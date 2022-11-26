Read full article on original website
fox34.com
Corner Kitchen: Christmas Roll Tree
LUBBOCK, Texas (KJTV) - Christmas Roll Up Tree. -1 package Spinach Herb Tortillas (Gluten Free or Carb Friendly) - 1 package Star Lavosh Crackers (found in the Deli) 1. Place about 2 tablespoons of goat cheese on one tortilla; spread evenly. Top with two slices of ham. 2. Roll tortilla...
You Need To Try These Lubbock Food Trucks, They Took Home The Gold Sunday
This weekend was the one-year anniversary of Lubbock's Food Trucks for a Cause. This event happens every last Sunday of the month. Food trucks come together to serve food for the community all day and every month they give back to a local nonprofit. To celebrate big for their one...
fox34.com
Temperatures flip-flop between winter and spring
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - From spring to winter again on the South Plains. While it was in the 60s and 70s today, tomorrow will be back to the 40s with a few 50s for afternoon highs. Another strong cold front moves across the region overnight bringing northerly winds and colder air.
fox34.com
Lubbock Municipal Museums participate in food drive
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The Municipal Museums will participate in the Catholic Charities, Diocese of Lubbock Food Drive this holiday season until December 18, 2022. Both museums will be accepting food donations to assist our local community. Each guest who brings a minimum of three food items will receive half-price admission to either the Buddy Holly Center or the Silent Wings Museum.
fox34.com
Our Town Post: West Texas Christmas destination
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Around the state, Post is becoming known as the “West Texas Christmas Destination,” one that can’t be missed when people pass through town. “The lights are very important,” says Post city manager Rhett Parker, “With that, it draws in economic development- because the stores are open, people shop, people come in to look at the lights, and it naturally gets people off the highway.”
fox34.com
Wayland’s Lubbock campus hosting annual synchronized Christmas light show
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - The 10th annual Christmas Festival Synchronized Light Show opens tonight, Nov. 29, at Wayland Baptist University’s Lubbock campus and continues nightly through Jan. 3. The light show starts at 6 p.m. each night on the campus located at 801 N. Quaker — the corner...
fox34.com
Rollercoaster temperatures for your workweek
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm-up as we begin the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a big drop in those temps by Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while it is here! Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We remain dry through the day today with strong winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph.
fox34.com
Food Trucks for a Cause celebrates one year of raising money, building relationships
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause is celebrating more than $10,000 raised for nonprofits and a new priceless bond. The organization commemorated its one year anniversary on Sunday with a battle between locally-owned food trucks. “We just wanted to do something fun, and different, and exciting, something...
fox34.com
Warmer and windy the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a week of cold temperatures and precipitation things are starting to simmer down. No rain is expected for the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. It is going to be a windy day with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
fox34.com
Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a rainy stretch, things will be relatively quiet weather wise for the next week. Monday and Tuesday will be on the warm side for late November. You’re not going to get 60s and 70s this time of year without some wind typically. And since we had rain/snow, we could see some dust in places that have dried the topsoil a bit.
fox34.com
Open Door announces rapid rehousing
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Open Door Housing continues to expand services and safe housing to people fleeing sex trafficking and domestic abuse with the launch of Rapid Re-Housing (RRH). The goal of RRH is to assist survivors as they move from crisis to stability and into permanent housing in their own apartments in the community. With this expansion, Open Door is adding 14 units of RRH alongside 7 units of Transitional Housing for survivors and their children.
everythinglubbock.com
One seriously hurt, shots fired near Walmart Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday night at 11:08. One person was found with serious injuries near Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The incident happened on the north side of the store, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A police report...
fox34.com
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was seriously injured after a shooting near a South Lubbock Walmart Sunday night. Just after 11 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at the Walmart near 114th Street and Quaker Ave. One person was found with serious but non-life threatening injuries and...
fox34.com
Giving Tuesday: Help your neighbors by donating to local nonprofits
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The big shopping deals are coming to an end and the Community Foundation of West Texas is asking you to set aside a little spending money to help your neighbors in need. “Our calling as community members of any community across the world we are to...
fox34.com
Crosbyton CISD resumes classes as crews work to restore heat
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Crosbyton CISD resumed classes on Tuesday as crews continue working to restore heat to the elementary school building and gymnasiums. Superintendent David Rodriguez said the high school, elementary school, gymnasiums and ag shop lost heat weeks ago due to damaged gas lines. Rodriguez stated the damage...
fox34.com
Texas Tech to host 64th annual Carol of Lights and Centennial Kickoff
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech’s Residence Halls Association in collaboration with the Office of the President, University Student Housing, Hospitality Services, and the Operations Division will host the 64th annual Carol of Lights on Friday, December 2. At 6:30 p.m., a carillon concert will be performed at...
fox34.com
Story of Strength: Brenda Merz now helping others at Family Promise
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s tough to imagine leaving the hospital with a newborn baby, and with no home to go to. This was the story for Lubbock woman Brenda Merz. “I had to bring my son home to the park on Avenue Q; we didn’t have nowhere to go,” she says. “We ended up finding an abandoned house and slept in that house that night.”
fox34.com
1 injured in Sunday evening trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park on Sunday evening. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 7:15 p.m. and found a trailer house “fully involved,” engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to “knock down the fire quickly” but one person was injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.
fox34.com
United Way hosts campaign celebration luncheon
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Lubbock Area United Way will hold its Campaign Celebration Luncheon at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center on Tuesday, November 29th from 11:30 AM to 1:00 PM. This event celebrates the accomplishments made through United Way’s Annual Campaign that began on August 25th. The program...
fox34.com
2 injured in Hwy 84 rollover, traffic delays expected
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people were injured in a rollover on Hwy 84 Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to the 4200 block of East Slaton Hwy. just before 7:45 a.m. DPS officials stated a white passenger car veered off the roadway. The driver overcorrected, going into the median;...
