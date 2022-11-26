Read full article on original website
Hong Kong leader says central govt concerned about issue of foreign lawyers
HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong leader John Lee said on Tuesday the central government in Beijing was concerned about the issue of foreign lawyers appearing in national security cases in the city. Lee was speaking at a weekly press briefing a day after he asked Beijing’s legislative body...
Exclusive-South Korea’s Yoon ready to offer ‘tailored’ benefits to attract Tesla gigafactory
SEOUL (Reuters) – South Korea will offer “tailored” incentives to encourage Tesla to set up an electric vehicle gigafactory in the country and will minimise any risks posed by militant unions, President Yoon Suk-yeol told Reuters. Yoon held a video call with Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk...
China to hold COVID control press conference
BEIJING (Reuters) – China will hold a press conference on COVID prevention and control measures at 3 p.m. (0700 GMT) on Tuesday amid record COVID infections and protests in Shanghai and Beijing. The Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council will invite experts of the National Health...
Nomura CEO says U.S. becomes profit driver despite one-off losses
TOKYO (Reuters) – Nomura Holdings Inc’s U.S. wholesale business has emerged as a profit driver despite some large one-off losses in the region that had dragged down the bank’s earnings in the past, Chief Executive Officer Kentaro Okuda said. “The basic earnings power and cost structure of...
Japan’s Nikkei seen rallying 6% to key 30,000 level by mid-2023: Reuters poll
TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan’s Nikkei 225 share average will rally to the psychological 30,000 level by the middle of next year for the first time since September 2021, according to analysts in a Reuters poll. Investors see inflation peaking in the United States and elsewhere, which could cause...
India annual GDP growth to slow in Sept quarter as COVID effect fades
NEW DELHI (Reuters) – Annual growth in the Indian economy likely slowed in the July-September quarter as COVID distortions faded, economists said ahead of GDP data due on Wednesday that will provide clues about its resilience in the face of global economic turmoil. Asia’s third-largest economy is expected to...
