the ice this upcoming weekend when they welcome in the top ranked team in the country, Ohio State.
FOX 21 Online
No. 14 UMD Men’s Basketball Closes Non-Conference Schedule on High Note
DULUTH, Minn.- Senior Drew Blair led the way for the Bulldogs men’s basketball team with 22 points in Saturday’s 99-65 win over Michigan Tech. With the win UMD closes their non-conference schedule in the win column before heading into NSIC play. The Bulldogs open conference play on Sunday...
northernnewsnow.com
Couple gets engaged while on breakaway ice
UPPER RED LAKE, MN. (Northern News Now) --More than 100 anglers were stranded for several hours Monday on Upper Red Lake after the ice broke away. But during all that chaos, there was excitement of a different kind for one couple. Amidst the breakaway, Hibbing couple Lydia Thole and Andy...
FOX 21 Online
‘Why Treaties Matter’ Exhibit Visits Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. – With Native American Heritage Month drawing to an end, the John Hopkins Center for Indigenous Health partnered with AICHO to display an exhibit that tells the story of why treaties matter. The traveling exhibit is owned and run by the Minnesota Indian Affairs Council and has...
FOX 21 Online
Essentia Health Says It’s Reached Agreement With MNA Nurses In Moose Lake
MOOSE LAKE, Minn. — Essentia Health released a statement on Monday night saying that it reached a tentative deal with union nurses in Moose Lake. A representative says the Minnesota Nurses Association has a negotiating committee that will vote to make the new contract official by December 9th, or possibly earlier.
FOX 21 Online
Portions Of East Superior Street To Close Temporarily
DULUTH, Minn. — For those who drive down East Superior Street daily you may want to think about taking a different route for the next few days as certain portions will be closed. A portion of East Superior Street between 3rd Avenue East and 10th Avenue East will be...
northernnewsnow.com
Hibbing family escapes overnight house fire
Hibbing, MN- A family was able to escape an overnight house fire in Hibbing early Tuesday morning. Iron Range fire departments from Hibbing, Keewatin, Virginia, and Chisholm responded to the home on the 2500 block of 4th Ave. East shortly before 2 a.m. According to officials, first responders found a...
kfgo.com
2 teens die in crash southwest of Duluth
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO) – Two teenagers died in a single-vehicle crash in northeastern Minnesota early Saturday morning. According to the Minnesota Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Kaden Tuura and his passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura from Holyoke, Minnesota were traveling on Highway 23 about 35 miles southwest of Duluth when they hit a patch of ice on a curve in the road, lost control of the car, and crashed into the ditch.
FOX 21 Online
Icy Road Conditions Led To Crash That Killed 2 Teens In Northern Minnesota
CARLTON COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) – Two Minnesota teenagers were killed in a crash while driving on an icy highway near Duluth early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred around 1:13 a.m. in Carlton County as the 19-year-old driver and 14-year-old passenger were heading southbound on Highway 23, not far from the Wisconsin border.
krrw.com
Donations Coming In For Family of Brother and Sister Killed In Crash
(Carlton County, MN) — A GoFundMe account’s been created to help with funeral expenses for a brother and sister killed over the weekend in a rural area in Northeastern Minnesota. The State Patrol says 19-year-old Kaden Tuura of Duluth, and his passenger and sister 14-year-old Aubrey Tuura of Barnum, Wisconsin died after the car crashed on an icy road near Holyoke. The State Patrol report says neither of them was wearing a seat belt.
FOX 21 Online
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
northernnewsnow.com
Two teenagers die in Carlton County car crash
UPDATE SUNDAY 10:30 A.M. -- Officials have confirmed both victims died in the crash. The driver, 19-year-old Kaden James Tuura of Duluth, and the passenger, 14-year-old Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura of Barnum, died when their car lost control on an icy road. Neither was wearing seatbelts. A GoFundMe has been set...
FOX 21 Online
Fairlawn Mansion Hosts Quiet Santa Night
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The Fairlawn Mansion in Superior kicked off its holiday season with a ‘Quiet Santa’ night. For some kids, it may be difficult to interact with Santa in busy environments like the mall. ‘Quiet Santa’ is a time for children with special needs, along with their families and friends, to come and spend some time with Santa in a calm environment.
FOX 21 Online
Knowing Your Neighbors: Emmanuel Evergreens
DULUTH, MN – Whether it be because of cost, convenience, or some other reason, some families have switched to using artificial Christmas trees over the years, but for those who choose to look for a living tree during the holiday season, there is one place worth looking at that is still relatively new at bringing fresh Christmas trees to the community.
FOX 21 Online
Hoops Brewing Features Local Vendors at Makers Market
DULUTH, Minn. — Small Business Saturday might be over, but you can still shop a range of local vendors at Hoops Brewing through mid-December. In the wake of Canal Park, Hoops Brewing kicked off its Makers Market, which will take place every Saturday in the Beer Hall until December 17.
Comments / 0